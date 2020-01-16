3 Reasons Sun Communities Will Continue To Grow

We believe that SUI is fairly valued right now. The higher growth rate has been rewarded with a higher price. It is the largest equity REIT position in our portfolio.

SUI has seen significant outperformance in FFO per share and same-store NOI and we believe it will continue.

Sun Communities (SUI) is one of the 2 major manufactured housing REITs. While we are going to discuss several factors that apply to both SUI and Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS), we encourage readers to not apply the same logic to UMH Properties (UMH). UMH is a much lower quality REIT. It should not be bundled with SUI and ELS.

Sun Communities has been one of our largest positions for over a year. We purchased SUI on 3/19/2018 after publishing an article on the company to subscribers on 3/7/2018:

You can see when we purchased shares (3/19/2018) on the green box below along with a 2nd buy alert (red box) we had for subscribers on 9/5/2018:

We should have written on it far more often. The manufactured housing REIT delivered incredible growth in the share price, but it also delivered growth in FFO per share:

The manufactured housing REITs are like a cross between apartment REITs and triple net lease REITs.

Like apartment REITs

Manufactured housing REITs benefit from rising home prices and higher rent levels. Much like the apartment REITs, the increase in rental rates usually outpaces inflation. The growth in rental rates is often seen as the major appealing factor for manufactured home park REITs. However, it should be closer to 3rd on the list.

There are 2 other major factors that are underappreciated:

Manufactured housing REITs are similar to triple net lease REITs in that they tend to trade at a premium Low level of capital expenditures

Similar to triple net lease REITs

Like triple net lease REITs, manufactured housing REITs tend to trade at a significant premium to NAV (net asset value). The premium to NAV allows these REITs to issue new shares and buy new investments in an accretive manner. It is common to see growth in shares outstanding year after year. However, the growth is not dilutive to shareholders. It is accretive. Each time the REIT issues new shares and buys additional properties, FFO per share is increased.

This is an opportunity for management to take advantage of arbitrage between the private market values for its assets and the share price. The premium to NAV has been maintained for many years. This reflects a weakness in the private party values for the assets rather than an overpricing of the stock. It is critical to understand that it is the private party values that are “wrong.”

One reason for the lower private party values is the difficulty of acquiring and operating a large network of manufactured housing assets. Individual owners of manufactured housing cannot achieve the same level of economies of scales on their expenses as SUI and ELS. Consequently, they are not equipped to generate as much cash flow from the properties as these REITs have consistently produced.

Low level of capital expenditures

The other major benefit is low levels of capital expenditures. Manufactured home park REITs have very low levels of capitalized expenditures. That means the REIT spends a very small portion of its cash flow on maintenance projects. Because they own the underlying land rather than the mobile home, they are only responsible for maintaining the land. The capitalized expenditures for maintaining a pad of concrete are dramatically lower than the capital expenditures required for major projects such as replacing roofs or air conditioning units.

Because the capitalized expenditures are so low, the manufactured home park REITs are able to retain more of their net operating income to reinvest in their properties.

SUI continues to invest in acquisitions, developments, and expansions. The growth has been excellent and SUI has accomplished it while lowering its Net Debt/EBITDA. In 2016, the ratio was 7.5x. While growing significantly, the company has decreased that ratio to 5.3x as of Q3 2019.

Just how well has its strategy worked?

The company has grown its number of communities by a multiple of 3.1x since 2010. SUI grew significantly, lowered its debt ratios, and continued significant outperformance.

Most areas within the United States have significant restrictions on the production of new manufactured housing. That is an added benefit that has further enhanced SUI’s strategy.

Final thoughts

Manufactured housing REITs have been an excellent investment for decades. We didn’t capture them at the very bottom, but we did still achieve an excellent price for building our position. We see SUI as a very long-term dividend growth investment. It is suitable for investors who are planning for a holding period of several years. Whether that means 5 years or 25 years is up to the investors. However, we do expect significant growth in FFO per share and eventually in dividends.

Currently, the company is better off retaining its cash flows for development projects rather than raising the dividend. We haven’t written as much on SUI because the market came to agree with us on the growth prospects. Consequently, we saw an enormous rally in the share price which has caused us to hold off from adding to our position for now. SUI easily meets every requirement to be considered a great REIT. The share price, on the other hand, only qualifies as mediocre. Any significant dips in the share price would qualify as an opportunity for investors to begin or build onto an existing position.

