Fastenal: Slowing U.S. Momentum And Fully Baked Valuation Are Signs To Heed

Fastenal is a great long-term investment because of its non-capital intensive business model and growing network of vending devices. It's just the wrong time to be jumping in.

Despite this important development, the stock price remains robust due to a strong stock market. There is now little near-term upside at current levels.

Fastenal is seeing slowing sales momentum due to softness in user end-markets within the US.

Fastenal Company (FAST) operates a growing and efficient business model centered around a network of industrial product "vending machines" planted at customer sites. Despite some share price volatility over the past year, Fastenal stock has outperformed the S&P 500. While we are bullish on Fastenal as a strong, long-term investment and future Dividend Champion, there are some reasons to be cautious towards the stock today. The company's sales momentum has slowed over the past couple of years in the face of a softening manufacturing environment. Meanwhile, the stock's valuation is currently "fully baked" and in line with decade norms. We are concerned that Fastenal offers little near-term upside from current levels.

Sales Growth Is Slowing Down

For the third quarter ending September 30th, the company's daily sales growth was 6.1%. This is fine by itself, but when put against running trends, the number is a continued sign that momentum has been slowing down for Fastenal. The company's momentum peaked in Q4 2017 at 14.8% and has slowly cooled down over time. This contraction has steepened in 2019.

The company's slowing growth has been essentially an across-the-board downturn. Management noted during its most recent earnings presentation that there is widespread sentiment that end-users are cautious. Most end-markets are losing momentum outside of consumer-related businesses.

These trends agree with reports that the US economy is currently being driven by the consumer, as opposed to business spending (which is actually contracting). This negative momentum (particularly in the US where sales are heavily concentrated) has continued through the most recent months. October daily sales growth in the US fell from 2018 levels of 11.3% to 3.7% in 2019. November 2018 levels of 11.0% have fallen to 4.6% in 2019. Given Fastenal's exposure to manufacturing, construction, and industrial markets, the stock's 35% jump over the past 12 months sort of "flies in the face" of this negative momentum.

Valuation Leaves Little Upside

This price movement has created a valuation for Fastenal stock that is difficult to justify. At more than $36 per share, the stock currently trades near the high end of its 52-week range.

Analysts are currently projecting the company to earn approximate EPS of $1.38 for the full 2019 fiscal year. This puts the stock at an earnings multiple of 26.52X, which is roughly in line with the stock's 10-year median P/E ratio (27.69X).

When we look at valuation from an FCF standpoint, the stock's current FCF yield of 2.41% is near its lowest level over the past five years.

In other words, it would take notable outperformance of Fastenal's decade performance trends to sustain real price momentum above current levels.

With both revenue and EPS growth gyrating lower on a long-term modest downtrend, it's difficult to buy into slowing daily sales growth and a softening operating climate. The company's slowing sales momentum due to softening of end-user markets should be putting downward pressure on the stock, but overall market lift has been very strong in recent months.

Long Term Still Looks Bright

This isn't to say that we are bearish on Fastenal over the long term. The company is investing to grow its network of vending devices. While daily sales have softened, the company's installation base has largely maintained growth momentum of roughly 5,000 signings per quarter.

What this means is that Fastenal's "footprint" is still expanding, even if the current demand environment is weakening. When end-user markets eventually begin to pick up strength again, the expanded device base will provide a tailwind for revenue growth.

The growth of Fastenal's device network has also helped drive cash flow generation. The company has slowly increased its FCF efficiency rates from mid-single digits to 10%.

This bodes well for the company's ability to expand its 20-year dividend growth streak, and Fastenal is quickly approaching Dividend Champion status. Its business is very non-capital intensive (CAPEX is 2-5% of revenues), so the company's cash streams are virtually completely dedicated to the dividend payout (management spends nothing on buybacks). If valuation remains steady, we anticipate total returns of about 10-15% per annum on average. Additional details of our bullish long-term thesis can be found here.

Wrapping Up

Fastenal is a unique player in the industrial sector due to its non-capital intensive business model. This network is still growing and will fuel future growth trajectories. Our issue with the stock today is that the company's exposure to slowing manufacturing end-markets is now contradicting to its stock price because of a bullish overall market carrying all ships to higher waters. Investors should beware that without newfound momentum from manufacturing sectors, Fastenal's short-term upside is limited at these levels.

