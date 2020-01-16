Pfizer's Dividend Payout Is Well-Protected

(Image Source: Pfizer Inc. - March 2019 IR Presentation)

By Callum Turcan

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) yields ~3.9% as of this writing, and due to the strength of its free cash flow profile, we view the big pharmaceutical company’s dividend as well-protected. Our fair value estimate sits at $43 per share of PFE, comfortably above where it is trading at as of this writing, a valuation that’s derived through our discounted cash flow analysis. By forecasting Pfizer’s future financial performance to obtain its expected free cash flows into perpetuity, investors can get a glimpse of what to expect from the company that makes drugs such as Ibrance (treats breast cancer), Lyrica (treats nerve pain), Eliquis (treats blood clots), and Lipitor (treats high cholesterol and triglyceride levels).

Key Events

Pfizer’s net debt load increased throughout 2019 due to acquisitions (at the end of Pfizer’s third quarter for fiscal 2019, the period ended September 28, 2019, the company had a net debt load of $43.6 billion when including short-term debt and short-term investments). However, the company’s decision to merge its off-patent branded and generic established medicines business Upjohn unit with Mylan (MYL) will raise a material amount of cash proceeds when the deal closes. That transaction was first announced back in July 2019.

Before the deal closes, Upjohn will issue out $12.0 billion in debt and Pfizer will retain the proceeds. That will help Pfizer delever, and the merger is expected to be completed in the middle of this year. Shareholders of Pfizer will own around 57% of the new company, while shareholder of Mylan will own the rest. Here are some key excerpts from the press release covering the deal:

Under the terms of the agreement, which is structured as an all-stock, Reverse Morris Trust transaction, each Mylan share would be converted into one share of the new company. Pfizer shareholders would own 57% of the combined new company, and Mylan shareholders would own 43%. The Boards of Directors of both Mylan and Pfizer have unanimously approved the transaction...



... Upjohn is expected to be spun off or split off to Pfizer’s shareholders and simultaneously combined with Mylan. The transaction is expected to be tax free to Pfizer and Pfizer shareholders and taxable to Mylan shareholders. The transaction is anticipated to close in mid-2020, subject to approval by Mylan shareholders and customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals. No vote is required by Pfizer shareholders.



Upjohn will issue $12 billion of debt at or prior to separation, with gross debt proceeds retained by Pfizer. Upon closing, the new company is expected to have a solid investment grade credit rating. The new company will have approximately $24.5 billion of total debt outstanding at closing.

Additionally, please note Pfizer sold off PF-05251749 (defined as a novel treatment for those with behavioral and neurological symptoms that’s still in early-stage clinical trials) for an upfront payment of $75 million with the potential to receive up to $635 million in milestone payments. That deal was announced on January 13, and please note Pfizer is also entitled to royalties “in the high single digits to sub-teens”, which could further increase its total potential payout. However, none of this is for certain beyond the upfront cash payment.

Good Payout Coverage

From fiscal 2016 to fiscal 2018, Pfizer’s net operating cash flow averaged ~$16.3 billion on an annual basis, while its annual capital expenditures averaged ~$1.9 billion during this period. Annual dividend obligations averaged ~$7.7 billion during this period, which were fully covered by the company’s free cash flows and then some. Pfizer spent a material amount on acquisitions and share buybacks during this period as well, which needs to be kept in mind as those activities compete with dividend obligations for free cash flow.

We use our proprietary Dividend Cushion ratio (summed up as a firm’s forecasted free cash flows over the next five full fiscal years, less its net debt or plus its net cash position, divided by its forecasted dividend obligations during that period) to measure the strength of a company’s dividend strength on a forward-looking basis. Looking to the past helps when evaluating future performance, but only relying on historical information to gauge the strength of a dividend is like looking in a rear-view mirror trying to see the road ahead, in our view. Pfizer earns a Dividend Cushion ratio of 1.7x, and we view anything north of 1.3x as good, generally speaking.

In the graphic down below, from our two-page Dividend Report, we highlight why we view Pfizer’s dividend coverage as decent via a visual breakdown on its Dividend Cushion ratio. Additionally, this strength better allows for meaningful per share payout increases in a sustained manner. We model mid-single digit annual per share dividend growth in our models over the coming years, and please note that this increases Pfizer’s future dividend obligations (noted in the graphic below as "5yr Forecasted Cash Dividends Paid").

Image Shown: Due to the strength of Pfizer’s free cash flow profile, a product of its substantial drug pricing power and relatively low capital expenditure needs, we view the company’s dividend strength as quite good over the coming years.

In terms of valuation, shares of Pfizer have been trading below our fair value estimate of $43 per share of late, potentially due to headwinds stemming from concerns over how the 2020 election will play out in the US. While political, regulatory, and other risks are important to keep in mind in the healthcare space and elsewhere, we caution that sometimes these risks can be overblown relative to the actual impact on a company’s valuation. In the graphic below, from our 16-page Stock Report, we cover the valuation assumptions we used in our discounted cash flow model under our base-case scenario to arrive at a fair value estimate of $43 per share for Pfizer.

Image Shown: A look at the valuation assumptions we used in our base-case scenario evaluating Pfizer.

Concluding Thoughts

Pfizer’s net debt load is elevated, which needs to be monitored keeping in mind that recent and upcoming events will help bring that under control. We would prefer the company take this time to pursue additional deleveraging efforts, including making use of its free cash flow profile to add cash to the balance sheet. Management raised Pfizer’s full-year guidance for fiscal 2019 during the firm’s third-quarter earnings report, which was partially due to the strength of its biopharma segment and lower costs in certain areas, slightly offset by expectations for slightly higher than initially forecasted corporate overhead expenses. Making use of this strength to delever would be a good move, in our view.

Image Shown: Pfizer raised the mid-point of its revenue guidance for fiscal 2019 and boosted its adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS estimate as well during its latest earnings report. (Image Source: Pfizer - Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Presentation)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.