FX Weekly: Consensus Favors Lower USD

In addition, we also think that US 10y yield should gradually continue to normalize to higher levels in the medium term (2.25% in the next 6M).

The USD strength we observed in the past two years has caught many participants by surprise as higher uncertainty globally has been favoring safe assets such as the greenback.

Global: The US dollar strength we observed in the past two years has caught many participants by surprise as higher uncertainty globally has been favoring safe assets such as the greenback. This year, market sentiment is still bearish on the US dollar and the favored currencies are the Japanese yen and the British pound, which are expected to appreciate by 3.3% and 3.2%, respectively, from the current spot levels (figure 1, left frame). The euro, which is the most undervalued currency among the G10 space according to OECD PPP ‘fair’ value metrics (nearly 20% undervalued), is expected to appreciate by 2.1% according to consensus estimates.

We saw that after the USD index reached a high of 99.7 in the beginning of October, it has been gradually weakening and has been strongly co-moving with global yield curves (USD weakens as yield curves steepen). If we look at the chart of the USD index (see appendix), it seems that the consolidation on the greenback has started and that the pullback should continue in the coming months and that any bounce-back on the dollar should be considered as a good opportunity to sell it.

US: Non-farm payrolls strongly disappointed last Friday, falling from 256K in November (revised lower from 266K first print) to 145K in the last month of 2019, of which 80 percent went to minimum wage and low-paying industries such as retail jobs and leisure and hospitality. In total, the US added 2.1 million jobs in 2019, the ‘weakest’ yearly gain since 2011. More surprisingly, the annual rate of the average hourly wage continued to decelerate, down 0.2% to 2.9%, its weakest annual increase since July 2018. On the other hand, the Atlanta wage tracker is still showing a robust positive trend (was 3.6% in November). Should we start worrying about declining wages in the US and the consequence it could have on inflation prints in the coming months?

UK: The poor performance of the UK economy in addition to the recent lower CPI prints coming from the sharp increase in the sterling in the second half of last year has been rising the probability of a rate cut from the BoE in the coming meetings. The recent dovish speech from Governor Carney convinced participants that the BoE could cut as early as January 30 as the implied probability skyrocketed above 50%. This has limited the gain on the British pound as rates cuts in the UK would raise the interest rate differential relative to the US and therefore be less favorable for the pound in the medium term.

US Treasuries Net Specs

Net short specs on the US Treasuries have remained steady in the past 6 weeks at around 1.2 million contracts. Since the last quarter of 2019, the US 10Y yield has been oscillating around 1.85% despite the positive revision in growth expectations. The GDPnow model currently estimates the US to grow by 2.3% in real terms in the fourth quarter, up from 0.4% in mid-November. We still think that US yields should gradually continue to normalize to higher levels in the medium term.

FX Positioning

EUR/USD: The euro continues to get support against the greenback; an upward trending line has been acting as a strong support since the low reach in early October. We went long the pair at 1.11 with a tight stop at 1.1020 and a first target at 1.1250. Momentum is still positive and the next support on the short run stands at 1.1185 (61.8% Fibo retracement of the 1.0340–1.2550 range).

GBP/USD: Even though the sterling is cheap at current levels relative to the dollar, the GBP has remained under pressure lately, especially after Carney’s speech that raised the implied probability of a rate cut on January 30. We think the pair could hit new lows in the short run, which should be a good opportunity to buy GBPUSD on dips. We like the 1.2780 support (100D SMA).

EUR/GBP: The pair consolidated by nearly 3 figures in the second half of December following the General Election and has been oscillating around 0.8550 in the past few weeks, which corresponds to the 76.4% Fibo retracement of the 0.8310–0.93 range. We think there is still little upside on EURGBP in the short run.

USD/JPY: The yen has been weakening recently, following the trend in global equities. USDJPY is currently flirting with the 110 resistance, the highest level since May 2019. Momentum is also positive, any pullback on the pair could be seen as a good buying opportunity.

Gold (GLD): We went short gold as many indicators have been showing that the precious metal is currently ‘overvalued’ (i.e. USDJPY exchange rate, nominal amount of negative-yielding debt). We went short at $147.3 with a tight stop at $148.10 and a first target at $145.5.

In the past few months, we noticed that despite the drastic fall in the amount of negative-yielding debt around the world, gold has remained strong (we saw in our previous weeklys that gold has shown a strong relationship with the amount of negative-yielding debt and that the sharp rise we observed in 2019 mainly came from the titanic rise in debt with negative yields – from $8tr to a high of $17tr at the end of August).

This chart shows another interesting relationship between gold and the USDJPY exchange rate. Since 2012, higher gold prices have been mainly associated with a stronger Japanese yen. The election of Abe at the end of 2012 followed by the QQME monetary stimulus announced by the BoJ in April 2013 significantly devalued the yen and was also expressed by a sharp consolidation in gold prices. Then, the two assets were quite rangy between 2015 and 2019, with gold oscillating around $1,200 and USDJPY averaging 110. However, as gold prices have started to surge since the second half of 2019, USDJPY has remained flat. Is gold currently overvalued?

