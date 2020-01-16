Vonage Holdings Is Still A Gamble

Stock price is undervalued but short-term resistance along with company fundamentals and negative sales and earnings surprises keep me on the sidelines.

In my last article on Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG), Vonage Holdings Is Betting The Farm On Communications Convergence, I gave the company a neutral rating, based on the challenges of integrating recent acquisitions and the slow transformation from consumer to a business cloud-based communications platform. Since my article was published in August, the stock price has dropped by 32%.

Some progress has been made in the areas mentioned above, but I still have concerns. The consumer business is still a boat anchor keeping a lid on revenue growth, and the company also continues to have negative surprises, with misses in both sales and earnings for the most recent quarter.

The market is receiving the retirement of CFO Dave Pearson positively, but I have to wonder why that is. Why now after so much effort has gone into absorbing several acquisitions and also transforming the company? It seems to me that the CFO change may be signaling that there are more problems to come.

Finally, the stock has been pretty bullish recently and is approaching a resistance level of ~$9. I don't think that this is a company that investors should be buying into at this level.

In my opinion, there are more attractive opportunities out there, and it doesn't make sense to incur the risks and lower growth that comes with Vonage. For these reasons, I am maintaining my neutral rating on Vonage.

Company Fundamentals

As I have explained in a recent article, high-growth companies generally don't measure up based on traditional value metrics. In fact, such companies often confound analysts who inevitably attempt to apply their beloved value metrics, with the result being a lost investment opportunity. In place of traditional value factors, I generally focus on other measures, such as revenue growth, free cash flow margin and the software company "Rule of 40."

Revenue Growth

Vonage had an OK year with annual revenue growth of 12%, better than the 5-year annual growth rate of 5%.

The improved growth rate is due to:

Free Cash Flow Margin

Vonage’s free cash flow margin TTM is 6% of revenues. Free cash flow has been positive since 2010.

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40; some analysts use EBITDA and others use free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin TTM.

The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more, then the SaaS company has growth and cash flow in balance and is considered financially healthy. In Vonage’s case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 12% + 6% = 18%

The calculation comes out far short of 40%, and therefore, Vonage doesn't fulfill the Rule of 40.

Falling Gross Profit Margin

The consumer segment has a much higher gross profit margin than the cloud communications business. This is evident and explains the falling gross margin over time.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, Vonage is situated well below the best-fit line, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is lower than its peers', given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that Vonage is valued significantly less than the average stock in my digital transformation universe.

Now, I am going to explore another way of evaluating Vonage's stock valuation, also relative to its peers. In this plot, the Next Year Earnings Estimate is substituted for Next Year Sales Estimate.

From the second plot, it can be seen that Vonage sits slightly below the best-fit line, suggesting that the stock is modestly overvalued.

Based on the forward sales multiple, Vonage is significantly undervalued. Based on the forward earnings multiple, it is slightly overvalued. My compromise is to declare that Vonage is somewhat undervalued relative to its peers.

Analysts' Estimates

One area that I monitor and use to judge company management is revenue and earnings beats. When company management gives out conservative guidance, the company generally beats analysts' estimates. Vonage has a poor record in this area, missing on sales for 3 of the last 5 quarters, and missing on earnings for 2 of the last 5 quarters.

This leads me to believe that Vonage management provides aggressive guidance and has a higher than normal probability of missing analysts' estimates in future quarters.

Summary And Conclusions

Vonage is in the process of transforming from consumer-oriented into the more lucrative business-oriented cloud-based communications sector with UCaaS, CCaaS and programmable communications. While some aspects of the company are performing well, such as the API platform, the company as a whole grew by only 12% YoY in an industry that is growing much faster. Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), for example, is growing YoY revenue at an 86% pace.

The consumer side of the business is weighing the company down and as the cloud-communications business accelerates, overall company performance should improve. I am not looking at 2020 as a big year, although revenue growth will improve in spite of the anemic consumer segment. Vonage will play second fiddle to Twilio and perhaps other smaller high-growth communications companies.

The stock appears to be somewhat undervalued for speculators that want to get in at a low price. But the stock has risen to a point where it should see some resistance.

The company doesn't meet the Rule of 40. Given the fundamentals, negative surprises and retirement of the CFO which may be pointing to an unidentified problem, I am giving Vonage a neutral rating.

