The Omnipotent Roth IRA: Maximizing The Best Tax Shelter In The IRS Code

This article focuses on perhaps the most useful of all retirement accounts: The esteemed Roth IRA.

While we don't provide tax advice, we do discuss key aspects of investing with Roth IRAs and demonstrate their tremendous potential to help fund you retirement.

Thanks to the ever-increasing complexity of the IRS Code, there's always something to learn about retirement accounts.

Most know that REITs are an important part of retirement portfolios because they provide income, capital appreciation, diversification, and inflation protection. As the founder of iREIT on Alpha and editor of the Forbes Real Estate Investor, I frequently get questions regarding the role of REITs in retirement accounts.

As a result, I thought it would be extremely beneficial to publish a series on REITs and retirement, with an emphasis on simplifying portfolio planning. It's expected that the majority of new 401(K) and IRA assets will be invested in Target Date Funds (or TDFs) over the coming decades, and the retirement security of millions of Americans will depend upon their investment performance.

Although we are not tax experts, Williams Equity Research (or "WER") decided to co-produce this article in an attempt to demystify the complexities, specifically "the esteemed Roth IRA". We intend to provide readers with ongoing retirement planning research which we will publish frequently on iREIT on Alpha and The Dividend Kings.

Let's start with the basics. This investment account is a type of Individual Retirement Account ("IRA"). Albeit with restrictions, investors can add money to their Roth IRA account and invest similarly to how they would with a Traditional IRA, SIMPLE IRA, Solo or Employer-sponsored 401k, 403b, or 457b (note: the letters on the last three account types are usually in parentheses, but this format designates a stock ticker on Seeking Alpha).

Most are familiar with the benefits of Traditional IRAs which mimic that of Solo or Employee sponsored 401ks: pre-tax income can be invested and grows tax free until withdrawals are voluntarily taken or forced through required minimum distributions ("RMD"). As valuable as these pre-tax accounts are, the day you take distributions is Pay Day for Uncle Sam.

That being said, they come with several advantages.

First, investors utilizing these accounts benefit from paying less taxes as it reduces their taxable income for that year.

Second, assuming capital gains and or income consistently exceed losses, the account benefits from compounding to a greater degree than a taxable account in which dividends, distributions, and capital gains, if applicable, are subject to annual taxation. Just how much taxes are we talking?

Let's check with the source:

For those filing as individuals with $40,000 or less in taxable income in 2020, the benefits of retirement accounts for that year are more modest. Even with the currently favorable tax regime, most investors would be required to pay at least 15% in long-term capital gains tax on investments held outside retirement accounts.

In a retirement account, however, that 15% stays in the account and can continue to grow over time. Most stock dividends are also subject to these rates with the primary exceptions being tax-advantaged investment vehicles such as Real Estate Income Trusts ("REITs") and Business Development Companies ("BDCs").

Unlike traditional corporations, these entities do not subject investors to double taxation. Thus, the IRS excludes their cash distributions from favorable tax treatment.

Short-term capital gains are subject to the same brackets as federal income tax as it is considered Ordinary Income. For the average American, 22% to 24% of profits realized in a taxable account on an investment held for less than one year goes straight to Uncle Sam. This is not the case for investments held in retirement accounts.

The Beauty Of The Roth IRA

The Roth IRA seems designed to counter whatever excuse an investor comes up with not to use it. Unlike Traditional IRAs and their 401k cousins, principal placed in a Roth IRA is 100% accessible without penalty. The earnings on that principal are accessible once the investor is over 59.5 years old and a five-year hold period has occurred.

As a bonus, there are exemptions to the 10% early withdrawal penalty on earnings such as first-time home purchases ($10,000 maximum) and qualified college expenses. Keep in mind that any taxes owed on the earnings may still applicable even if an exception is utilized which generally coincides with if the Roth IRA has been open for at least five years. Another unique plus is that Roth IRAs are not subject to Required Minimum Distributions.

The logic is straightforward, Uncle Sam wants his money from your pre-tax requirement accounts and thus forces you to systematically divest. Uncle Sam already received his share before the funds were ever moved to your Roth IRA and doesn't benefit when withdraws are made. This is an invaluable characteristic for owners of Roth IRAs when it comes to estate planning and charitable giving.

One of the Roth IRA's two real drawbacks is the lack of a write-off come tax time. Pre-tax funds placed in a Traditional IRA or 401k effectively lower taxable income by the same amount. On the other hand, that's why the IRS allows investors to pull out their principal, which is after-tax income, from a Roth IRA without penalty.

Provided investors invest in relatively stable and liquid investments, there are no serious drawbacks to moving after-tax funds into a Roth, in our opinion. Pre-tax funds are a different discussion since they could be invested in other types of qualified accounts.

The other negative with Roth IRAs is income limits associated with making contributions. Identical to 2019, the base contribution limit is $6,000, while those aged 50 or older can contribute up to $7,000. Source

While there are nuances, those filing as single or head of household making less than $124,000 can contribute the annual maximum. From this level up to $139,000, which is quite a narrow window, contributions are allowed but reduced. Above that level, contributions are not allowed. At least, that is what most people are led to believe.

A Clever Workaround

There's no income limit on contributions to Traditional IRAs. However, that, coupled with no income limit on conversions from Traditional to Roth IRAs, creates an interesting solution to the income limit. While the IRS restricts the ability to deduct contributions to Traditional IRAs from your taxes if your income is significantly high, this doesn't negatively impact the strategy at hand.

Independent of taxable income, individuals can contribute at least $6,000 to a Traditional IRA then immediately convert it to a Roth IRA. It will be a cash contribution to an existing Roth IRA for most. In WER's case, our lead portfolio managers use TD Ameritrade and go through this process annually.

TD makes the process simple and usually completes it within three business days, even during the rush at the end of the year. While an additional $6,000 annually might not seem like a game-changer, let's consider an aspect of investing we all appreciate and value: long-term thinking.

Starting with $6,000 and assuming an annual contribution of $6,000 over a 10-year period while earning a non-compounding simple 8.0% interest, this yields an end of period total of $99,872.92. If invested in REITs, BDCs, traditional dividend stocks or other securities that pay monthly or quarterly dividends, the end number would be even greater all other things equal.

After 25 years of $6,000 annual contributions, the total rises to approximately $480,000, all of which is tax-free. For comparison, let's assume minimal realization of capital gains over the period and a 20% tax due annually on dividends results in a 7.0% rather than 8.0% effective annual return.

Given the much higher probability of a more punitive tax regime occurring over the next 25 years than the other way around (unfortunately), any tax changes likely favor the Roth. This reduces the end account value to $412,000, of which $256,000 are capital gains. Taxes owed are $64,000, $76,800, or $89,600 at capital gains tax rates of 25%, 30%, and 35%, respectively.

Despite the same investment returns, risk profile, and capital invested, the Roth IRA end account value is 37.9%, 43.2%, and 67.2% greater at the 25/30/35 tax rates cited above, respectively. Given an individual has the after-tax funds necessary to invest in the taxable account, there are a plethora of advantages to invest in the Roth with minimal drawbacks. Most experienced investors I know and work with fail to take advantage of this easy solution to the Roth income problem.

How To Maximize The Roth

Dividends from pass-through vehicles, such as REITs, BDCs, Master Limited Partnerships ("MLP") and Limited Partnerships ("LP") are treated differently by the IRS than traditional C-Corporations. The dividends received from their preferred shares also are treated differently. This is critical knowledge for income investors.

Under current law, qualified dividends from C-corps are taxed at a lower rate than standard income, which is associated with pass-through companies. Those in the highest tax bracket currently pay 20% on qualified dividends, while most individuals pay only 15%. Investors at or below the 15% marginal tax rate pay zero tax. While the tax rate for qualified dividends ranges from 0% to 20%, bond interest also is taxed as ordinary income.

An individual's tax bracket and the tax classification of the firm issuing the preferred stock is often more significant to the investor's total return than the stock's stated distribution yield. Which do you think most investors focus more heavily on?

Let's walk through an example in a taxable account to demonstrate how critical taxes are.

Headline Number Vs. Reality

A married couple is in the 32% federal income tax bracket, which is the ceiling for the 15% favorable qualified dividend income. The tax rate rises to 20% once 35% is applicable. The preferred issuance yields 6.25% and pays qualified distributions resulting in an after-tax yield of 5.3125%.

This married couple comes across a REIT preferred stock that yields an enticing 7.25% and, after a little quick math, realizes its yield is a full 16% higher. We are ignoring call, maturity, and default risk in this example. After adjusting for the ordinary rate paid on these dividends, the after-tax yield is only 4.93%. That's 7.7% lower than the "lower" yielding corporate issuance.

What else can we derive? Are preferred stocks issued by pass-through vehicles always a bad deal? Far from it. If you have capacity in a qualified account (e.g. IRA or 401k), particularly, a Roth IRA, MLP/REIT/BDC preferred shares are excellent income investments with no tax drawbacks. Assuming the same risk, the higher income derived from non-qualified preferred dividends is advantageous in this situation.

In short, investors with the ability to invest in a qualified account can first compare common and preferred stock yields on an absolute, then an after-tax basis once their capacity to invest in qualified accounts is reached. Overall, the dividends from pass-through companies like REITs and BDCs, including their preferred stock, are improved when holding in a qualified account, and even more so if held in a Roth.

Let's demonstrate the value of the Roth IRA through a couple recommendations involving common and preferred shares uniquely suited to take advantage of this account type. Source

Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN)

Gladstone's publicly traded business development company (NASDAQ:GAIN) is a top tier BDC based on portfolio quality and management and has two preferred stocks: GAINM and GAINL.

Williams Equity Research authored articles on GAIN in 2018 and 2019 and is very familiar with the firm. The two preferred stocks' cash distributions are nearly identical as are their share prices. Both are cumulative, meaning any suspended distributions accrue as a liability and must be repaid in full prior to resuming common share distributions.

Given investors own common BDC shares mostly or entirely for their yield, cutting the distribution to zero is the nuclear option. This may seem like an exaggeration, but keep in mind BDCs, like REITs but unlike MLPs, are required by the Investment Act of 1940 to distribute a large percentage of taxable earnings (90%) quarterly or risk losing their one-level tax paying status. Even the weakest BDCs tend to maintain distributions at some level, including the likes of Medley Capital Corporation (MCC).

GAINM and GAINL have current yields of 6.1% and trade below $26.25 per share. The share price is important for several reasons. First, GAINM's call date has passed, so purchasing shares well above par is unwise. GAINL's call date is coming up soon in 8/31/2020 but will pay $1.59375 over the next year, closing the gap even if shares are called immediately. In finance terms, that means its yield-to-call and yield-to-worst are still positive at approximately 4.0%. Source: Yahoo Finance

Williams Equity Research likes GAIN's strategy, management team, and risk management track record and first authored bullish research when the stock traded in the single digits and was relatively unknown. We reduced our position as the stock climbed toward $15 more recently but would consider adding to our position when the stock declines back toward $12.0.

Some investors may prefer GAINM and GAINL's nearly identical yield to GAIN but more stable price and higher position in the capital structure. These three stocks would normally be subject to ordinary income taxation which can be significantly higher than that applied to qualified dividends. As a result, these three stocks' returns benefit greatly from being held in a Roth where all income is 100% tax free. VEREIT Inc. (VER)

WER's history with VEREIT goes back to the days of Nicholas Schorsch and American Realty Capital (formerly "ARCP"). After accounting scandals and a series of questionable growth strategies, executive management was replaced, and Glenn Rufrano took over the organization to rebuild the company from the ground up. Williams Equity Research's lead portfolio manager has been fortunate to meet with Mr. Rufrano several times. Source: Yahoo Finance

The turnaround was not easy, but VEREIT has made substantial progress and is once again a solid REIT. The market only demands a 6.0% yield from VEREIT, which is less than 1.0% higher than industry leader W.P. Carey (WPC) but a full 2.0% compared to peers, Realty Income (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN).

VER.PF has been partially called, so we need to be cognizant of this risk. Acquired near par, however, this Series F cumulative issue pays a healthy 6.6% yield. Given VER's recovery, reduced leverage, and heavily diversified asset base, this preferred issuance is attractive near par. We do not consider VER's common stock attractive at current levels but would consider it closer to $8.0 per share.

Due to the ordinary income taxation of REIT dividends, the after-tax return on both Gladstone and VEREIT's securities is significantly augmented by utilizing a Roth IRA.

Final Comments

We hope this publication on optimizing the Roth IRA and its pluses and minuses vs. other qualified accounts has been useful. For most investors without the ability to dedicate more capital to pre-tax accounts, investing in a Roth IRA is a no brainer. The annual limit of $18,500 for individual contributions to 401ks severely restricts its ability to satisfy retirement needs on its own. Source

Given where tax rates are, the Roth IRA is even more appealing vs. historical norms. Younger investors, which in this case may be a 55-year-old expecting to work into their 70s, are especially encouraged to consider allocating to a Roth. Your own expectation of what tax rates will be applicable to you in the future also is a factor as higher rates favor the Roth over the Traditional IRA or 401k and vice versa.

We hope you enjoyed this first installment, and we welcome your comments, questions or ideas below.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

