Sprott Physical Gold And Silver Trust: A Good Option For Long-Term Investment Exposure
About: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF), Includes: GLD, SLV
by: BOOX Research
Summary
CEF invests in physical bullion at a ratio of ~66% gold and ~33% silver.
There are some advantages to the structure including the opportunity to buy gold and silver below the spot price given the fund's current discount to NAV.
This article highlights our bullish case for gold and silver in 2020.
The Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF) is a closed-end fund with $3 billion in total assets under management. As the name implies, the fund invests in both gold and silver with