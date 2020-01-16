Copart: Online Damaged-Vehicle Auction Site Has A Long Growth Runway
by: BOOX Research
Summary
Copart is presenting strong revenue and earnings growth, consolidating its market leadership position in the online used-vehicle wholesale market.
An increasing number of international buyers bidding on damaged vehicles for importing is supporting auction volumes and average selling prices.
We highlight how the stock trades at a premium to segment competitor IAA Inc., which we believe to be justified given stronger fundamentals.
Copart Inc. (NYSE:CPRT), with a market cap of $22.4 billion, runs online auctions for vehicles along with remarketing services primarily targeting the wholesale market for insurance companies, car dealerships, and rental-car operations. The