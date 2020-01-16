Don't Be Surprised If United Airlines Moves Higher After Earnings - There Is A History Of That

The stock has been in a mild upward trend over the last two years.

United Airlines Holdings (UAL) is set to report fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday, January 22, before the market open. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $2.65 per share on revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter. United reported earnings of $2.41 per share in the fourth quarter of 2018 with revenue coming in at $10.49 billion. The estimates, if accurate, would represent EPS growth of 9.96% and revenue growth of 3.7%.

Over the last three years United has seen average annual earnings growth of 11% on revenue growth of 6% per year. In the third quarter, the company saw earnings grow by 33% while revenue was up by 3%. Analysts expect earnings to show an overall increase of 32% for 2019 while revenue is expected to increase by 4.7%.

United’s management efficiency measurements are mixed. The return on equity is above average at 26.9% while the company’s profit margin is below average at 7.7%. The operating margin is 10.71% and that is slightly below average as well.

In terms of its valuation measurements, the stock is trading with a trailing P/E of 8.25 and a forward P/E of 6.97. As a result, the company could be attractive to value-oriented investors.

United’s competitor Delta Air Lines (DAL) reported earnings on Tuesday morning and it beat its estimates and it posted record revenue. Delta cited growth in demand for air travel as one reason for the solid results. The company also benefitted from limited exposure to issues with the Boeing 737 Max. United and American Airlines (AAL) have both had to ground all of the 737 Max aircraft in their fleets.

The Chart Shows a Slight Upward Trend in the Last Two Years

Looking at the weekly chart for United Airlines we see that the stock has been trending higher over the last two years, but the angle of the trend is rather small. According to Investor’s Business Daily’s Relative Price Strength Rating, United is in the bottom third of companies based on the stock’s price performance.

The stock is close to the trend line that connects the lows from the last two years, but there is also potential resistance at the $95 level. The stock topped in this area back in early November. The high in November was the third lower high in the last year.

We also see that the stock is sitting just above its 52-week moving average. Under normal circumstances, I would be encouraged by this fact. However, United has crossed back and forth across its 52-week on numerous occasions over the past year and that doesn’t give me much hope for the moving average acting as support.

One possible positive for the stock is the position of the weekly stochastic readings. We see that the current reading on the %K is down near the 35 level and that area has marked turning points for the stock on several occasions over the last few years.

The Sentiment Toward United Airlines is Skewed Slightly to the Bearish Side

The three sentiment indicators that I usually look at are slightly skewed to the bearish side thanks to the short interest ratio. The short interest ratio is at 8.18 and that is well above average. It also indicates far more pessimism toward the stock than we see on the average stock. Looking at the trend in the short interest ratio, we see that it has been rising over the last three months, but the number of shares sold short has fallen. The reason the ratio has jumped is because the average daily trading volume has dropped considerably. It would be more of a bearish sign if the jump in the ratio was due to a jump in the short interest.

The overall analysts ratings are in the average range. There are 21 analysts covering the stock at this time with 15 “buy” ratings and six “hold” ratings. This puts the buy percentage at 71.4% and that falls right in the middle of the average range.

The put/call ratio is at 0.969 and that is also in the average range. There are 45,897 puts open at this time and 47,389 calls open. The ratio was at 1.18 when the company reported earnings back in October.

The overall sentiment is skewed slightly to the pessimistic side but that is due mostly to the high short interest ratio. The analysts’ ratings and put/call ratio are in the average range. Of the three sentiment indicators listed here, the one that has the ability to drive a stock higher the fastest is the short interest ratio. If the stock jumps after earnings, the short sellers may have to cover their short positions and this adds buying pressure to the stock.

My Overall Take on United Airlines

United doesn’t meet the requirements I have for the stocks I recommend in the Hedged Alpha Strategy, but there are some positives for the stock. The earnings growth over the last few years has been solid and if this earnings report shows double-digit growth, it will mean the company beat estimates. The revenue growth has been okay, but not great.

I like the fact that there is some pessimism toward the stock because that can help maintain a rally. It also generally means the expectations ahead of earnings are somewhat subdued and that makes it easier for the stock to move higher after the report.

One interesting thing I took note of about United was how it has reacted after earnings reports over the last few years. The company has beaten estimates in each of the last four quarters and in five of the last six. What was interesting was that the stock has moved higher on the day of earnings almost every time - even in the one quarter when the company missed. The stock hasn’t always been able to maintain the upward momentum for very long, but it tends to move higher on the day of earnings.

I’m not crazy about United as a long-term investment, at least not at this time. I think the concerns over the 737 Max need to be worked out before the company can really hit its stride. I would also like to see higher revenue growth in the coming quarters.

Given the history of the stock moving higher on earnings day, I can see United jumping up 5-10% and then seeing resistance at the $95 level. If it can break through that area, it could potentially start a steeper trend to the upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.