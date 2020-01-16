Ian Bezek Positions For 2020: More Market Gains Likely Ahead

After a big year for the stock market in 2019, what lies in store for 2020? I join other leading Seeking Alpha authors such as Nicholas Ward and J Mintzmyer in giving my forecast for the year.

What do you expect to be the key driver of stock market performance over the course of 2020?

The key thing to watch will be whether corporate earnings estimates will start advancing again. I expect earnings growth to pick up again, and be a primary driver in the next leg of the bull market.

Generally, there's quite a bit of time delay between when the Fed changes monetary policy and when it filters through to the main street economy. With the Fed aggressively hiking interest rates and tightening liquidity in late 2018, it led to some softness in certain business indicators last year. As a result, forward earnings growth has largely stalled out for the S&P 500, and earnings estimates for mid and small caps have actually declined slightly.

Source

For my bullish stance on stocks to play out as I expect in 2020, earnings estimates will need to start rising again, leading to higher price targets. The stock market won't go up indefinitely simply on multiple expansion in a few mega-cap names such as Apple (AAPL) which have been surging lately. For the bull market to continue charging ahead, companies need to show some solid earnings momentum again.

As we begin 2020, are you bullish or bearish on U.S. stocks?

I'm bullish on U.S. stocks. Looking at past bull markets, they tend to end in outright euphoria with the public at large investing aggressively in the market. Look at 1929, the late 1960s, or 1999. All of those were the ends of extended bull market runs where things went more and more crazy as things played out before finally prices became completely unhinged from reality and eventually crashed afterward.

Now, with the market around 18x forward earnings, we're nowhere near the sort of euphoria you typically see at market tops. Also, there's not a great deal of interest from the general public in stocks yet. History never has to repeat exactly - we learn from the past after all. This could be the one time where a decade-long bull market in stocks ends with the market near a fair valuation. But, using history as a guide, expect stocks to start getting aggressively bid up before we peak. For comparison's sake, here were leading share prices in March 1999:

Source

Walmart (WMT) sold for a stunning 46x earnings. Buffett's beloved Coca-Cola (KO) was going for 43x earnings. How about General Electric (GE) at 39x earnings? Or Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at 41x. People are under the impression that only tech stocks went to silly prices in 1999 but it's simply not true. Can you imagine an insurer like AIG (AIG) at 34x earnings today, or a bank like Citi (C) selling for 25x? It's nearly unfathomable.

Also keep in mind that interest rates were high back then, you could get 6-7% a year in safe fixed income investments. Against that backdrop, stocks were worth much less on a relative basis than today when fixed income offers meager yield. Yet people thought stodgy dividend growth stocks were still worth 40x+ earnings even with bonds offering rich yields.

Now these same types of stocks are at 20-25x and everyone is running around trying to call this a "bubble" or point at crazy valuations. But it just isn't so. Since late 2016, corporate earnings are up about 40% - against that backdrop, is it crazy that the stock market is up 50%? Stock prices - so far - have largely followed earnings.

At some point, however, I expect stocks to have an exponential run-up to an ultimate top. Valuations are reasonable now, and are likely to become unreasonable at some point before this is all over. Throw in a healthy economy and a strongly pro-business president, and the conditions are still in place for the market to continue to rally. In December 2018, when markets were tanking, I said to not fret the correction, as the S&P would soon head to 3,000. With that target out of the way, I am raising it - there's nothing in view that would stop the market from going to 4,000 over the next year or two. Remember that in the late 1990s, the market was up 20% or more four years in a row. There's no rule that we have to go down simply because we had a good year in 2019.

Which domestic/global issue is most likely to adversely affect U.S. markets in the coming year?

The general lack of global growth remains a big concern for stocks and the economy globally. Low commodity prices and a lack of capital spending in many regions have kept economies - particularly emerging ones - in second gear. For example, I live in Colombia. Our economy has been on relatively weak footing since the 2014 oil price crash. In 2019, Colombia was one of the best-performing countries in Latin America on a returns basis. Yet walking around in major cities, you wouldn't get the idea that things were exactly booming here.

If investors are viewing Colombia as the best house in the neighborhood, that's not a great reflection on LatAm as a whole. And to that point, countries like Argentina had dreadful years in 2019.

I know people tend to gravitate to China as the key indicator of how global growth is going, but plenty of other emerging markets are having issues as well. India has disappointed, Mexico has been in a bear market for many years, South Africa is struggling - there's plenty of problems out there now despite an abundance of liquidity globally. If these markets can't get up and going now, when will it happen?

Meanwhile, developed markets from Europe on through to Canada, Australia, and Japan aren't contributing much to global growth either. It appears the U.S. can continue to outperform other countries for the time being thanks to its dominance of key tech/internet businesses but sooner or later the global economy needs to pick up for the S&P 500's profits to continue climbing.

How does the political climate affect the risks and opportunities for next year?

I see Trump as the odds-on favorite to get re-elected, and I'd assign him a roughly 70% chance of winning as of this writing. Generally presidents win re-election as long as the economy is good:

Source: Twitter/Ryan Detrick

If you're betting against Trump, or on stocks to fall based on political worries, know that history is not on your side. That said, I wouldn't be shocked if markets sell off at least once. If polling shows the Democratic nominee - particularly if it is Sanders or Warren - trending up, markets will take notice. I suspect that Biden would be the most viable candidate against Trump in a general election. Then again, Biden would likely not lead to many investor jitters either, as he hasn't pushed the sorts of dramatic policy changes that could really unsettle investors.

Regardless of how things turn out, I wouldn't be surprised if stocks sold off sharply once the election is over. It seems that President Trump is heavily focused on keeping the stock market/economy as buoyant as possible up through the election and his tweeting has really turned up the emphasis on economic numbers recently. Stocks may correct once this peddle-to-the-metal economic focus winds down after the election.

What do you expect out of the yield curve in 2020, and what impact will that have on the equity market and the economy in general?

I've been very bullish on banks over the past year, both via index and individual stocks. In August, for example, I explained why Banks [Were] At The Top Of My Shopping List. That's played out nicely, the Financial Sector ETF (XLF) is up 16% since then. And there should be plenty more - from a technical basis, this chart looks amazing. Break the 2007 highs and this long-hated sector may get some mainstream momentum and investor interest again:

Data by YCharts

I also recommended specific banks, such as State Street (STT). In July 2019, in a Seeking Alpha Top Idea article, I made the case for a 60% rally in State Street stock by 2021. Shares are up 50% since publication, and have almost reached my target.

With all these gains, is there more ahead? I'd argue that yes. Particularly, in 2020, the yield curve should steepen at least a little bit. The odds favor the Fed cutting once if not twice in 2020. Current market positioning suggests a 58% chance of a cut by year-end, 36% chance of staying at current rates, and a mere 6% chance of a hike:

Source: CME FedWatch

Meanwhile, long-term yields may pick up a bit as the economy accelerates and people start to price in the possibility of higher inflation going forward. Throw in that loan losses should remain low and the housing market is healthy, and banks have a strong environment to operate in. Bank stocks are one of my largest individual allocations, and I have no plans to change that in 2020.

In terms of asset allocation, how are you positioned as we begin the New Year?

I am invested almost entirely in equities, as I have been for quite a few years now. For people that still have decades before reaching retirement age, there's very little appeal to owning fixed income as a long-term investment at this point. Anything you might say about stocks being expensive applies doubly to bonds. 2-3% bond yields with almost no possibility of capital gains if you hold to maturity is simply a terrible proposition. It's really hard to buy bonds at this point when you can buy high quality companies at 20-25x earnings (4-5% earnings yields) that should produce meaningful capital gains and dividend growth over the years as well.

I own small positions in a few other things, such as gold, but equities constitute the lion's share of my capital, and that's likely to remain the case throughout 2020. I wouldn't be surprised if markets correct in early 2020, given how overbought the market has become over the past couple of months. Regardless, forward returns look much better for equities than other alternatives so I don't see a compelling case for making a big shift to allocations at this point.

What "surprise" do you see in the market that isn't currently getting sufficient investor attention?

Expect a return of currency volatility sooner or later. Currency volatility is at or near many-year lows now. There were some currencies that made decent moves last year, such as the British Pound around its recent Brexit/election drama. In general, however, major currencies such as the Euro (FXE) and Yen (FXY) have flat-lined.

Some analysts suggest that, in this low-yield world, funds have taken to selling currency volatility to try to capture steady yield. That's all well and good for a while, but eventually these sorts of yield-chasing trades tend to end in dramatic fashion. Remember Volmageddon back in 2018 when people shorting the VIX suddenly saw their fortunes turn? Similarly, don't be surprised if the Euro in particular gives up the ghost this year and breaks parity after a long run in a tight range here. This is essentially five years of trading sideways - what happens next?

Fundamentally, investors have many concerns with the Euro. For one, the Southern European countries such as Italy and Spain still haven't found a road to sustainable prosperity or political cohesion since the Euro launched two decades ago. It remains unclear if Europe can fundamentally operate well under one currency, the differences in governance, economic strength, and fiscal policy may be too large.

Likely as a result, economic growth in Europe has remained stagnant in the decade coming out of the Great Financial Crisis. At some point, you can't blame things on the economic cycle anymore. There are clear structural imbalances here. Due to persistently low growth and inflation, European interest rates remain extremely low, with many being outright negative. This, in turn, makes own higher-yielding currencies such as the Dollar more attractive. It wouldn't be surprising if traders eventually capitulate on the Euro, given both the unfavorable interest rate environment and the systemic questions about Europe's governance and future economic prospects.

Why is this important? Remember all the multinationals that started posting disappointing earnings back in 2014 and 2015 due to the sharp move higher in the Dollar? We could be in for a similar round of FX-inspired earnings woes if the Dollar resumes its rally.

What role will the Fed play in the coming year?

Since the December 2018 market bottom, it appears that the Federal Reserve has lost any backbone as it comes to holding the line on hawkish policy. It seems that Jerome Powell is now willing to do whatever the market expects and/or whatever President Trump is demanding on Twitter at the moment.

Call it "not QE" or whatever you will, the Fed is pumping more liquidity into the system again, and with that, expect asset prices to rise. You may not like it, but that doesn't mean you should fight it with your own investment dollars. The Fed is clearly pushing for higher stock prices again, and I'd be surprised if that policy changes prior to election day this November. On Tuesday, reports even surfaced that the Fed may start lending money to hedge funds directly. It simply doesn't make much sense to bet against stocks in a market where the Fed is so actively supporting the system:

What issue is receiving too much investor attention and/or is already priced in?

Investors would be better off largely ignoring all the trade war headlines. At this point, it's turning into something like the Greek-EU standoff in the early 2010s. Every few weeks or months, it seemed, we'd get new headlines of bank runs, changes in the government, or whatnot emerging out of Greece. Periodically, stocks would tank as a result. Ultimately, for U.S. investors, the net effect on our investments was tiny.

The trade war looks similar. Back in 2018, WTO director-general Roberto Azevedo claimed that the trade war threatened to devolve into "eye for an eye [that] will leave us all blind and the world in a deep recession." Yet it seems that, at worst, U.S. GDP growth perhaps dropped toward 2% a year instead of 3% thanks to the trade war. That's hardly anything compared to the suggestions of deep recessions and a repeat of chaos that came out of tariffs in the 1930s.

Let's face it, China makes up less than 10% of U.S. exports, and trade with it accounts for only a tiny portion of the U.S.' overall GDP. The U.S. exports far more to the EU, Canada, and Mexico than it does to China:

Source: Wikipedia

Sure, certain sectors, such as agriculture, have taken a huge hit from tariffs. Overall, however, the effect on the economy has been modest. Even if we had a complete trade deal with China go into effect tomorrow, the actual impact on overall corporate earnings is not likely to be that significant. People fretted about the downside from the trade war too much, and now I suspect folks are using the progress in trade deal talks to justify misplaced optimism now. Rather, rising corporate earnings will be the catalyst to lift stocks higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STT,JNJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.