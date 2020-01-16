What To Do After CEF Distribution Cuts

We also find that funds recover about half of the distribution cut in yield terms due to the price drops, making them less uncompetitive relative to the broader sector.

We find that after the initial drop, funds have rallied somewhat from market open before closing lower, potentially offering more active investors a better price level to exit the fund.

CEF distribution cuts are doubly unpleasant for income investors, as they lead not only to lower income levels but typically sharp price drops as well.

CEF distribution cuts are a painful double whammy for income investors. Not only do the cuts lead to lower future levels of income on invested capital, but they tend to depress fund prices immediately following the news.

In this article, we take a look at the dynamics of price moves across a few CEF sectors following distribution cuts. Although the sample size is small, covering about 20 funds and 40 distribution cuts, the findings are consistent and, in our view, should apply to the broader CEF population.

Among our main takeaways are that active investors may be able to exit at a better price by delaying selling at the open. More long-term investors may be pleased to know that on average, funds tend to not keep falling in price the day after the cut and that the initial price drop recovers about half the loss in yield due to the distribution cut.

Our case study universe is composed of two CEF sectors: preferreds and multi-sector, specifically those funds that have made distribution cuts since 2016. We do not include funds that adjust their distributions on a monthly basis.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

Should investors even care about distribution cuts?

The answer to this question varies according to investor type.

Those investors who view closed-end funds as actively managed leveraged wrappers over a set of assets may not particularly care about distribution dynamics. To the extent that the investor continues to believe the manager is adding value, likes the assets of the fund and sees the fund valuation as cheap to fair, there may be no reason to sell the fund just because of a distribution cut.

Investors who may care about distribution cuts are shorter-term total return investors as well as income investors. Total return investors care about the cuts because cuts tend to depress fund prices, hurting total returns. Income investors may care about distribution cuts because cuts lead to lower income levels on invested capital.

Why Do CEF Prices Fall And Discounts Widen When Distributions Are Cut?

Before we file this heading into the silly questions folder, let's consider it more seriously. On the practical side, the answer is clear - income investors, who dominate the CEF market, don't like distribution cuts because distribution cuts reduce the income level on their invested capital. Often, these investors dump funds that have made the cut and move on to higher-yielding opportunities. This rotation creates selling pressure on the fund above and beyond the usual volume levels and is partly what drives the fall in its price.

Apart from this selling pressure, can anything else drive the price drop? We think there are two other channels through which distribution policy changes can drive price or discount changes. At first blush, this seems impossible - after the market close when the distribution cut is declared and before the open, the actual assets underlying the fund have not changed. Therefore, the fund's discount should not change either. However, we think this intuition may not always be correct.

One potential way in which distribution policy can change the discount is through the tax liability channel. When distributions are made, particularly when those distributions contain capital gains, the fund's tax liability is reduced. This reduction in the future shareholder tax liabilities should tighten the discount. This is all well and good, however, it does not apply in our case because at the time of the declaration of the distribution, no actual distribution has yet been made, and hence, the tax liability position of the fund is unaffected.

The second potential way in which distribution policy drives discounts is through the expected NAV growth channel. This has to do with the fact that a distribution cut is likely to increase the expected NAV growth rate, which has a knock-on impact on the growth rate of distributions. For example, a fund that was relying on ROC in order to finance distributions was, in effect, also damaging its ability to maintain a set of income-generating assets. A distribution cut will allow the fund to keep or grow its asset base, which will subsequently improve its organic distribution growth. We calculate that this impact, however, is trivial compared to the actual move in the fund discount after the distribution cut when the market opens.

But Aren't Markets Efficient?

If markets were efficient, then everyone's life would be a lot easier. Investors wouldn't have to worry as much about distribution cuts because fund prices wouldn't move around very much as a result of those cuts. However, the reality is that the CEF market is fairly inefficient because it is driven to a much larger extent by behavioral biases of income investors who prize distribution levels above total returns.

There are three pieces of evidence having to do with distribution cuts that suggest that the CEF market is less than efficient.

First is the very fact that fund prices drop substantially in excess of the broader sector the day after the distribution cut, way out of line of any economic justification.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

Secondly, we split the price move of a given fund the day the market opens after a distribution cut into the close-to-open ("CTO") move and open-to-close ("OTC") move. The CTO move is the market's first reaction to the distribution cut - if the market were completely efficient, the opening price would already factor in all there is to know about the distribution cut, so any subsequent trading from the open into the close would be close to zero. However, from the chart below, we can see that while the CTO price move is negative as might be expected, the OTC price move is also usually negative, suggesting that the initial open price does not do a good job of capturing all the available information.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

The final piece of evidence has to do with the behavior of trading volume. In the chart below, we plot volumes over 5 days from the declared distribution cut as a ratio of the previous 3-month average daily volume. The chart shows that the volume spikes on the first day, but remains quite high over subsequent days and is occasionally higher on the second day, perhaps reflecting the inefficient spread of the information into the market.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

CEF Price Dynamics Following Distribution Cuts

How do CEFs behave a day after distribution cuts? To answer this question, we split the day's return between the CTO, open-to-high ("OTH") and high-to-close ("HTC") in the chart below.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

The chart shows that, as expected, there is a significant price gap for almost all funds at the open. After the open, however, we can see that most funds are able to recover a part of this drop. After achieving the day's high, the fund's price drops an amount typically larger than the OTH price reversal.

Of course, it's impossible to know ahead of time what the fund's high price will be on the day. That said, the historical data does suggest those investors who wish to trade out of the fund may be able to achieve a better price by not trading at the open but waiting for a higher price during the day.

What about those investors who don't particularly want to trade their portfolio all that much? There is good news for them as well.

First, the historical data shows that the price drop of the fund is on average about half of the drop in the distribution. This means the yield of the fund in question only falls by half of the percentage cut in the distribution. That means the fund becomes immediately less uncompetitive relative to the sector than the initial distribution cut may suggest. In other words, a fund that cuts its distribution by 5% is expected to see its yield fall by only 2.5% (e.g., from 6% pre-distribution cut yield to 5.85%).

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

Another interesting piece of data comes from longer-term forward returns from the day after the cut. If funds that cut distribution continue to fall over the subsequent days and weeks, then it makes more sense to cut your losses, particularly for total return investors. However, the data here is mixed. While some funds do continue dropping, others stabilize pretty quickly after the drop or fall by fairly small amounts.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

Takeaways

What are the takeaways from this analysis?

First, we find that the drop in the fund price mitigates the fall in the yield which makes the fund much less uncompetitive to the rest of the sector than its distribution cut may initially suggest. This suggests that income-focused investors may wish to continue holding the fund.

Secondly, for more active total return investors, there may be an opportunity to trade out of the fund after the cut at a more attractive price after the open and prior to the close.

Thirdly, funds with smaller distribution cuts feature a smaller price drop when the market opens after the cut. This means that it pays for investors to not only try to avoid funds that may cut distributions, but avoid those funds that may cut by larger amounts. Typically, funds with lower distribution coverage, lower net NAV trends and lower UNII levels tend to cut more. These are among the key distribution metrics that we follow on Systematic Income.

Finally, as is always the case, it's also worth keeping in mind that one's tax position, particularly with respect to capital gains, will make an impact on the decision whether or not to sell out of the fund.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPS, FPF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.