On Deck Capital: Still A Value Play

ONDK trades at a discount to its book value and at a P/E of less than 10, making it a compelling value play.

ONDK has recovered from hitting its 52-week low after Q2 results due to an improved Q3 that featured an earnings beat and increase to guidance.

Last August, I wrote an article on On Deck Capital, Inc. (ONDK) outlining the opportunity for value investors. It has closed some of the valuation discount since it has risen to $4.03 as of Monday's close. However, it still makes a compelling target for value investors or contrarians looking for overlooked and underappreciated stocks. Low price-to-book and price-to-earnings multiples are coupled with an earnings beat on Q3 and a boost to guidance that points to a turnaround when compared to Q2 after which the stock made its 52-week low.

Data by YCharts

ONDK reported its Q3 2019 results that included a 9% increase in gross revenue for the quarter to $112.6 million. Adjusted net income was $7.8 million, or $0.10 per diluted share. This was a decrease from Q3 2018's adjusted net income of $13.0 million, or $0.16 per diluted share but beat analyst consensus by $0.03.

The company issued updated guidance which bucked the downward trend from Q2. Gross revenue is now expected to be between $442 million and $446 million for the year, a slight improvement from the midpoint of Q2's guidance in the $438 million to $448 million range. Guidance from earlier in the year was between $435 million and $455 million. While revenue numbers are more or less aligned, net income showed a much more pronounced turnaround. Adjusted net income is expected to be between $28 million and $32 million for the year. That is substantially improved from guidance given in Q2 in the $22 million to $30 million range. Though, this is still down from earlier guidance of $30 million to $40 million. Net income was $28 million on $398 million in revenue in 2018. So, profits are expected to have an ever-so-slight growth, while revenue will increase 11.6%, assuming the midpoint of $444 million for 2019 is achieved. Revenue grew 13% from $351 million in 2018.

The company followed up on its promise to enact its $50 million common stock buyback program that was announced along with Q2 earnings. During the third quarter, ONDK repurchased 3.2 million shares for $11.0 million. This comes out to an average price of $3.44. The buyback resulted in a reduction in shares outstanding from 76,301,387 as of June 30, 2019, to 73,556,663 as of September 30, 2019. The reduction in shares outstanding will result in a more pronounced year-over-year increase in EPS should the guidance midpoint of $30 million in adjusted net income be achieved for 2019.

Why ONDK makes a compelling "buy low" candidate

In my previous article, I gave three reasons as to why ONDK makes a compelling by low candidate for value investors. Those reasons still apply:

ONDK closed at $4.03 on Monday, a 12.5% increase from $3.58 at the time of my last article. However, ONDK's market cap has only increased 6.2% to $290 million during that time due to the share buyback program. The latest share count is down to 71.85 million. I mentioned that the company should be aggressive in enacting its buyback program while the stock price is low, and it looks like it is doing just that. There is still over $30 million available in the repurchase program, so investors should expect continued bid support from the company and a further reduction in the number of shares outstanding.

ONDK had $315 million in shareholders' equity at the end of Q3 2019. Compared to a $290 million market cap, this is only a 0.92x price to book value. Most of ONDK's assets are locked in its loan book, a relatively liquid financial asset. While there are risks that some of those loans will default, a book value of less than one still makes ONDK a compelling value play.

While profits have flatlined on growing revenue, ONDK is still profitable. The trailing and forward price to earnings multiples are less than 10 even after the recent recovery in price. In this market environment, it is very hard to find a stock that is trading below a 10 P/E that has shown double-digit revenue growth.

I continue to monitor ONDK closely for a potential position. Q4 results will be announced on February 11, and I may consider buying the stock leading into or immediately after those results are announced.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.