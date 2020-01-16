PALL: The Palladium Price Bubble Could Quickly Bring The Metal To $2600+

The palladium/platinum price ratio is usually around 0.5 and is currently at 2.3, meaning the metal will likely under-perform for years after making a peak.

Despite the run-up, futures speculators are not that bullish and it is possible that a "blow-off top"/FOMO rally will ensue soon.

Until then, there is little stopping the metal as catalytic converter demand in China rises due to pollution standards and supply falls in South Africa due to power shortages.

Despite relatively weak performance of most metals over the past few years, palladium has nearly tripled in value.

After years of waiting, it seems increasingly clear that we have entered another precious metals bull market. Gold (GLD), silver (SLV), platinum (PPLT), and palladium (PALL) are all up double-digits since this time last year and have started 2020 in positive territory. History tells us that this bull market may last for years and, considering how small the precious metals market is today, could deliver stellar profits for those who join the boat early.

While performance in most precious metals over the past few years has been essentially flat, there is one metal that has to deliver stellar performance and is currently accelerating higher: Palladium. Take a look at the performance of each of the precious metals via their respective ETF:

As you can see, palladium's outperformance is extreme. Admittedly, I was bearish on the metal last summer as it seemed clear that its price well surpassed its fundamental value. To my embarrassment, it is up 50% since then.

The Problem of Small Markets

Looking through most of the fundamental data, palladium's rally is strange but still logical. The chief use of the metal is in catalytic converters in cars and its secondary use is jewelry. Global car sales have actually been flat to declining over the past few years. That said, demand for catalytic converters (which clean emissions) is likely rising due to new laws in China.

It is true that palladium is fundamentally mispriced from a long-run perspective. Indeed, the cost of producing one ounce of palladium can be as low as $400-800, so producers are making extreme margins with the metal at $2150/oz today.

Basic economics would tell us that high profits will increase supply and miners build out palladium mines. However, like oil and natural gas, palladium and platinum are usually found in the same areas and are almost always produced by the same companies. Global supply and demand for platinum are higher and platinum has been trading below its cost of production for some time (estimated to be around $1100/oz). Thus, despite high profits on the metal, miners have almost no economic incentive to increase production.

On that note, I would argue the key reason palladium is rising this high is the relatively small size of the market. It has been estimated that total above-ground palladium is between 7 and 26 million ounces which equates to a market value of $15-55B which is pennies compared to gold at $8T. Even more, nearly all of the global supply of palladium comes from Russia and South Africa. South Africa has been struggling with power outages and labor shortages at mines, straining supply.

Of course, platinum has risen far less than palladium due to these shortages, though they actually impact platinum more since the vast majority is found in South Africa. That said because the demand for palladium is rising and supply is not (because of platinum's negative profits) and how small the palladium market is, there is almost no limit to how high palladium can go. However, we may be nearing that limit.

When Platinum Takes Off, Palladium Will Stop

In general, platinum and palladium are highly correlated. They share supply and demand characteristics and usually the ratio of the two metals does not change significantly. However, a similar turn of events occurred around 2000. See the ratio below:

As you can see, the "normal" price ratio of the two is around 0.3-0.5 which was in place from (at least) 1990 to 1996 and 2003-2014. The 1996-2000 rally can be tied to supply shortages in Russia due to the economic crisis at the time as well as high demand for cleaner vehicles in the U.S. Interestingly, the price bubble caused Ford (F) to stockpile a massive amount of palladium that resulted in a $1B loss (meaning the company briefly owned a very large portion of the market).

My core thesis is that, because the market is small and inelastic, palladium will continue to rise until platinum crosses well above production costs. Since PGMs rely more heavily on platinum and they often come from the same veins, the supply of palladium is largely controlled by platinum.

Now, palladium is currently on a tear and continues to outperform platinum, but recent data suggest platinum is starting to really pick up steam:

Data by YCharts

Platinum is currently at $1000/oz and I suspect that miners will make efforts to increase supply once it crosses above $1100. At that time, it is likely that palladium will stop rising as a relatively small production increase would close the supply-demand deficit. After that happens, I suspect that the metal will have years of underperformance such that the Palladium/Platinum ratio returns to historical norms.

However, we still may be months away from that and Palladium may go much higher until then. To get an idea of the possible reach, let's take a look at the recent commitment of traders report data.

Speculators Relatively Bearish on Palladium

Take a look at the number of long minus short positions for money managers (i.e., PALL) and non-reportable speculators for palladium over the past few years: (Quandl/CFTC)

As you can see, non-reportable traders got almost net-short by year-end 2019 and spiked back up over the past few weeks. This is a sign of a potential short-squeeze developing among those traders. Particularly considering the metal is up nearly 15% over the past month.

The "Money Managers" are not nearly as long as they were in late 2017 and have not taken part in the recent rally. As the ETF PALL floats higher and higher toward investors' screen and they hear articles about palladium, a swath of FOMO could enter the market. Remember, because the metal's market capitalization is so small compared to others, a little speculator interest goes a very long way.

Trading the Metal with PALL

The Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium ETF, PALL, is an extremely popular way for investors to trade the metal. It allows those unwilling to make large futures positions and those who do not trade futures an easy and cheap way to buy or sell the metal.

The fund has a relatively low expense ratio of 60 bps and is physically backed by palladium. This means that investors own palladium that exists in a physical vault in London which is inspected twice a year at random. Importantly, however, investors cannot redeem shares for the physical metal as can be done with other Aberdeen products. It is also worth pointing out that the fund usually trades within a few basis points of the spot price.

While the fund is a solid way to bet on higher palladium prices, it is not necessarily a good way to bet on lower prices. The current borrowing price for shares of PALL is 10.6% and has been at or over 10% for months. Of course, I personally believe that palladium will fall more than 10% in a given year eventually, but this drastically limits potential rewards. That said, for those long who are able to lend shares via SLB, this is quite attractive.

The Bottom Line

Based on the metal's current trend and technical factors (largely COT data), I expect the metal to rise to at least $2660 over the coming months. This equates to PALL price of $260. At that point, it is likely that platinum will also be well above its cost of production level and so there will be the talk of higher production.

After reaching such a level, I expect the metal to see flat if not negative performance as the palladium/platinum price ratio makes a definitive top and reverts lower. If gold continues to rise and the U.S. dollar falls, it is entirely possible for palladium to not fall. That said, long-run economic fundamentals tell us that the palladium/platinum price ratio should fall a staggering 80% over a few years, regardless of the metal's price in U.S. dollars.

So, for short-term speculators, PALL could be an exciting "blow-off top" opportunity to take advantage of likely high returns over coming weeks. However, those who are not willing to check their portfolio on a weekly basis (if not daily) should avoid the ETF.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.