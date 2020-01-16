December Portfolio Update

December was yet again a strong month for the market as the S&P 500 gained another 2.37%. My portfolio gained only 0.64% as I am continuously lowering my portfolio risk by adding more defensive stocks. However, 2020 started strong for me as I gained more than 2%. My portfolio is still based on stocks which I believe are misunderstood by the market (contrarian approach) and are generating strong cash flows. However, I started to add more defensive companies which can outperform a bear market as I expected returns for the overall market are low for the coming years.

Portfolio value update

The contrarian portfolio ended 2020 at €11.221, underperforming the market during the end-of-the-year rally. I still believe that my picks will outperform the market in the long term and are pretty resilient to an economic downturn.

(Author graph)

Monthly performance

(Author graph)

CDA Compagnie des Alpes - €29.95 - Target price: €35.00 - HOLD

CDA stock keeps growing steadily on the stock market as analysts and investors get more excited about the company. The company is getting rediscovered, as I expected. At December 10, CDA (OTCPK:CLPIF) posted its 2018/2019 annual results, which were phenomenal. Their EBITDA as % of sales target of 37% for the ski division and 27-28% for the leisure division were easily beaten. Sales increased by 6.6% as the company posted its strongest YoY sales increase ever in Q4 2019 due to strong results in its leisure division. Operating income grew 8.4% as margins are improving. However, as investments in the leisure division intensify, net debt increased from €402.3 mln to €540.5 mln, but debt/ebitda stayed relatively healthy at 2.3x. For me, these results are really encouraging and at less than 12 times earnings, I am not taking profits yet. Being able to outperform during an economic downturn, a dividend yield of 2.6% and the stock trading below its book value, make it a defensive play.

Galapagos NV - €186.50 - Target price: €200 - HOLD

Galapagos (GLPG) keeps being an exciting stock to own as they keep delivering strong clinical results year-after-year. That's why, even after the recent rally, I will keep shares for the long term. Galapagos is quite resilient for an economic downturn as biotech companies depend more on the competitive environment compared to the economic environment. Furthermore, they got a cash buffer of $6.3 bln, which is more than half of its market cap. In December, partner Gilead submitted its NDA for Filgotinib for RA in the USA with a priority review. Filgotinib is expected to be introduced on the market in Q3 2020 in the USA, Europe and Japan. Filgo's labeling will be an important factor to look out for. If they can get favorable labeling based on its better safety profile, sales would be much stronger.

Cisco Systems - $47.82 - Target price: $65 - BUY

Cisco Systems (CSCO) is bottoming out after they reported a worse than expected guidance for Q4. However, I believe the company is still a strong buy at 13 times free cash flow and a strong dividend yield of 3%. Its strategic change to software as a subscription will make revenues more predictable. I believe that if they execute well on software, the company will get rediscovered and multiples will increase.

RIB Software - €22.60 - Target price: €79 - BUY

RIB Software (OTCPK:RSTAY) dropped by 5.5% as they yet again showed that they are not the best at conversing with shareholders. They published results for 2019 and gave a solid guidance for 2020. While revenues are higher than analyst estimates, the profitability guidance was pretty weak, which investors definitely didn't like. However, RIB Software is intensively changing to a subscription model, which always puts some pressure on margins in the short term but should pay off significantly in the long term. After the recent drop in share price, RIB is valued at 4.3x revenues, much less than its peers (around 10x), while revenues are expected to grow by more than 60% in 2019. I indicated that RIB can be a volatile stock and therefore have not purchased too many shares yet. I will possibly add more shares if the stock stabilizes. I am confident that this stock will run a lot higher in the long term.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group - €21.82 - Target price: €25 - HOLD

The short-term struggles for AMG (OTCPK:AMVMF) are starting to fade away as commodity prices are bottoming. Currently, the company is engaged in many projects such as its new vanadium recycling plant in Ohio, a new lithium hydroxide plant in Germany and a new joint venture with Shell to set up even more recycling plants. I like management performance and believe in the long-term prospects of this company. The market is misunderstanding the company as it should get a much higher value while focusing more on recycling. Anyway, as the full impact of the short-term troubles are still unclear, I would advise to wait this out before buying more shares.

Ulta Beauty - $251.60 - Target price: $340 - BUY

Ulta beauty (ULTA) was the strongest performer as the company announced stronger Q3 2019 results than anticipated. You can read my analysis here. Ulta keeps gaining market share in the beauty market, but the downturn in the overall market puts some pressure on short-term financials. However, if these problems fade away in 2020, I believe the company will quickly reach new all time highs. The Q3 results showed that the market is starting to recover and the CEO Mary Dillon expects the market to return to growth in H2 2020.

Gilead Sciences - $64.64 - Target price: $116 - BUY

Gilead (GILD) is a new stock in the portfolio. You can read my full analysis here. The stock has been very steady during 2019. I believe that 2020 could be the turnaround year as new growth is expected from Yescarta and Filgotinib. At its current depressed valuation of 10x free cash flows, a small improvement in results could have a major influence on the stock price. Expectations for the company are too low and I believe the market misunderstanding of its future possibilities makes it a strong buy. Furthermore, the company should be resilient to a recession and the dividend yields around 4% at current levels.

L Brands - $17.97 - Target price: $35 - BUY

My other new stock is L brands (LB), the owner of Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works. It's a pure turn-around play with much short-term potential as I expect the company to improve its margins drastically in 2020 and I expect that they will split VS/BBW to unleash the value of BBW. Yes, the company is having a rough time, but at 8 times its free cash flows some small improvements will be accompanied with a surge in its stock price. The market is too pessimistic about the company and is not taking into account the strong growth from BBW.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS MENTIONED. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.