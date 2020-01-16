The Difficulty With Being Contrarian: A Case For Optimism

(Photo Source)

U.S. stocks continue to make new records on what seems to be a weekly basis. While valuations appear to be stretched by certain measures, the underlying fundamentals of the economy remain solid. Since the financial crisis of ten years ago, there have been numerous worries that have caused investors to act cautiously, including the possibility of the economy slipping back into recession, concerns over Greek debt, Brexit, trade conflict with China, and many others. Despite these issues and concerns, taking a contrarian view of the markets, U.S. stocks, in particular, have been a losing position. Now, as the current expansion extends into uncharted waters, investors are faced with the question of where to put their money.

Looking at key economic indicators, it appears that the American consumer and, therefore, the broader economy are in excellent shape. The unemployment rate is at 3.50%, the lowest level in 50 years, but still above levels last seen in the 1950s. In other words, as strong as the jobs picture is currently, history shows us that it can be even better if we continue to grow even modestly from here. The U6 unemployment rate, which is a more comprehensive measure that incorporates discouraged and underemployed workers, is currently at 6.7%, its lowest level since monitoring started in 1994. The labor force participation rate in the U.S. has been stable, while total employment continues to rise and reached an all-time record high of 158.8 million people in December.

Looking closer at households and individuals, the story continues to be positive. The personal saving rate is the highest it’s been since the 1990s, excluding some short spikes in the data over the last 20 years. This higher, and rising, saving rate is coupled with falling debt levels relative to both disposable income and GDP. The combination is a signal of strength for both households and the broader economy, with nearly 70% of it driven by consumer spending. The current health of the consumer, combined with an excellent employment situation and rising wages, is bullish for economic strength and stocks for both the short and long term. While these conditions are subject to change for the worse at some point in the future, the current levels and trends imply that the economy, wages, corporate profits and, ultimately, stocks will continue to exhibit strength.

The purpose of the economic information above is to highlight the fundamental strength of the real economy. While stock valuations and real economy can, and do, diverge from time to time in the short term, they tend to be closely correlated in the long term. It is easy to argue that stocks are overvalued, that they have outrun the real economy, that they are “due” for a correction. But it is worth noting that these same arguments could have been made at numerous times during the last 10 years or so. Many analysts have argued that stocks have been fueled by a “sugar high” of liquidity provided by the Federal Reserve. While actions by the Fed have likely been constructive to stock prices, I would argue that the economic strength of the real economy, driven by innovation and entrepreneurship, has been the real reason stocks have performed so well. It is also for this reason that I believe that this will continue to be the case, despite any sell-offs or corrections in the short term.

Granted, valuations in the U.S. are materially higher than those in other countries. And looking at the Shiller Cape Ratio for the S&P 500 shows that the index is at the higher end of the range for the last 30 years. But whether or not U.S. stocks have gotten ahead of themselves is an issue of timing short-term or tactical moves, not long-term strategic investing. It is reasonable to expect that investors with investment horizons measured in years and decades rather than months or quarters will be well-served by maintaining exposure to stocks both in the U.S. and abroad. The allocation to each is an intelligent step toward greater diversification within equity portfolios, and one worth considering at this point.

The table below shows forward P/E ratios for major indexes around the world. It is clear from these data points that foreign equities are attractive relative to U.S. stocks based on these most basic metrics. So, while I remain bullish on U.S. stocks, I also see value in foreign stocks, particularly within emerging markets.

Index Next 12-Month P/E P/B Dividend Yield S&P 500 18.34x 3.61x 1.73% Dow Jones 30 17.13x 4.23x 1.97% Nasdaq 25.14x 4.91x 0.91% MSCI EAFE 14.90x 1.66x 3.19% MSCI EM 13.06x 1.71x 2.64%

(Source: J.P. Morgan Asset Management as of January 13, 2020)

U.S. Stocks

For exposure to U.S. stocks, particularly within the large-cap space, I suggest using diversified funds that provide beta exposure at a low cost. While this might limit the positive impact from strong individual performers, it also protects the portfolio from disproportionate losses in the event that certain stocks grossly underperform. For those investors not satisfied with this approach, adding positions to individual positions around a core holding can add significant value over the long term. To illustrate this point, an investor might use the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) as her core U.S. stock holding, representing as much as 50-80% of the allocation, and select a number of individual names to fill out the remainder of the allocation. This enhanced indexing approach provides the opportunity to earn significant returns over time if the individual holdings outperform the broad market, but limits the downside in the event of severe underpeformance. At the extremes, the worst an individual stock position can do is decline by 100%, while the upside is uncapped. This asymmetry makes this approach particularly attractive to patient investors with long time horizons.

For example, the investor in SPY might choose to add the largest positions in the fund, the mega-cap technology and communication services names that have led performance in recent years. That allocation would look something like: 80% SPY, 4% Apple (AAPL), 4% Microsoft (MSFT), 4% Amazon (AMZN), 4% Facebook (FB), and 4% Alphabet (GOOGL). Unsurprisingly, this portfolio has outperformed owning SPY alone, and has done so by a wide margin and on a risk-adjusted basis as measured by the Sharpe ratio with a 5-year lookback. The point being not to cherry-pick a portfolio, but to illustrate that not only can returns be improved with this approach, but they can be improved without taking on additional risk for which the investor is not compensated. In fact, these individual names not are just the largest companies in the S&P 500, but they are also some of most profitable and best-situated companies to continue to benefit from the economic fundamentals described above: Apple benefits from strong consumer spending, Amazon and Microsoft benefit from both household consumption and business investment, and Alphabet and Facebook benefit from ad spending fueled by corporate marketing budgets that grow to reach greater numbers of consumers, both households and other businesses.

Foreign Stocks

Investors should be looking to both developed and emerging markets within their allocations to foreign stocks. While an enhanced indexing approach is certainly possible, I will focus strictly on more diversified approaches here. Selecting individual stocks within developed markets, particularly within Western Europe, is a similar exercise to that in the U.S. due to financial regulation, governance, and reporting requirements. Within emerging markets, this process can be trickier with more opaque financial reporting, sometimes questionable governance, and regulatory oversight that is not as robust as that in the U.S. or other developed nations.

Foreign Developed

The table of major stock indexes above shows that foreign developed stocks, as measured by the MSCI EAFE, are not only relatively attractive compared to U.S. stocks, but also offer a dividend yield that is more than 50% greater than their U.S. counterparts. There are many ways to gain exposure to foreign developed stocks, including many active and passive offerings. As with U.S. stocks, the value proposition of active management is unclear. Because of this, it might make sense for many investors to focus on options that are low-cost, liquid, and transparent. Following this approach, the Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) is an attractive option. It is inexpensive, with an expense ratio of only 5 basis points and current yield of just over 3%. The fund is diversified across sectors and geographies through more than 3,900 underlying positions. Developed Europe represents nearly 40% of fund value, while the allocation to Japan at more than 20% is the largest single-country exposure.

More popular than the Vanguard fund is the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA), which is more expensive at 32 basis points. While this fund is also well-diversified, it holds fewer stocks with just over 900 positions. The sector allocation is similar to that of the Vanguard fund, although the geographic breakdown is a little different. Like the Vanguard fund, the two largest positions are in developed Europe and Japan, but both of these allocations are meaningfully larger. This is the result of the Vanguard fund having larger allocations to North America and developed Asia ex. Japan instead.

Emerging Markets

Investing in emerging markets can be accomplished as easily as with any other market, but there are additional factors for investors to consider. Because emerging markets do not enjoy the same level of financial reporting, governance, and regulatory oversight as most developed markets, there may be some benefit from active or rules-based management. This is not to say that buying a low-cost index fund is bad, but investors might end up owning something different than what they desire. For example, by market weight, China represents greater than 30% of the market cap of emerging markets. Because of this, investors in index funds will end up owning that percentage of China in their emerging markets allocation, whether that is their preference or not.

On the active management or rules-based side, we use the DFA Emerging Markets Value Portfolio Inst (DFEVX) mutual fund only available through advisors on the DFA platform. The fund uses the same rule-based portfolio construction and factor tilts as DFA's other equity funds. That is, the fund tilts toward the companies that are more profitable, exhibit value attributes, and are smaller in terms of market cap within the emerging markets universe. The tilt toward small cap is within each style box, as technically, this is a large-cap value fund. The fund is relatively low-cost with an expense ratio of 54 basis points and boasts a yield of about 2.5%. The portfolio holds more than 2,300 underlying positions across Asia, Latin America, Africa & the Middle East, and Eastern Europe.

For low-cost, more passive options, there's the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) and the more popular iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM). Like with its developed markets counterpart, the Vanguard fund is inexpensive, with an expense ratio of 12 basis points and current yield of about 3.2%. The fund is diversified across sectors and geographies with nearly 4,200 underlying positions. Unsurprisingly, as this fund closely tracks the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, it has a large allocation to China of about 35%, followed by Taiwan at 15% and India at just under 11%.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF is more expensive than the Vanguard fund at 68 basis points. The iShares fund holds over 1,200 positions and has a dividend yield of about 2.8%. The sector allocation is similar to that of the Vanguard fund, with only subtle differences. Within the geographic allocations, the Vanguard fund has a greater exposure to Africa & the Middle East, emerging Asia, and Latin America. The iShares fund has a larger allocation to developed Asia that causes those three differences.

Bottom Line

The bottom line is that the U.S. economy continues to show improvement despite its current levels of strength, and long-term investors would be wise to incorporate this into their allocation decisions. With all the uncertainty on the geopolitical front, the upcoming U.S. presidential election with a polarized electorate, and the daily doom and gloom in the popular media, there remain countless reasons to be optimistic and continue to invest for long-term compounded returns. What might feel like the late stages of an economic cycle might actually be the early innings for growth and prosperity both here and abroad. Capitalism works, and it is driven by innovation and entrepreneurship. While the most lucrative situation would mean being the entrepreneur creating that innovation and progress, being an investor in it over the long term isn’t a bad runner-up. So, be optimistic, because being a contrarian that bets against progress and growth has rarely been profitable in modern times.

Final Thoughts

The ideas I described above can be interpreted as being tactical given the suggestions to add to specific company sizes, styles, sectors, or geographies. Using the above strategies should be looked at within the broader context of the global financial markets and sized appropriately. These suggestions are intended to be incremental moves that tilt the complexion of portfolio assets in a way that may improve investment outcomes. Any overweight or underweight position to an asset class, sector, equity style, or individual stock needs to be considered carefully to understand its impact on long-term total returns. I look forward to your feedback and answering your questions in the comment section below.

