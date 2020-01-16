In Another Bullish Development, Yamana Gold Exceeds Yearly Production Guidance

At the end of 2019, Yamana Gold (AUY) provided good news for investors, increasing the dividend and announcing plans to establish a special fund to ensure dividend sustainability. Now, the company provided its Q4 2019 and full-year 2019 production report, giving investors and traders a chance to evaluate the fundamental justification behind the recent dividend increase.

In the fourth quarter, Yamana Gold produced 256,288 ounces of gold equivalent production (GEO), up from 238,623 GEO in the third quarter of 2019. This performance allowed Yamana to report full-year production of 1.02 million GEO, exceeding the previous guidance of 1.01 million GEO. The production increase was driven by strong performance at Jacobina mine, whose production exceeded the original guidance of 145,000 ounces and revised guidance of 152,000 ounces, coming at 159,499 ounces. This is a very good sign since the company is undertaking an expansion plan for the mine – the Phase 1 should deliver 180,000 ounces annually, while Phase 2 may take the mine to 200,000–225,000 ounces annually. The other mines also performed well, without negative surprises.

Source: Yamana Gold presentation

At this point, it looks like Yamana Gold will provide a more optimistic GEO production guidance when it reports its full-year 2019 results on February 13, after the market close as Jacobina is performing better than expected while the other mines are showing stable performance. In this stable production situation, the upside in gold prices should lead to improved cash generation ability. Not surprisingly, analysts are expecting a material earnings increase in 2020:

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

Meanwhile, the market is mostly ignoring the upcoming positive developments on the cash flow side. In my opinion, “sins of the past” are weighing heavily on the company’s share price performance. Apparently, investors and traders are worried that Yamana Gold’s management will find a costly project and bury the money underground. In fact, Yamana Gold has an interesting project – Agua Rica, which has proven and probable mineral reserves of 11.8 billion pounds of copper and 7.4 million ounces of gold. The feasibility study for the project is expected in 2020. The management team clearly understands that investors are worried about potential excessive spending at times of higher gold prices and tries to calm down markets with the establishment of a special dividend fund mentioned above. At this point, the market is still rather skeptical – Yamana Gold shares lack the upside dynamics they could have had in the current gold price environment, given the positive changes in the second half of 2019. This skepticism is especially visible on a monthly chart which shows that Yamana Gold shares are still far from the highs of the recovery rally that happened in 2016:

Despite the near-term lack of upside dynamics, I believe that Yamana Gold shares’ upside trend continues and I remain bullish on the company’s stock. A stable ~1 million ounces producer in $1500+ gold price environment that is prioritizing dividends will ultimately get more investor and trader attention. The company’s major float (950 million shares) remains a material obstacle for any rapid share price increase as any $0.01 improvement in EPS comes at a material monetary price due to the number of shares outstanding, so it’s hard to expect a very fast rally even in favorable conditions.

At the same time, gradual improvements in both earnings and share price appear likely in the current gold price environment. It looks like the whole gold mining industry has learned the lessons of the past decade, so it is unlikely that Yamana Gold will immediately “bet the farm” on Agua Rica even if the feasibility study looks great. It’s hard to tell when gold miners as a group will be ready to catch up with recent gold price developments, but companies like Yamana Gold should definitely be on the list when such a trade begins.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.