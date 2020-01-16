ANGI Homeservices: Turning Angie's List Around

ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) connects millions of homeowners to home service professionals through its portfolio of digital home services brands. It owns multiple platforms, of which the most important are HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and the recently acquired Handy. In addition, it has been collecting reviews for over 20 years. The company was founded when IAC merged HomeAdvisor and Angie’s list in 2017, while Handy was acquired in 2018 by ANGI. ANGI Homeservices owns and operates brands in eight countries, including the United States, Canada, Germany and the United Kingdom. The company grows its business both organically and through acquisitions.

InterActiveCorp

InterActiveCorp (IAC) is a conglomerate that operates numerous subsidiaries within the fields of internet and media, including ANGI Homeservices, which was formed by the merger of Angie’s List and HomeAdvisor. IAC owns 83.7% of the economic interest in ANGI. Among the other platforms IAC owns are Tinder, Investopedia and Vimeo. It has a history of spinning off successful subsidiaries that deviate from the company’s portfolio in order to streamline the business, for example, Expedia and TripAdvisor. CEO Mr. Levin has said that they do not want to be empire builders, instead they prefer to be ani-conglomerate. In August 2019, rumours spread that management was considering spinning off both Match, a dating platform, and ANGI. These rumours resulted in a sharp increase in the stock price of ANGI.

Later that year, management announced that they would make Match independent somewhere in 2020, and that they would release more information closer to the spin-off date. Consequently, it is not unlikely that an announcement regarding ANGI can be expected anytime soon. This announcement will probably lead to an increase in the share price of ANGI, because historically companies that have separated from IAC have performed quite well.

Revenue

As mentioned before, ANGI operates through two segments: North America and Europe. In FY18, the company generated a revenue of $1,132 billion. More than 90% of its revenue comes from the US. The company has multiple revenue sources, the majority of which is derived from consumer connecting. Whenever a consumer books a service from a professional, the professional pays ANGI a booking fee. Furthermore, the company also earns subscription fees paid by HomeAdvisor service professionals. In summary, total revenue increases when more consumers use the platform and if more professionals join the platform. In Q3 2019, revenue grew by 18% and pro forma by 22%. This is a decrease in the year-over-year growth rate. This decrease can be attributed to the acquisition of Handy in 2018. If we account for this acquisition, revenue growth of Angie’s List and HomeAdvisor actually accelerated.

Different platforms

The company offers its services through 12 different platforms. This has the advantage that different platforms can be used and marketed as different products. Angie’s List is the largest online ratings and reviews, whereas Handy makes it easier to book home services. However, the downside is that because the company uses different platforms, it also must market all of these platforms through different advertisements. Online platform companies like Uber (UBER) experience economies of scale because all their services are linked to Uber. This is not entirely the case for ANGI.

Acquisitions

When ANGI acquired the Handy platform for $165.5 million in 2018, the company did not increase debt with this payment because it issued 8.6 million Class A common shares. In its earnings call, management did not specify if Handy’s revenue growth rate increased or decreased since the acquisition. However, they did state that Handy’s platform and data helps them to reach their goal of fixed pricing on other platforms they already owned.

Q3 2019 Financial Statements

As of September 30, 2019, IAC’s economic interest in ANGI was 83.7% and its voting interest was 98.1%. The company repurchased 5.2 million shares at an average price of $7.49. This is higher than the closing price of the third quarter, which was $7.09. Management did not time the buybacks well and, consequently, destroyed shareholder value.

The company currently has $402.9 million cash, which is a 6% increase with respect to last quarter. Long-term debt is equal to $248.996 million. Total assets on the balance sheet amount to $1.944 billion. Having cash of around 20% may seem like a lot. However, the company operates in a pro-cyclical business environment. If a recession breaks out, people will likely either delay home improvements or do them themselves. Nevertheless, $402.9 million is enough to weather out a recession, especially considering that the CEO has stated that the company has never seen an impact from a slowdown in the housing market. In addition, the current portion of long-term debt amounts to only $13.8 million. Over 90% of total long-term debt ought to be paid in November 5, 2023. There is a good chance of this debt being refinanced.

Furthermore, we see that cost of revenue decreased by 5%, while total revenue increased by 17.8%. This shows that even though the company connected a lot more customers to professionals, it was still able to decrease connection costs. This is something you do not see often. Accounts payable increased by 27%, which is, in my opinion, good under the condition the company keeps enough cash to pay short-term bills. Increasing accounts payable means that payments are shifted into the future. This means that the company has more cash on hand currently to make other investments. However, we see that accounts receivable increased by 61.7%. This can be attributed to the increase in revenue and is quite normal. Because accounts payable increased by $16.8 million, while accounts payable (receivable?) increased by $5.4 million, we see that the company became less liquid. Therefore, in future quarters, the working capital ratio (current assets - current liabilities) will be a key metric to look at.

Q3 Earnings Call

In its Q3 earnings call, management restated that for now, it is not aiming to maximize profit margins. Instead, the focus lies on maximizing revenue. Management argues that maximizing revenue also leads to higher margins in the future. Initiatives to increase revenue are to monetize more leads. Currently, 40% of the leads are going unmonetized, meaning that they do not result in revenue. Lowering this number will decrease advertisement expenses (costs of getting potential customers to your website) and, therefore, increase profit margins.

Currently, ANGI dependents on Google ads to attract customers. This is costly, especially if these leads do not result in sales. Being dependent on a single way to attract customers is a bad thing. This can be seen in Q2 2019, where management did not act on a change in Google’s pricing and algorithms. The company lost a lot of money and the stock price plummeted as a result. Making such a rookie mistake is unacceptable. Management stated that the problem occurred because they were too busy integrating the just-acquired Handy platform. IAC has supported ANGI in fixing the problem and the situation seems under control. Here we see the advantage of having IAC as the majority shareholder.

To avoid these problems, ANGI tries to be less dependent on Google. It still wants to attract customers through the search engine, but after the customers are on sites like HomeAdvisor, management wants to keep them as regular customers. This can be done by e-mails or a one-year membership fee in return for a 20% discount on all services. The customer is more likely to use the platform again if they have bought a membership fee for one year.

ANGI also tries to improve customer satisfaction by introducing fixed pricing. This method has been facilitated by the acquisition of Handy, which already had a large fixed-price infrastructure set-up. Fixed pricing models decrease the time it takes to negotiate a price, and therefore results in a smoother process (see picture below for an example). As previously mentioned, according to ANGI’s management, a considerable number of requests are going unmonetized because of a lack of service providers. Management expects the smoother process that accompanies fixed pricing to remedy this imbalance in supply and demand. Most recently, ANGI has offered more than 130 tasks on its fixed income platform. Consequently, the company has reached the desired number of tasks available on its fixed income platform far ahead of time, which was 100 by 2020.

(Source: ANGI Homeservices Inc.)

Valuation

The forward P/E ratio of ANGI is 137. This is high, but not unusual for growth companies. As earlier stated, management is focusing more on increasing revenue because margins, and therefore profitability, will presumably follow. Partly because of acquisitions, revenue has more than doubled over the last 2 years. Still, the company trades at a price-to-sales ratio of 3.43, compared to an industry average of 1.51. However, it also grows its revenue faster than its peers. Sustaining this revenue growth is more important than short-term profitability. With Angie’s List returning to revenue growth this quarter and the new synergies that came with the acquisition of Handy, I think ANGI is well-positioned to turn (more) profitable in the upcoming years.

Risks

Being the middleman is always a risky position to be in. As a middleman, ANGI earns a connection fee but does not do repairs itself. Cutting out the middleman is a risk because the surplus of doing so can be split between the customer and the professional.

It is debatable if a recession will help ANGI or not. In a recession, homeowners often decide to not move, but renovate their homes. This can increase demand for professionals, and can therefore increase customer traffic. Another thing to take into consideration is whether homeowners would want to do the renovation themselves or try to cut out ANGI in order to receive a lower price. I think the latter is more likely. Nevertheless, the CEO has stated that a decrease in demand during a recession could be advantageous, since currently the company has more requests for services than providers that can handle them. During a recession, the company presumably also expects a decrease in demand to be coupled with an increase in supply of services, since, during times of economic downturn, businesses would look for more ways of generating revenue.

Looking ahead

At the moment, the company has more service requests than service providers that can handle them. While you could look at this as a positive thing, one could also argue that management is not able to attract enough contractors. Company management has shown in the past that it can make novice mistakes when it is occupied with other tasks. Therefore, I do not expect the company to make other acquisitions anytime soon. In the next quarterly report, key metrics to look at will be the average price of the share buybacks. Turning Angie’s List into a growing platform again was a huge win last quarter. I expect the upcoming quarter to deliver similar growth. The company has enough cash on hand to weather out an economic downturn. However, management should try to get customers to pay earlier while deferring payments to make sure its working capital ratio does not get worse. At this price, I am confident in initiating a 1/4th position in The Millennial Portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANGI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.