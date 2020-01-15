OpenMarkets Weekly: What A Weaker Dollar Could Mean

In this week's OpenMarkets Weekly, Jack Bouroudjian looks at three very important ancillary effects caused by large moves in the dollar.

But the last three months of 2019 saw a shift in direction.

A weaker dollar will have an effect on earnings, interest rates and commodity markets

Major economic events are always felt in the six-billion-dollar FX market. Nowhere is this more evident than the rally for the U.S. dollar following the last two years of trade war, Brexit and other geopolitical news.

But the last three months of 2019 saw a shift in direction. The dollar started to weaken, and other major currencies started to correct. So, if the dollar now trends lower, what does it mean?

In this week's OpenMarkets Weekly, Jack Bouroudjian looks at three very important ancillary effects caused by large moves in the dollar which could determine the direction of the futures markets for the next few months.

