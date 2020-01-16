HK Electric: Defensive Yield Play Awaiting A More Attractive Entry Price

HK Electric is a beneficiary of low interest rates, with the potential for interest cost savings due to a significant proportion of floating rate debt and debt refinancing opportunities.

A recovery in HK Electric's distribution back to the 2018 level is expected to happen by 2024 due to the undertaking of a significant HK$26.6 billion capital investment program.

HK Electric is a regulated monopoly with significant earnings visibility, based on a 15-year Scheme of Control Agreement with the HKSAR government permitting an 8% return on average net fixed assets.

Elevator Pitch

Hong Kong-listed HK Electric Investments Limited (OTC:HKCVF, OTCPK:HKVTY, 2638:HK) currently trades at 28.8 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E and offers a consensus forward FY2020 distribution yield of 4.0%. I assign a "Neutral" rating to HK Electric.

On one hand, I like the company for its status as a regulated monopoly with significant earnings visibility, based on a 15-year Scheme of Control Agreement with the HKSAR government permitting an 8% return on average net fixed assets. Looking ahead, a recovery in HK Electric's distribution payout back to the 2018 level is expected to happen by 2024 due to the undertaking of a significant HK$26.6 billion capital investment program. Furthermore, HK Electric is a beneficiary of low interest rates, with the potential for interest cost savings due to a significant proportion of floating rate debt and debt refinancing opportunities.

On the flip side, HK Electric is not the most attractive Hong Kong-listed utility based on valuation. There are other Hong Kong-listed utility peers trading at lower P/E in the mid-teens while offering similar or higher dividend yields. Also, the company's current forward FY2020 distribution yield implies a 220 basis points yield spread over the U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield, while its historical yield spread over the U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield since its 2014 listing averaged around a much wider 350 basis points.

My suggested entry price for HK Electric is HK$7.10, implying a 4.5% forward distribution yield.

Readers are advised to trade in HK Electric shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 2638:HK, where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $3 million and market capitalization is above $7 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Company Description

Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2014 via a spin-off from Power Assets (OTCPK:HGKGY, OTCPK:HGKGF, 6:HK), HK Electric is an investment trust focused on the power industry. It is one of two electric utilities operating in Hong Kong alongside CLP Holdings (OTCPK:CLPHY, OTCPK:CLPHF, 2:HK). HK Electric has an installed generation capacity of 3,237 MW and supplies electricity to 579,000 commercial and residential customers on Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island as of end-2018.

Regulated Monopoly With Significant Earnings Visibility

There are only two electricity suppliers in Hong Kong, HK Electric and CLP Holdings, and both of them have a monopoly over electricity supply in specific areas of Hong Kong. HK Electric is the sole electricity supplier for Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island, while CLP Holdings has a monopoly on the supply of electricity in the Kowloon peninsula.

HK Electric has entered into a Scheme of Control Agreement with the HKSAR (Hong Kong Special Administrative Region) government that allows it to earn a permitted return calculated based on 8% of average net fixed assets. The current Scheme of Control Agreement is effective for 15 years between January 1, 2019 and December 31, 2033.

There are limited risks associated with a spike in fuel costs and foreign exchange volatility for HK Electric. Under the Scheme of Control Agreement, if the actual cost of fuel consumed is higher than the standard cost of fuel, there is a pass-through to customers as part of total fuel cost. Also, since HK Electric's revenue and costs are both in HKD, foreign exchange risk is not a concern.

HK Electric is also not affected by power demand in the near term. For example, electricity consumption in Hong Kong declined by -3.5% YoY from 11,688 tera-joules in November 2018 to 11,276 tera-joules in November 2019, according to the latest data published by the Census And Statistics Department. The ongoing social unrest in Hong Kong could have potentially affected electricity demand from commercial customers, leading to a decline in overall electricity consumption in Hong Kong. HK Electric's permitted return calculated based on 8% of average net fixed assets is independent of fluctuations in electricity demand, implying significant earnings visibility.

Notably, HK Electric was allowed to raise its 2020 electricity tariff (excluding special rebates) by +1.7% YoY. This was due to an increase in the proportion of natural gas as part of the total fuel mix to meet the HKSAR government’s emissions targets, which will lead to higher capital expenditures and higher overall fuel cost.

Recovery In Distributions Expected By 2024 Due To New Capital Investment Program

As highlighted earlier, HK Electric earns a permitted return calculated based on 8% of average net fixed assets. Net fixed assets refer to the company’s capital investment in electricity generation, transmission and distribution assets.

Earlier, HK Electric's interim distribution per unit fell from HK$0.1992 for 1H2018 to HK$0.1594 for 1H2019 as a result of the new 2019-2033 Scheme of Control Agreement, which reduced permitted return on average net fixed assets from 9.99% (based on prior 2009-2018 Scheme of Control Agreement) to 8%. Looking ahead, a recovery in the company's distribution payout back to the 2018 level (HK$0.40 annual distribution versus HK$0.32 in 2019) is expected by 2024 due to the undertaking of a significant HK$26.6 billion capital investment program between 2019 and 2023.

HK Electric's HK$26.6 billion capital investment program was approved by the HKSAR government in July 2018. Between 2019 and 2023, the company will invest HK$16.2 billion, HK$9.1 billion and HK$1.3 billion in power generation, transmission & distribution systems and customer service & corporate development respectively. Notably, approximately 61% of the total HK$26.6 billion capital investment, or HK$16.2 billion, will be allocated to the renewal of HK Electric's generation portfolio by having a larger mix of natural gas-fired power generation (vis-a-vis coal-fired power generation) as part of Hong Kong's decarbonization plans.

Specifically, HK Electric targets to increase gas-fired generation as a percentage of total power generation output to 70% by 2023, with the construction of gas-fired combined-cycle generating units L10, L11 and L12, and the development of an offshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) receiving terminal using Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) technology.

The L10 unit is expected to commence commercial operations in January 2020, while the L11 and L12 units are currently under construction and expected to start operations in 2022 and 2023 respectively. HK Electric and Castle Peak Power Company Ltd. (a subsidiary of CLP Holdings) also formed a joint venture which entered into an agreement with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd in June 2019 for the hire of an FSRU vessel on a time charter basis. In the same month, HK Electric also signed a long-term LNG supply contract with Shell Eastern Trading (Pte.) Ltd., a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B).

Beneficiary Of Low Interest Rates

HK Electric is a beneficiary of low interest rates, as its financing costs could potentially be lower going forward. This is due to a significant proportion of floating rate debt and debt refinancing opportunities in the next few years.

As of end June 2019, floating rate debt accounted for approximately 33% of the company's total borrowings. With the Fed cutting interest rates three times in 2H2019, HK Electric's interest expense is likely to be reduced for 2H2019, which could provide upside to distribution payout.

Also, approximately 59% of HK Electric's debt will expire between June 2020 and June 2023, according to its 1H2019 interim report. This gives the company the opportunity to achieve interest cost savings via debt refinancing in the next few years.

HK Electric has the balance sheet strength to support future capital expenditures associated with the 2019-2023 HK$26.6 billion capital investment program. The company's net debt-to-net total capital ratio was 47% as of end June 2019, and it has maintained an A- credit rating from Standard & Poor's (SSPGI).

Valuation

HK Electric trades at 28.8 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E and 26.3 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E based on its unit price of HK$7.95 as of January 15, 2020.

The company offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 distribution yields of 4.0% and 4.1% respectively. Its forward FY2020 distribution yield implies a 220 basis points yield spread over the U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield, while its historical yield spread over the U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield since its 2014 listing averaged around 350 basis points.

This is not the most attractive Hong Kong-listed utility stock. HK Electric and The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCPK:HOKCY, OTCPK:HOKCF, 3:HK) trade at a significant premium to CLP Holdings and Power Assets Holdings based on forward P/E, while Power Assets Holdings Limited offers a higher dividend yield.

Hong Kong-listed Utility Stocks Peer Comparison

Stock Consensus Forward One-Year P/E Consensus Forward Two-Year P/E Consensus Forward One-Year Dividend Yield Consensus Forward Two-Year Dividend Yield CLP Holdings 17.1 16.6 3.9% 4.1% The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited 29.8 28.2 2.4% 2.6% Power Assets Holdings Limited 16.9 16.4 4.8% 4.9%

(Source: Author)

Variant View

Th key risk factors for HK Electric are higher-than-expected interest rates, lower-than-expected investments in fixed assets earning a regulated return, and lower-than-expected distributions.

