Contrarian Play On Shipping Names: Euronav

One idea to consider for 2020 is shorting maritime shipping names as a contrarian play. Spot tanker rates surged in 4Q19 and remain elevated 1Q20, and the share prices of shipping names followed in lock-step, as speculators chased the market higher. But tanker rates and shipping names are highly volatile, and all of the favorable factors may have been priced in, while some temporary, supportive factors may have run their course.

One name for this play is Euronav NV (EURN). The Euronav fleet has been positioned to be short on time charters and long on spot market exposure and is therefore highly sensitive to spot market price moves. EURN share prices have shot up by 45% since September 24th (the date COSCO sanctions were imposed) and 72% since the low this year.

Investors in shipping names have known that the Sulphur Cap regulation IMO 2020 has been coming for years. And the worldwide oil refining and shipping industries have been preparing. It’s fair to expect that the share prices of the shipping names reflect the market’s expectations of the IMO 2020 impact.

But IMO 2020 did not have the disruptive impact on the oil market that many had feared. And so the question becomes will IMO 2020 be a driver of higher values for shipping names in 2020, or is it now time to “sell the news”?

Hugo De Stoop Interview

Euronav CEO Hugo De Stoop was interviewed in late October by DNB Markets, Norway’s largest financial services group. He spoke about the factors that supported the surge in tanker rates, some of which are more permanent than others. He said he didn’t know how high rates would climb or how long the surge would last.

One “permanent” factor would be IMO 2020, which affects both the supply and demand for tankers. On the demand side, refinery runs would be higher to produce compliant fuel, which would increase ton-miles. And the growth of U.S. crude exports to Asia adds to demand.

On the supply side, ships would be taken out of supply to retrofit with scrubbers. In addition, older VLCCs were being used for storage. These are temporary factors.

Sanctions on Iran, Venezuela and COSCO shipping are more permanent factors since they do not look to be ending soon. All told, these factors removed about six percent of the VLCC tanker fleet.

Negative Factors

What was not discussed were potential negative factors, such as seasonality, a first quarter oil glut, and the trade war. As we move forward in the quarter, seasonal demand for crude drops off, as refineries go into maintenance.

The IEA projects that even with the new OPEC+ cuts, “there could still be a surplus of 0.7 mb/d in the market in 1Q20.” And oil prices had their biggest drop last week since July and may be subject to additional drops due to the oversupply. Lower oil prices drive down the non-fuel portion of the rates, as ships speed-up to destinations, effectively increasing available supply.

Crude Oil WTI Feb '20 (CLG20)

BIMCO is concerned that a worsening balance between the supply of ships and the demand will be detrimental to shipowners’ ability to pass on the additional costs associated with compliance of the new IMO 2020 Sulphur Cap. Tanker rates will determine to what extent the additional costs of compliant fuel are covered.

The trade war has also caused a worsening seaborne trade to GDP ratio. BIMCO expects the trade war to continue to plague shipping between the US and China in 2020.

India is projecting it will reduce its oil imports by 10 percent by 2022. "We are very much on track. We will achieve the target," Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan recently told reporters. In fact, it appears crude imports may have already topped out.

And a major negative would be the lifting of sanctions on COSCO shipping. Public reports indicate that more than 40 tankers may be docked since the September 24, 2019, OFAC sanctions against COSCO Shipping Tanker (Dalian) Co. A General License K was originally issued on October 24. The fact that a General License has been issued is an indicator of engagement with the Administration, which in turn, is an indicator of progress towards an eventual resolution. Such a resolution would consist of the public sanctions rehabilitation.

A phase one trade deal is expected to be signed January 15th, and China has previously asked those sanctions to be lifted. On Friday, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that China has effectively cut its purchases of Iranian crude to zero.

According to Hellenic Shipping News, the resolution,

COSCO appears to be seeking (the lifting of the sanctions) is likely to require review and approval of senior officials from multiple executive agencies and possibly even interested congressional committees (although policy insiders report that it has not, to the best of anyone’s knowledge, been explicitly linked with the China tariff battle). Given this and the short (60-day) period of the GL, it would not be unreasonable to anticipate at least one more extension of the GL before any resolution with COSCO is achieved and future Iran-related Chinese SOE sanctions in the offing.”

Conclusions

Tanker rates may have ended their run for this cycle, as the support from IMO 2020 may not be all that it was cracked up to be. In that case, the surge in shipping names’ share prices would suffer. EURN has full exposure to spot tanker rates and the reversal will dim the company's earnings prospects. The play for 2020 appears more attractive from the short side to me.

