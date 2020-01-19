AGNC: Another 11% Yield That Could Double In A Recession

Even without a recession, conditions have improved considerably and we can foresee 10-15% price gains on top of double-digit dividend payments.

These companies have a history of doubling in a recession. Increasing leverage allows them to quickly expand to benefit from improving conditions.

Looking forward, we expect conditions to be ideal for these mREITs in 2020.

Co-produced with Beyond Saving

In June 2019, we started dipping our toes into agency mREITs. At that time, we did not have any agency mREITs in our portfolio. Our first pick was Annaly Capital (NLY) which at the time was yielding more than 11%. In that article, we wrote:

The bearish sentiment toward NLY is exactly the type of opportunity we seek at HDO. The stock is beaten down due to underperformance in market conditions that it can be expected to underperform in. Mr. Market has been caught looking backward, instead of considering the most likely events in the future.

Most likely, we are going to see NLY's borrowing costs continue to decline. Their NII will stabilize and they will be able to support their new dividend.

We thought it was the ideal time to invest as we predicted that the Federal Reserve would likely cut the target rate in 2019 and that the inversion of the yield curve would not last.

We were right on both counts, although the yield curve inverted more aggressively than we expected thanks to a very aggressive bull run on treasuries in August, causing the 10-2 year treasury yield spread to turn negative.

This provided us an opportunity to average down and invest in NLY at even higher yields. We discussed NLY in four articles in August and September, both because we viewed it as one of the best opportunities during that time and due to a lot of misinformation about agency mREITs being thrown around.

While we failed to catch "the" bottom" with our first buy, the bottom came in September and NLY along with other agency mREITs had a strong Q4. In the comments to our articles, bears argued that prepayment speeds would overcome mREITs, many were arguing that repo rates - the loans that mREITs use - would not decline with the target rate. That the yield curve was going to be flat indefinitely. A spike in the overnight repo rate in September was pointed to as evidence that the cost to borrow for agency mREITs was going to go up. Fear, what-ifs, and assumptions that the immediate conditions would continue indefinitely were rampant.

With the bearish hyperbole failing to materialize into reality, NLY closed 2019 strong, resulting in this position slightly beating the market.

Best of all, we are still very bullish on NLY and the sector going into 2020. The bears were wrong, the yield curve is steepening, prepayments are slowing down, the cost of debt is declining and early 2020 is positioned to be an ideal rate environment for the business model.

This is in stark contrast to what we saw in August when the yield curve was inverted, prepayments were accelerating, and the cost of debt was remaining stubbornly high.

Buying low means buying when others are too fearful. That is what did.

Today we are taking another look at our second agency mREIT pick, AGNC Investment Corporation (AGNC), currently yielding 10.7%. We added AGNC to the HDO portfolio in September, and it has performed very well since.

While we have solid gains in AGNC already, we expect that there's plenty of room to run. Fundamentally, NLY and AGNC are in the same business. They borrow utilizing low rate repo loans, buy relatively low yielding agency mortgage-backed securities, and due to using substantial leverage are able to provide high cash yields to their equity.

Since the principal of the MBS is guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs), the mREITs are taking on very little to no credit risk. If mortgages start defaulting, the GSE is obligated to make up the difference. This was tested under the harshest conditions ever seen in the housing market in 2007-2009.

The real risk/reward for agency mREITs is interest rate risk. They profit from the spread between the repo-rate and the effective interest rate of the MBS they invest it. mREITs use hedging to ensure that they protect themselves from rapid interest rate moves.

Spread

On page 24 of their quarterly presentation, AGNC breaks down their spread.

Source: AGNC

We can see that the net interest spread was declining steadily in late 2018 until bottoming at 1.00% in Q2 of 2019. Unsurprisingly, income per share took a very similar path. Both improved dramatically in Q3.

Net interest spread is average asset yield minus average cost of funds. From Q2 to Q3 of 2019, average asset yield actually declined slightly. The large gain in spread is entirely attributable to the average cost of funds declining to 1.85%.

The simplest part of our thesis on agency mREITs is that the cost of borrowing will go down, and they will benefit from that. As we can see, AGNC did benefit significantly. The good news is that there are likely more improvements to come.

Here's a look at the DTCC GCF Repo Index, which is one of the best publicly-available options to see what rates are prevalent for Repo loans.

Source: DTCC

In September, it was at 2.54%, and rates dropped steadily to 1.605% in December. There's plenty of room for improvement and for AGNC to improve their spreads even more!

Leverage

Reading the charts above, it's worth noting that the interest spread is only back to mid 2018 levels. However, there's another factor that will help AGNC improve performance and help get their share price over 2018 levels. That's leverage.

Source: AGNC

With declining interest rates, agency MBS failed to keep pace through most of 2019. AGNC used this opportunity to significantly increase their MBS holdings from $50-$60 billion to over $100 billion.

Much of 2019 was marred by large losses in their hedging portfolio. As we go into 2020, we expect that the hedging portfolio will be a source of gains and MBS will gain value relative to treasuries.

AGNC did exactly what they should have done. They increased leverage to 9.8x and bought when agency MBS was inexpensive relative to treasuries. The reduced their hedging portfolio and increased it back up when the outlook on treasury rates was very bullish.

In plain English, AGNC was buying MBS when it was low and selling treasuries when they were high. This puts AGNC in a prime position where they will receive increasing returns from their MBS holdings as their borrowing costs continue to improve, plus they will realize gains in their hedging portfolio as long-term treasury rates (10+ year) continue to rise. All of which will be amplified through increased leverage levels.

Conclusion

When investing, it's often tempting to look at the most recent performance and put the most weight on it. Recency bias is a very common and very natural reaction. It's important to be able to separate ourselves from what the share price has done in the past X months or years. We need to ask ourselves, how does the company make money? What conditions are ideal? What conditions are poor? And most importantly, are the conditions likely to be favorable in the future?

We know the conditions that are ideal for agency mREITs. We saw it with NLY, which has crushed the market in low-interest rate environments, particularly during recessions. We saw it with AGNC from 2008 to 2012 producing returns of 200% while the market collapsed and slowly climbed back up to breaking even.

Data by YCharts

The ideal conditions for agency mREITs are a low target rate from the Federal Reserve (cheap borrowing), low volatility in treasuries (MBS price stability) and rising long-term rates (creating hedging gains and improving effective yield).

The reason why they outperform in recessions is that these conditions frequently occur during a recession. This makes agency mREITs a profitable hedge against recession. These conditions also can be seen outside of a recession, as we expect in 2020.

When we look at last year, we can see that we had the exact opposite:

The Fed's target rate was below or close to the 10-year yield for much of the year. Borrowing rates were high relative to effective yields.

to the 10-year yield for much of the year. Borrowing rates were high relative to effective yields. Treasuries were extremely volatile , especially in August. This created unstable pricing for MBS relative to treasuries.

, especially in August. This created unstable pricing for MBS relative to treasuries. Long-term rates were crashing, creating hedging losses and effective yield suffered from high levels of prepayments.

Given those conditions, we would expect agency MBS REITs to perform very poorly, and they did, hitting prices lower than they have been in more than a decade. Since we want to buy low, buying when they are reeling from such a bad year is the ideal time. Especially since looking forward we can see:

The Fed's target rate already has been cut significantly and will likely remain unchanged for the immediate future. Improvements in borrowing costs will continue to be realized throughout 2020.

significantly and will likely remain unchanged for the immediate future. Improvements in borrowing costs will continue to be realized throughout 2020. Treasury volatility has decreased significantly. Since October, the 10-year yield has traded in the 1.5%-2% range, gradually climbing upward. It's not a large leap to believe that 2020 will be more stable than 2019 for treasuries.

than 2019 for treasuries. We project that the 10-year yield is likely to continue climbing gradually in the foreseeable future. We could see 2.5% by the end of the year. That's the kind of gradual rise in long-term rates that is ideal for AGNC.

Going from the most unfavorable conditions possible to conditions that are very favorable is going to provide upward momentum for the entire agency mREIT sector.

Investors who missed our calls to buy NLY in June or AGNC in September might feel like they have "missed out." However, with conditions set to be prime for agency MBS, the rally has just begun and there's far more to come. We expect an extremely strong performance from this sector in 2020, investors can expect AGNC's price to gain 10-15% on top of their 11% dividend yield. Additionally, we will not be surprised to see a dividend increase by the end of the year.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

High Dividend Opportunities, #1 On Seeking Alpha HDO is the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees with over +4000 members. We are looking for more members to join our lively group and get 20% off their first year! Our Immediate Income Method generates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful, simple and straightforward. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock and Bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNC, NLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.