NetApp: A Value Play

NetApp remains a value play in the near term; however, value might not be sufficient to keep volatility in check.

NetApp's (NASDAQ:NTAP) value factor remains its biggest strength in the near term. The company's ability to adjust to the shifting macro landscape is compelling. However, the growth narrative has to improve for momentum to drive valuation. As a result, NetApp remains a value play until sentiments improve.

Demand (Rating: Bearish)

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Enterprise Storage Systems Tracker, vendor revenue in the worldwide enterprise external OEM storage systems market decreased 0.8% year over year to $6.3 billion during the second quarter of 2019 (2Q19).

According to Gartner, companies are pushing to optimize their TCO (total cost of ownership):

Gartner believes total ECB revenue will re-enact the recent patterns of gradual decline, contracting on average over the next five years by 3.5% as alternative enterprise storage solutions continue to gain ground. There will be steady growth in the secondary and backup/restore ECB markets, but the primary storage segment will still account for 70% of the total ECB market in 2023. SSAs will be the driver of ECB revenue and will grow to account for 88.9% of the total primary ECB storage market in 2023, up from 47.6% in 2018. Although total primary storage revenue will decline by 6.2% and primary hybrid ECB revenue will decline by 31.3% from 2018 through 2023, there will be an enduring strategic niche of greater than $1 billion for hybrid ECB primary storage arrays.

NetApp is guiding for an 8% revenue decline. Management is upbeat about reaccelerating revenue from its improving strengths in the hybrid cloud. Competitors have been hit by a growth deceleration, suggesting this is a sector-wide development. This weakens NetApp's growth factor. Investments in share buyback, dividend issuance, and margins improvement suggest management has a strong grasp of the unit economics. I am not too worried near term. However, consumers have the upper hand as the market drives for more cost and performance optimization solutions. This drives my bearish view towards the demand for NetApp's solutions.

Business/Financials (Rating: Neutral)

From my experience, whenever a company is faced with weaker pricing power at the sector level, the way out is to strengthen value proposition from a product standpoint. This means adding more value per deal for customers while working on marketing campaigns geared towards highlighting strengths in TCO and ROI.

Analysts focused on growth and margins last quarter. This is understandable as the back-to-back quarterly sell-offs have been driven by weak growth and momentum factor grades. Management seems to be more focused on improving margins though that didn't flow into the cash flow line due to weak revenue collections reflecting in poor accounts receivables.

Going forward, management is guiding for gross and operating margins to improve. This will strengthen the EPS factor. However, the minimal optimism towards revenue growth is worrisome.

Lastly, NetApp has cash of $3 billion. Its long-term debt of $2.79 billion suggests it can fulfill its near-term financial obligations. Overall, I remain neutral until NetApp's growth story rebounds.

Competitors (Rating: Neutral)

NetApp has cut spending in recent quarters to improve its margins. This comes in light of unfavorable macro conditions in the aftermath of the US-China trade war.

I find NetApp's competitive positioning in object storage compelling; however, the global shift to hybrid cloud suggests weaker flash revenue in the near term. As a result, I am not confident about its macro/competitive positioning.

Valuation (Rating: Bullish)

At the sector level, NetApp's multiples reflect its decelerating growth. Its valuation ratios are cheap compared to the sector median. This makes the stock attractive to value investors. However, decelerating growth makes it tough for multiples to breathe. Until we get back to back revenue beats, multiples will remain range-bound in the near term.

Quant factor grades

The factor grade grid above highlights NetApp's factor grade ratings versus its strongest competition. The similarities in factor strength further highlight the narrative about a sector-wide weakness. Investors seeking exposure to key factors in the storage space should find NetApp's factor grades compelling. Though, going forward, there is a high likelihood that the momentum grade will have a drag on the growth grade.

Risk Factors

NetApp has been able to improve its ROIC via share buybacks. This makes it questionable if it no longer has the potential for rapid revenue expansion in the storage space. If you take out the buyback chip, NetApp becomes extremely vulnerable to all investing factors.

Conclusion (Overall Rating: Outperform)

A weak growth outlook puts pressure on other factor grades. Management is upbeat about reaccelerating growth; however, the broad market dynamics suggest near-term growth softness. Improving margins is an added positive. Given the focus on share buyback and dividend payout, growth investors should look beyond NetApp. For a balanced portfolio, NetApp should only be added for its value factor.

