Freshpet: Don't Chase The Stock Here

It's been an outstanding few years for Freshpet (FRPT) investors, with the consumer stock somehow managing to outperform even the highest-flying tech stocks since the 2016 cyclical bottom. The company has managed to put up an incredible 1,050% return since its 2016 lows and is on pace for a double-digit gain for January, based on its 9% return just two weeks into the month. It's no surprise that funds have been gobbling up the stock the past two years, with the company finally expected to flip to profitability in FY-2019, before putting up quadruple-digit annual EPS growth in FY-2020. While this earnings growth is a strong catalyst for long-term performance, the company's valuation is no longer as palatable at current levels. Based on this, investors should be patient before adding new exposure and not be tempted to chase the stock above $64.00.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Freshpet reported its Q3 2019 results in early November and remains well on track to hit its 2019 guidance of $244 million in sales. Going into the fourth quarter, the company has already reported $180.2 million in sales in the first nine months of 2019, while heading into one of its seasonally strongest quarters. Current revenue estimates for Q4 2019 are sitting at $66.4 million, and this should allow for an easy beat on the company's guidance, with projections of $246.6 million for FY-2019. This figure would represent 27.6% revenue growth year over year, a minor acceleration from the FY-2018 growth rate of 27%. This is exceptional growth, as most companies struggle to maintain revenue growth rates as they scale up in size.

(Source: Company Presentation)

The issue for Freshpet for many growth funds has been the lack of profitability for the company, with several straight years of net losses while the company has been busy growing its brand. However, the profitability issues are finally expected to come to a halt this year, as FY-2019 should be Freshpet's first quarter of positive annual earnings per share (EPS) growth. This is excellent news for investors in the stock, as some growth funds are only willing to buy profitable growth companies and are waiting for earnings to be on the table before doing any buying. If the move to profitability based on the $0.01 in annual EPS projected for FY-2019 isn't exciting enough, the 5000% annual EPS growth projected in FY-2020 should have many growth funds salivating. Let's take a closer look at the company's growth metrics below:

(Source: Earnings Call Presentation)

As we can see in the below chart of annual EPS, Freshpet spent several years with minor net losses per share, but FY-2019 is expected to see an uptick into profitability finally. While this is a good sign and certainly helps put the company on the radar of many growth funds, the more impressive story here is the annual EPS growth rated expected in FY-2020. Current FY-2020 EPS estimates are pegged at $0.56, and this would represent over 5000% growth, one of the highest growth rates of any growth stock in the market currently. Some investors may point out that it's easy to grow annual EPS quadruple digits when the prior-year comp is only a penny, but the FY-2021 estimates are also pointing to massive earnings growth. Based on FY-2021 estimates, the quadruple-digit growth rate in FY-2020 should be followed up by triple-digit growth once again in FY-2021 ($0.56-1.16). This is unheard-of growth and should help to put a floor under the stock during any sharp corrections.

(Source: YCharts, Author's Chart)

As William O'Neil has pointed out in the "A" of his CANSLIM criteria, the best growth companies with the most outstanding performance managed to grow annual EPS at a rate of 24% or more. Some examples of these are Dairy Queen in 1980 (54%), This Can't Be Yogurt in 1984 (53%), and Home Depot (HD) in 1989 with 43% annual EPS growth. Therefore, Freshpet certainly meets this criterion, with quadruple digit-growth expected in FY-2020 and 107% annual growth in EPS forecasted in FY-2021. If it manages to hit these estimates, it will belong to a small group of less than 1% of companies with earnings growth rates as spectacular as this. Therefore, Freshpet is undoubtedly one to keep on one's radar.

If we move over to quarterly revenue growth rates, there's lots to like here as well, with an average revenue growth rate in the past three quarters of 27%. Based on Q4 2019 estimates of $66.4 million, this high-double digit growth rate is expected to stick around a while longer, as this would translate to 28% growth. While this revenue growth rate may seem to pale in comparison to many tech stocks, this is an incredible growth rate for a consumer stock. Many of the best consumer stocks have a hard time staying above the 20% revenue growth rate threshold, but Freshpet is holding the line here with ease thus far.

(Source: YCharts, Author's Table)

If we look forward to Q1 2020 and Q2 2020 revenue estimates, quarterly revenue is expected to make new highs in both quarters, with forecasts of $69.8 million and $76.0 million in each quarter, respectively. This would translate to 27% growth and 26% growth - a minor slowdown, but hardly anything to get worked up over here. As the below chart shows, the quarterly revenue growth rate has remained relatively stable over the past two years, with the two-quarter average revenue growth rate oscillating between 19% and 29%. Investors should be looking for $70.0 million or better in Q1 2020 and $67.0 million or better in Q4 2019 to remain in the high end of this range.

(Source: YCharts, Author's Chart)

Finally, from an adjusted gross margin standpoint, the company saw a ten basis point acceleration year over year to 49.8%. Freshpet expects further improvements into Q4 in adjusted gross margin, driven by price increases, higher-margin innovations, and full utilization of newly hired labor. Management noted in the call that they expect to deliver a 51% adjusted gross margin for FY-2019, a sequential improvement of over 100 basis points (49.8% vs. 51.0%). As the chart below shows, non-adjusted gross margins came in at 46.3% on a trailing twelve-month basis, a slight uptick, and a change in trend from the 18-month low at 46.1% to finish Q2.

(Source: Koyfin)

While Freshpet should benefit from further improvements on the production side going forward following a record quarter of throughput, the move towards bags for small dog products is expected to be a slight drag on margins short term. Having said that, I don't see any issue with the business long term as long as gross margins can stabilize in the 42-46% range. The company has shown that it has no problem growing sales materially despite price increases, with the average unit price up from $7.45 in FY-2016 to $8.36 in FY-2019, a more than 12% increase in the period. Therefore, the company should be able to offset any drag based on a mix shift towards bags.

(Source: Company Investor Presentation)

Given the fact that Freshpet is set to be one of the top 100 earnings growers in 2020 and continues to see strong sales growth with stable margins, there's a lot to like here for investors. As long as the company can meet or beat the current revenue estimates, I don't see any reason to be concerned about the minor sequential deceleration. However, any significant misses on revenue, such as $64.0 million or lower for Q4 2019, would be a little worrisome. I see a miss of this magnitude as highly unlikely, given that management is guiding for above this amount and is generally conservative in their estimates.

So, why not pay up for a company set to grow earnings at a quadruple digit rate in FY-2020? The issue is valuation, as well as the fact that the stock has simply run too far too the past few months. Let's take a look below:

(Source: YCharts)

As we can see from the chart above, Freshpet is currently trading at a record revenue multiple at 9.97x sales, and is not all that cheap at current levels. The company doesn't have any clear comparisons, as its growth rates dwarf those of peers in the packaged food industry. However, the Blue Buffalo Pet Products acquisition is a reasonable comparison to use. General Mills (GIS) paid roughly 6x sales for Blue Buffalo Pet Products when it acquired the company in 2018. Blue Buffalo Pet Products was growing sales at over 14% year over year in its most recent quarter, a little over half the growth rate of Freshpet currently (27%). If we assume that Freshpet can grow revenues by 24% in FY-2020, or 70% above the growth rate of Blue Buffalo Foods, this would command a revenue multiple of 10.2 for Freshpet (6x sales x 1.70).

(Source: PetFoodProcessing)

However, this is a stretch valuation assuming an imminent acquisition and premium, not where the stock should trade outside of an acquisition scenario. If we subtract out the premium for the purchase, I believe the fair value for Freshpet is closer to 8.0x-9.0x sales, or 15% lower than the current valuation at the mid-point. It's important to note that the company's valuation will improve after its next quarter based on a new trailing twelve-month revenue run rate of ~$246 million, assuming it hits estimates. However, even if we use a one-quarter forward revenue run rate, the stock is hardly cheap at current levels. Instead, an argument could be made that the stock is fully valued here above $64.00 per share.

(Source: TC2000.com)

If we look at the technical picture, it's difficult to justify chasing the current rally. As we can see from the monthly chart above, Freshpet is currently more than 50% above its 20-month moving average (green line) and up more than 80% since its summer lows. The best time to buy the stock has been when it is busy pulling back towards its 20-month moving average, and chasing sharp rallies has rarely paid off. This is because the stock has come down to within 10% of its 20-month moving average every year since its IPO debut in 2014. Therefore, for investors looking to get into the stock or add to positions, chasing the stock 20% above its 20-month moving average is generally not the best idea. The fact that valuation is becoming a minor headwind at the same time makes an investment here even less attractive.

Freshpet is one of the top 100 growth stocks based on FY-2020 earnings growth estimates, but I do not believe investors should be chasing the stock here at 9.9x price-to-sales. Instead, I think investors would be wise to take advantage of dips of 17% or more and look to begin accumulating the stock on weakness below the $53.00 level. Even the best growth stocks don't go up in a straight line, and both valuation and the technical picture are minor short-term headwinds here at the $64.00 level. Based on this, I see Freshpet as a Hold here at $64.00 with a Market Perform rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.