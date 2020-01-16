Rigel Pharmaceuticals: The Quiet Achiever

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) experienced mixed trading in 2019, but 2020 is off to a better start with the stock up about 30% year to date. A recent business update, which is digested in this article, appears to have provided much of the stimulus for this week's run. This article will also consider what 2020 has in store for RIGL.

Figure 1: RIGL trading since the start of 2019.

RIGL remains the quiet achiever

I noted in October last year that RIGL had put out a press release announcing it had secured a credit facility. Apparently not worth making it into the title of that press release was the fact that RIGL had licensed the Canadian and Israeli marketing rights to its drug Tavalisse (fostamatinib) to Medison Pharma, bringing in $5 million upfront. Also left out of the title was the announcement of a $4 million milestone from Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS). With this week's press release, titled "Rigel Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update," RIGL has again made little effort to create any enthusiasm around its stock.

Firstly, the business update provides the market with a sneak peak of Q4'19 Tavalisse revenues, confirming continued quarter-over-quarter growth.

While Rigel is still in the process of determining final results for the fourth quarter of 2019, the company expects to report net product sales of approximately $13.8 million.



- January 13, 2020, press release from RIGL

Continued sales growth with Tavalisse keeps a major part of the bull thesis intact; the idea that Tavalisse in ITP alone can justify upside in the stock. Perhaps supporting that idea, fostamatinib has finally been approved in Europe. The good news about European approval is that RIGL has out-licensed the drug, so while it will only get a share of the spoils via royalty payments, it doesn't have to pay for the launch of fostamatinib in Europe. The early years of a biotech's entry into commercial stage are tough, as the launch is often a big drain on funds.

Rigel today announced that it has received EC approval of its marketing authorization application (MAA) for fostamatinib for the treatment of chronic immune thrombocytopenia in adult patients who are refractory to other treatments. With this approval, the company will receive a milestone payment of $20 million based on terms of its collaboration with Grifols, S.A.



- January 13, 2020, press release from RIGL

RIGL's business update noted the company expected to report cash of approximately $98 million at the end of 2019, and while net cash used in operating activities was just $31.9 million for the first nine months of 2019, I'd rather see existing funds put towards trials of RIGL's other pipeline members to try to turn the company from a one-drug company into a two-drug company. Currently, RIGL is particularly exposed to the possibility of new entrants to the ITP market. As I have discussed previously, competitors in ITP include Argenx (ARGX), Momenta (MNTA) and UCB SA (OTCPK:UCBJY).

RIGL's pipeline is making progress too

RIGL's business update also came with some phase 1 data on the company's receptor-interacting protein kinase (RIP1) inhibitor, R552. RIGL had noted back in October 2019, that R552 had just entered phase 1, and so the drug hasn't been a major factor in discussions of the bull and bear thesis on RIGL. That could be set to change in 2020, as the drug could enter additional trials, thus adding catalysts to the calendar for RIGL.

Initial data from Rigel's ongoing Phase 1 suggests R552 has an attractive pharmacokinetic (PK) and safety profile with a half-life of approximately 15 hours. In earlier preclinical studies, the molecule was shown to prevent joint and skin inflammation in a RIP1 kinase-mediated murine model.



- January 13, 2020, press release from RIGL

A 15-hour half-life is workable, especially if an extended-release formulation is developed. Just delaying release over about 6-8 hours, plus accounting for multi-dose changes in half-life and considering accumulation, one could certainly still consider dosing a drug with a 15-hour half-life once a day. Perhaps RIGL will first try once a day versus twice a day in upcoming studies.

RIGL looks relatively cheap here

As of November 1, 2019, there were 167,610,502 shares of RIGL common stock outstanding, corresponding to a market cap of $439.14 million (assuming a share price of $2.62). Assuming year-end cash of $98 million and debt of $10 million from the recently established loan facility, RIGL's enterprise value would be $351 million. Based only on US product sales of Tavalisse in ITP, I am projecting 2020 net product sales of $83 million for RIGL (see chart below) and 2021 net product sales of $159 million. RIGL then trades at an EV/2021 sales of just 2.2, not bad for a biotech just seven quarters into the commercial stage, with an impending European launch, an additional potential indication for Tavalisse and two other pipeline members.

Figure 2: Net Product Sales of Tavalisse to date and projected sales for 2020 and 2021. To calculate projected sales, the quarter-over-quarter growth for the past four quarters was averaged (yielding 17.4%), sales from Q1'20 onwards are simply 117.4% of the quarter prior. Note that this doesn't account from royalties from sales of fostamatinib ex-US. Alternatively, growth may slow, leading projections to be missed.

Source: Chart by Biotech Beast, Actual numbers from the relevant regulatory filings (10-Q/K's). Note, Q4'19 sales are from RIGL's business update, as a 10-K has not yet been filed.

Even if sales growth slows in 2020/2021, the potential for milestones can help bolster RIGL's revenues. Notably, the $20 million milestone from Grifols S.A. (GRFS) in Q1'20, in addition to Tavalisse sales and any other milestones or contract revenues, could see the company report a profitable quarter come Q1'20 earnings in May.

Conclusions

RIGL has again made progress worth talking about, but the company isn't making much noise about it. The effect of the business update seems to have been passed through to the stock, albeit a day late, but RIGL still doesn't look too expensive. Tavalisse continues to deliver, at home and abroad (with help from partners), and management is making all the right moves when it comes to expanding the pipeline. In my opinion, RIGL remains a good long and has a bright 2020 ahead.

Risks of any long in RIGL are several-fold, a few of which are discussed here. Sub-par US Tavalisse sales growth in 2020 could lead the stock to trade down heavily. Further, any delays in the phase 3 warm-autoimmune hemolytic anemia study would also be unlikely to be well-received by the market. Lastly, minimal royalties from GRFS (expected during H2'20) could imply a weak European launch, causing RIGL to trade down.

