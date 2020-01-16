Healthcare And Biotechnology Dashboard - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages.

Executive summary

Biotechnology is still significantly underpriced relative to historical averages after the recent rally. However, profitability is far below the baseline. Pharmaceuticals looks close to fair price, but the relative profitability is even worse than in biotechnology. Other healthcare industries are overpriced. Healthcare equipment is the worst one combining all metrics. Life science tools/services is the only healthcare industry showing a profitability above its historical average.

Since last month:

P/E has improved in biotechnology, is stable in pharmaceuticals, and deteriorated elsewhere.

P/S has deteriorated in all healthcare industries.

P/FCF is stable in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and deteriorated elsewhere.

ROE has improved in HC technology, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, life sciences tools/services, and deteriorated in HC providers, HC equipment.

In 1 trailing month, the SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI), the Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) and the SPDR Select Sector Healthcare ETF (XLV) have lagged the SPDR S&P 500 ETF by about 2.2%, 2.1%, and 0.5%, respectively.

The five best performers among S&P 500 healthcare stocks on this period are Centene Corp. (CNC), IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX), IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV), Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY), Zoetis Inc. (ZTS).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for price/earnings (excluding extraordinary items), price/sales and price/free cash flow. The 10 companies with the highest return on equity are kept in the final selection. Quantitative Risk & Value Members have an early access to the stock lists every month before they are published in free articles. The list was published for subscribers at the beginning of the month based on data available at this time. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

BIIB Biogen Inc. BIOTECH EXEL Exelixis Inc. BIOTECH REGN Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. BIOTECH VNDA Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. BIOTECH LNTH Lantheus Holdings Inc. HCAREEQSUPP ABC AmerisourceBergen Corp. HCAREPROVID HUM Humana Inc. HCAREPROVID A Agilent Technologies Inc. MEDEQUIP CORT Corcept Therapeutics Inc. PHARMA INVA Innoviva Inc. PHARMA

Detail of valuation and quality indicators in healthcare on 1/15/2020

I take 4 aggregate industry factors: price/earnings (P/E), price to sales (P/S), price to free cash flow (P/FCF), return on equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor, I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average ("Avg") between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above ("D-xxx").

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Healthcare Equipment 50.65 27.18 -86.36% 5.18 3.18 -62.81% 66.46 30.51 -117.82% -40.32 -12.14 -28.18 Healthcare Providers 35.97 20.88 -72.26% 1.41 0.85 -66.41% 24.24 17.75 -36.56% -4.03 5.78 -9.81 Healthcare Technology* 54.55 56.13 2.81% 5.35 3.39 -57.75% 74.39 35.77 -107.96% -11.85 -6.2 -5.65 Biotechnology 21.37 39.78 46.27% 29.20 29.01 -0.64% 25.02 43.74 42.80% -81.43 -64.42 -17.01 Pharmaceuticals 22.74 26.26 13.39% 9.72 8.25 -17.87% 18.87 32.55 42.04% -70.73 -30.3 -40.43 Life Sciences Tools/Services* 49.45 29.52 -67.52% 5.87 3.39 -73.23% 46.75 27.28 -71.35% -8.23 -18.37 10.14

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors, the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios, lower is better. For ROE, higher is better. On the charts below, higher is always better.

Price/earnings relative to historical average:

Price/sales relative to historical average:

Price/free cash flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLV, XBI, IBB with the benchmark in 1 month.

