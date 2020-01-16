EWU: Recent Election Provides Some Clarity, Confidence On The Rise

Business confidence has spiked in the short-term, which could be good for markets. This was driven by the election, and also on hopes of rate cuts from the Bank of England.

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) as an investment option at its current market price. On the backdrop of a British election, continued Brexit negotiations, and volatile economic readings, many investors may be looking to avoid this developed market. However, I continue to believe EWU is a smart investment choice, even after its 9% gain since my last buy call. Specifically, the new Conservative-majority government should bring an end to some of the Brexit uncertainty, which has handcuffed business investment and economic activity for so long. Further, the tone out of the Bank of England has become increasingly more dovish, which has sent the pound Sterling on a marked decline. If we do see interest rate cuts in the near future, that could be a tailwind for equities. Finally, management confidence, construction activity, and the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) have all been rising recently, which represents positive momentum within the British economy.

Background

First, a little about EWU. The fund's stated objective is "to track the investment results of an index composed of U.K. equities." The fund only offers exposure to large and mid-sized companies that are based in the United Kingdom. EWU is currently trading at $33.73/share and yields 4.18% annually. I continued to recommend EWU back in October, when I felt the fund offered a reasonable risk-reward due to the relative price and potential for a post-election rally. In hindsight, this was a good call, as EWU has seen a strong return since then, although the broader market is also up, as shown below:

As we move in to 2020, investors may be looking to take some risk off the table, in order to protect the large gains we saw last year. While I would not fault investors for this line of thinking, I believe EWU still has room to run, and I will explain why in detail below.

Election Results Removed Some Uncertainty

To start, I want to begin with the election results, and why I see them as positive for British equities. My primary thesis does not rest of whether Brexit was a "good" or "bad" idea, but simply that now we should be much closer to seeing a final resolution. While the United Kingdom leaving the European Union may be detrimental to British companies longer term, what has really stifled economic activity over the past few years is the uncertainty around whether the United Kingdom was actually leaving, and what this would look like. This climate has left businesses, workers, and investors in a stand-still mode, weighing on investment and share prices alike. However, the tide may finally be turning, as the recent election gave Prime Minister Boris Johnson a resounding win, and left the government with a clear Conservative majority:

My takeaway here is this overwhelming victory removes a major hurdle to getting Brexit clarity. Prime Minister Johnson now simply has to convince his own party to go along with whatever deal he is able to negotiate with the European Union, as Labour's influence has dramatically decreased. Again, this does not mean Brexit will ultimately be "good", but I see a short-term bump due to a more certain political outcome from this on-going saga. With Prime Minster Johnson's central message being "get Brexit done", it is clear what his ultimate goal is, and now the devil simply lies in the details.

My takeaway here is simple: Equity markets hate uncertainty, and the recent election is a step towards removing some of the uncertainty that has clouded the British economy for over three years now. While EWU has already been rallying on this reality, I see the election result being a continued tailwind in 2020, and expect further upside from here.

Yield Is Attractive, Especially With Expected Rate Cuts

My next point on EWU is to justify why I like the fund as an income/dividend play right now. With a yield above 4%, the income stream looks attractive, especially for U.S. investors who want large-cap exposure. This yield is more than double what the S&P 500 offers right now, so there is relative value here. Further, with interest rates low, both stateside and across the pound, I expect dividend-payers, including both individual stocks and funds like EWU that pay a dividend, to perform well in 2020.

Further expanding on this point, I see an argument to be made for buying-in to dividend payers right now due to the outlook for British interest rates. While the pound had originally surged following the election results, it has shrunk back below the $1.30 level on the backdrop of dovish statements by Bank of England policymakers. Specifically, there have now been three policymakers who have publicly announced some support for further policy easing. Specifically, this sentiment started when outgoing Governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney, made the following statement earlier this month:

With the relatively limited space to cut Bank Rate, if evidence builds that the weakness in activity could persist, risk management considerations would favour a relatively prompt response"

Investors took this to mean the Bank of England would therefore be willing to lower rates, as necessary, and this contributed to some general weakness in the pound. But then this action was further compounded when two more policymakers also expressed dovish sentiment. According to a report by the BBC, both Gertjan Vlieghe and Silvana Tenreyro, who are members of the Monetary Policy Committee, expressed willingness to cut rates when the Committee meets at the end of January.

And the market has taken notice. On the backdrop of these public comments, the pound has moved markedly lower, as the graph below illustrates:

My takeaway here is this is a positive move for equities, especially for the short-term. As we have seen here in the U.S., lower rates are a boon for equity prices, especially for dividend payers. I see a similar tailwind occurring now for British equities, and would use EWU as a way to play this possibility.

Business Confidence & PMI Index Are On The Rise

My next points on why I like EWU right now has to do with the general state of the the British economy. Since there has been a high level of uncertainty surrounding the ultimate Brexit outcome, economic growth has been stunted as a result. However, there are some signs that a turnaround could be forthcoming. While I discussed some of the positive sentiment on the backdrop of the election, there are some concrete positive metrics we can point to that may indicate better times are ahead. Specifically, the PMI has been revised upward post-election, and this was actually the biggest upward revision in more than four years. A previously lower PMI reading was seen as a headwind for Prime Minister Johnson, but this newly revised figure could serve as a tailwind. The reason is, the metric has now come in just around the 50 level, which is the threshold indicating expansion, as shown in the graph below:

Clearly, an upward revision is a positive sign. However, this metric can often move quickly, so considering where it might move in the future is probably even more important. Fortunately, I see recent business optimism surveys as a suggestion we could see a bump in economic activity in the short-term. Specifically, business executives have expressed a sharp surge in optimism, driven largely by the election results, as shown below:

My takeaway here is there are reasons to be optimistic going forward. Business activity has picked up and executive management appears more confident in the future, which should support further business activity. I see this benefiting the British economy and share prices, and believe EWU is a great way to play this potential upswing.

Construction Has Picked Up

My final point on the British economy again points to a reason why investors should be optimistic in their outlook. Led primarily by private house-building, construction output in the United Kingdom rose markedly in November, which followed a decline in the prior month, as shown in the graph below:

Clearly, this is a positive sign, and suggests builders are confident enough in economic prospects to build new construction, as they are expecting willing buyers. This comes on the backdrop of rising property prices nation-wide, which were up 1.7% in December from the prior month, and rose 4% on a year-over-year comparison.

My takeaway here is again positive. New construction figures show underlying confidence in the economy, and recent political clarity and the outlook for dovish interest rate policy will likely spur continued development. This bodes well for the British economy, and should support prices in the Industrial and Materials sectors, which account for roughly 20% of total assets in EWU.

Bottom Line

The United Kingdom has seen some progress in the short-term, as economic activity, housing constructing, and wages have been rising. This has pushed share prices higher, and I see continued gains from here as the recent election took some of the Brexit uncertainty off the table - for now. While plenty of work still needs to be done, my outlook for the British economy is more bullish than before, leading me to continue to recommend EWU. Aside from some political developments, the United Kingdom could also very well see an interest rate cut by month end, which would be a tailwind for stocks (in my view), and especially for dividend payers. While the recent rise in share price may make some investors nervous, I believe there are further gains on the horizon, and would advise investors give EWU some consideration at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EWU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.