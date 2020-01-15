Natural Gas: Price Sell-Off On Temporary Warm Spell Is An Overreaction

In summary, our analysis leads us to believe that prices are undervalued today. As a result, we went back to 200% long.

Our view remains the same. The market appears to be over-discounting the incoming weather trend as if winter is already over. That is clearly not the case.

The Northeast will likely experience very mild conditions again, but this warm spell isn't expected to last as the models quickly transition to a colder than normal outlook.

TDD losses didn't come from a change in the weather trend, but a brief warm spell in between the colder than normal trend.

Over the last 24 hours, ECMWF-EPS first lost ~15 TDDs, then lost another ~9 TDDs, and gained back ~6 TDDs for a total loss of 18 TDDs.

Welcome to the still trending colder edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Housekeeping item first.

For the week ending 1/10, we have -95 Bcf. This compares to -81 Bcf last year and -180 Bcf for the 5-year average. EOS is 1.69 Tcf at the moment.

Price Sell-Off On Temporary Warm Spell Is An Overreaction

Over the last 24 hours, ECMWF-EPS first lost ~15 TDDs, then lost another ~9 TDDs, and gained back ~6 TDDs for a total loss of 18 TDDs. Natural gas prices today are down 2.83%, which, given historical volatility, is actually less than what it should've been down (~5%).

Nonetheless, the TDD losses didn't come from a change in the weather trend, but a brief warm spell in between the colder than normal trend.

You can see the dip from day 8 to day 10 that's causing this. You can also see this in the 5-10 day chart.

The Northeast will likely experience very mild conditions again, but this warm spell isn't expected to last as the models quickly transition to a colder than normal outlook.

The end result is that we had major TDD losses, and the market is becoming ever more skeptical that a winter isn't coming. This can be illustrated via the widow maker spread, which is in contango of $0.014 cents.

Our view remains the same. The market appears to be over-discounting the incoming weather trend as if winter is already over. That is clearly not the case, and while the recent colder than normal trend has had no staying power, the latest forecast does show a significant shift.

In fact, one of the patterns we see in the ECMWF-EPS long-range outlook is coinciding with the latest set-up in the 15-day.

If so, this would keep the HDDs higher than average and should push natural gas prices back higher.

In our chat room, a subscriber also asked us whether or not we are concerned we could see another gap risk lower. We answered with the following 5 points:

The market is very short already. Traders noted cash was a key catalyst for very weak prices today. 15-day appears to show cooling trend coming regardless of the ridge or not in Alaska. Prices have tested this bottom previously and held despite 25 TDD losses. Risk/reward appears favorable considering all of the above.

In addition, we are seeing fundamental balances tighter than that of 2019 if the weather models do continue to trend colder than normal.

One of the big reasons for this is that Lower 48 production has declined ~2.5 Bcf/d from the peak in November already.

Source: PointLogic, HFI Research

It is very obvious to us now that production is rolling over. Normally, production starts to recover barring some crazy snowstorm by the 2nd week of January. This year has been the complete opposite. This will likely push Lower 48 production to sub ~95 Bcf/d by February, which should also aid the market balance.

Lastly, natural gas managed to hold the previous low despite major TDD losses over the last 24 hours. If the models do trend bullish, we expect prices to bounce right back.

In summary, our analysis leads us to believe that prices are undervalued today. As a result, we went back to 200% long.

