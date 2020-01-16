My Strategy For 2020

My own strategy centers around shoring up my investments even further, and doubling down on quality/long-term safety, while trusting the current quality of my portfolio.

I believe it to be crucial to know what your investment strategy for the year should be, so as not to jump into investments heedlessly.

There's a lot of consideration going on regarding the 2020 market compared to previous years, especially the second-best year of investing in almost 20 years, which was 2019. Analysts, bankers, and investors across the globe are busy warning and cautioning investors, especially shorter-term ones, to realize at least some profits and be prepared for a weaker 2020.

I've spent the first weeks of the year looking over my portfolio holdings, strategizing regarding my current liquid cash positioning/sizing, forecasting FX developments, sector allocations and also looking over potential risks in my personal life (mortgage, income for the year, etc). In short, I've been preparing my battle plan for the year that's coming.

It'll be an exciting year - regardless of the ultimate direction the market decides to take.

Looking back to 2019 - and to recessions

2019 was my best year ever, as I wrote more consistently about in my article "My Best-Performing Stocks For 2019 " and my last monthly update for December of 2019. Compared to many incredibly seasoned, talented and older investors than myself, I'm pretty fresh-faced.

Perhaps most importantly when speaking of this, I've never personally, while having large amounts of capital invested in the market, experienced a full-blown recession (assuming the small ones don't count).

I, of course, remember the one in 2009 - and I had started an investment account back then. But I was also barely 24 years old, and having just finished college with my first master's degree, didn't exactly have the disposable income to create the sort of portfolio I wanted. I had some stocks, saw the losses and didn't do anything. I later sold them off when they surged back up, and this capital together with savings came to form the groundwork for my current private investment portfolio.

I also remember what the recession did to Sweden - primarily it was people who couldn't make the mortgages work being forced out of their homes, and a general sort of unrest across the nation. Not as bad as in other nations in Europe, however, and certainly not as bad as in the USA. The dot-com bubble is an even fainter memory, given that at the time I was 14/15 years old and mostly concerned with school, sports, Diablo and Starcraft.

This means really recognizing that I don't know first-hand the effects of such a downturn on a large portfolio which I own - and the lack of such knowledge can, as I've seen in others, make them take risks which they perhaps would not if they'd had the knowledge or experience. This knowledge should be humbling to any investor in my own age category in a similar position. This brings me to one of my criticisms for 2019 when I look at my own investments for the year.

In certain segments and stocks, I took far too great a risk in relation to where I want to, or usually invest. The positions were small, but position size isn't really an excuse for poor risk-taking.

So, in looking at 2019 with a critical eye, I noticed two things:

Most of the allocated capital for 2019 was put to excellent use in quality companies at long-term undervaluations, with certain companies invested in before a "good" price-point. As such, my overarching philosophy was, for the most part, followed.

of the allocated capital for 2019 was put to excellent use in quality companies at long-term undervaluations, with certain companies invested in before a "good" price-point. As such, my overarching philosophy was, for the most part, followed. However, during early and mid-2019 I allowed myself to invest in companies which, having done due diligence and viewed them in relation to quality companies, I should not have invested in.

This forms the backbone for my current 2020 strategy.

2020 - What to invest in

While I don't put faith in the accurate forecasting of market recessions, I do believe there's value in noticing a few key things about the market and the state of things, which at least most people seem to agree on.

First, the market is overvalued. I'm not talking about the S&P 500, though I am certainly including that. I'm talking about virtually all western markets - certainly the Swedish one. Valuations for companies considered quality investments are so high I consider them uninvestable at these prices. Broader indices indeed do show us a similar picture, with the S&P 500 currently trading at a P/E ratio of 19-20, as opposed to a more historical 15-17.

Stockholm, which is my geographically closest index, is also touching multi-year highs, without earnings really improving that much.

When the market is at this valuation, you're of course paying more and more money for comparatively "less" earnings growth. If you believe in a historical, long-term fair value for things (such as stocks), then you could consider it likely that valuations are going to drop at some point, given that earnings growth across the board does not support these valuations.

As such, I'm not only expecting some sort of correction here, I'm hoping for one. Let's remember that this decade was the first, nearly in history, that we didn't experience a recession.

Secondly, if we accept that the overall broader market is overvalued, then it becomes not only important but a necessity to not invest in companies at a state of either overvaluation or too close to fair value, given that a correction in the market is likely to drag stocks overall down along with them. What we should do is the opposite - find companies at a low valuation, where benefit can be found from future short- or long-term multiple expansion, garnering both capital appreciation and dividend growth.

I exercised this during 2019 already - and many stocks I own in my current portfolio were bought at such depressed valuations, only to quickly bounce back up and deliver double-digit CAGR and providing me with an excellent Yield on Cost. AbbVie (ABBV), Whirlpool (WHR), Thor Industries (THO), Altria (MO), British American Tobacco (BTI), Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), CVS Health (CVS) and Cardinal Health (CAH) are only a few, and US-based, examples of these. While the undervaluation tailwinds investing in 2020 will likely be far small (given an expectation for slower growth), I consider them still likely to be there, either short term but most certainly long term.

Third, we need to recognize that while there are sectors which we may consider more or less appealing (I, for instance, don't like Tech all that much), undervaluation in relation to fundamental/intrinsic value isn't a function limited to either a sector, a market cap or geography. It can be found anywhere.

Of course, this doesn't mean I would invest in any geography. For my part, I limit myself to geographies I know or am able to research/understand, or where I can speak to other people whose assessments I trust and who understand the said market. I also have a preference for companies that are "simple," as opposed to complex in their business. Segment-wise, I prefer asphalt/cement to biotech and a grocer to a fintech company.

The point here is, I invest in multiple geographies, and consider this crucial. Most Swedish investors I know have perhaps a few token percentages of foreign stocks in their portfolio. I'm currently actively avoiding Swedish stocks, and my target is for my non-Swedish portfolio to make up more than 50% of my investments.

Fourth, we need to know our own goals. I recognize that I am primarily a dividend investor, to the degree where I currently only own one stock which does not pay me a dividend (And that stock was "given" to me as a result of a spin-off). This does not mean that I will always strictly focus on dividends, but I am doing so now.

What this means is that the monetary value of a position, provided that nothing fundamental in the company has changed, is of very little matter to me. If the dividend is safe, the company is still a quality company and my original thesis still holds, why should it matter?

Stock prices are fickle little things which can disconnect from value - on a 1-5 year basis, they go up and down as a result of risks and news. Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF) and Danske Bank (OTCPK:DNSKF), as well as Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY), are excellent Scandinavian examples of this. The first and the last of these, I own significant capital in. Am I worried? Not really - I see the risks as manageable and barring anything new, I see the stocks as reversing back over the coming years, even though both are currently double-digits in the red.

Taubman Centers (TCO) is an American example, currently down almost 22%. Am I worried? No - the combination of my own due diligence and analyses as well as investors I trust mean that I'd be comfortable holding and even buying more if it fell further. Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) could have been one, but I invested in this one late, so it's currently in the green. Similar logic there.

My point is that dividends, provided we're talking about quality companies, are more stable and persistent and more positively disconnected from a company's stock price. Despite the trouble, most of these companies have offered excellent dividend growth. In all of them, even a cut wouldn't mean a fundamentally broken business.

So, because I'm primarily a dividend investor, I focus a great deal on the growth, stability, safety, and payout of the company dividend.

I do need to mention though that just because you or I feel a certain way about a company's future is in no way a guarantee it will turn out that way. You need only go back a few years to see people convinced that Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) would never go down entirely - and there are more examples. This is why diversification is important.

No matter how good the investor, we all make mistakes.

Strategy for 2020

So, wrapping up.

The market is overvalued - quality, stability, and undervaluation (or a lack of overvaluation) is more important than ever to produce good results. You won't find me investing a lot in "barely" fairly valued companies.

Undervaluation can be found internationally and on all markets and sectors. Important is the due diligence and work to make certain that the investment is qualitative, safe and undervalued even in relation to a conservative earnings forecast/future.

Know yourself and know your goals. As dividends and dividend income are part of my primary goal, a large part is making certain the incomes from the dividend are safe, going forward, and that you're comfortable with the risk you're taking when investing.

Do your best to avoid investing in companies less safe/qualitative than desired. A safer investment at lower yield/less return is preferable to an unsafe one at higher yields/higher prospective returns.

Ignore the doomsday prophecies of would-be market clairvoyants and stock prophets - there are always people foreseeing a market crash. Invest on a continual basis. For me, this basis is weekly.

These tenets are to guide me in my investments for the fiscal year of 2020 - a transformative year not only for my portfolio but for myself as well, as I rely more on my dividends.

Undervaluation - What's good right now?

So, with all that being said about the importance of undervaluation right now - what exactly am I looking at, given that I invest weekly?

Well, let me show you some of my current "hot picks."

First off, tobacco companies like Altria and British American Tobacco are despite recent surges, still fundamentally undervalued in relation to expected earnings. While exposed to regulatory risks, these are, to me, fundamentally appealing companies. Even if Altria was to trade flat for the coming 2-3 years, your results would still be double digit-returns. In short - sign me up.

Secondly, certain, high-quality Real Estate companies and REITs. This includes primarily Simon Property Group (SPG), which also is offering double-digit returns on a merely flat valuation in relation to expected FFO/cash flows, but it also includes grossly-undervalued REITs I consider to trade well below their tangible/intrinsic value. Tanger Factory Outlet deserves its own two pictures here.

Simply put, while the company does have trouble, I don't believe the above-seen crash is really justified from the trouble they may be facing. Even trading flat at current value, your returns would be nearly 8%. Even a slight bit of multiple expansion in terms of valuation brings your returns to 10-15%, while a return to normal valuation brings your returns to nearly 35% annually. So, SKT is on the list as well.

Looking at more healthcare-related sectors, we can look at Cardinal Health. Again, while the company is experiencing issues, the valuation is still very compelling at this stage, warranting weekly investments whenever possible from my side.

The issues don't reflect what I see here. Flat trading on a P/E-basis, given very little growth (and even drops in FY19), still provides double-digit CAGR - and this company does not miss earnings guidance, historically speaking (and with a small margin of error).

In the finance sector, we find the Prudential Financial (PRU).

Once again, even trading flat and including a year of negative EPS growth, we're still clearing double-digit CAGR. Even dropping to a P/E of 6X, you'd still not be losing money.

A lot of people love the Energy/Oil sector - and I do as well, but the problem we see here is a high degree of EPS volatility (due to other things, the tie to the oil price), such as when we look at Exxon Mobil (XOM) or Equinor (EQNR). Make no mistake, both of these companies are businesses I consider excellent long-term investments. In terms of valuation in relation to future prospects however, I consider Equinor to be slightly better valued at this time - even though long term, I want to own XOM as well.

I want to emphasize, this quick listing does not equate a buying recommendation or stance. In this article, I show you the companies I'm looking at/may be buying on a weekly basis. For a more complete picture, check out individual articles on the companies, as each of them still (of course) comes with their own risks.

Conclusion

I hope I've shown you some of my thoughts for the coming year and what I'll be focusing on.

I want to emphasize that while I currently focus on dividend stocks and dividend income, I do have it in my long-term plans to eventually start focusing at least a portion of my income on investing in more growth-oriented companies which I currently shun on the basis that they do not actively contribute to my passive annual income.

While large amounts of short-to-medium-term growth is certainly possible in the stocks I invest in, large amounts of growth can more frequently be found in smaller-cap growth stocks. In fact, one of my best positions ever historically - at a very small size - was a Swedish micro-cap that yielded several hundred percentages in annualized return over the course of 3 months.

Because investing is more than simply about X amount of $ in dividend income per month Y for me - it's a passion, you may expect some of this at some point - just not at this time.

I'm still building my overall economic basis, and while I'm in good shape given my age and circumstances, I want to continue doing what I'm currently doing for some time yet - but there are a lot of interesting companies outside the larger caps which I currently consider "home."

Thank you for reading!

