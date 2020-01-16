Pacific Drilling - Sell-Off After Unfavorable Arbitration Decision Presents Buying Opportunity

Pacific Drilling continues to represent an ultra high-risk, high-reward opportunity only suited for the most speculative investors.

With the shares now trading at an almost 65% discount to estimated net asset value, Wednesday's sell-off might offer an interesting buying opportunity.

Discussing anticipated fallout. While the balance sheet will take a material hit, actual liquidity impact appears to be immaterial as counterparty claims are non-recourse to the holding company.

Stock sells off by 25% after company discloses unfavorable decision in key arbitration proceedings and warns about a resulting $225 million impairment loss in Q4/2019.

Note:

I have previously covered Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD), so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Junior offshore driller Pacific Drilling emerged from bankruptcy in late 2018 with a significantly reduced debt load and no maturities until late 2023. As of the end of Q3, the company had approximately $356 million in unrestricted cash.

In addition, the company had asserted claims of more than $300 million in arbitration proceedings related to the late-2015 rescission of the construction contract for the 7th generation drillship "Pacific Zonda" with Samsung Heavy Industries ("SHI").

Photo: Unfinished 7th Generation Drillship "Pacific Zonda" spotted near Samsung Heavy Industries Shipyard in Geoje - Source: ShipSpotting.com

While management has remained confident to ultimately prevail in the case for the past couple of quarters, the arbitration tribunal actually decided against Pacific Drilling on Wednesday and instead awarded SHI approximately $320 million:

Pacific Drilling S.A. announced today that an award has been issued in the previously disclosed arbitration proceedings between the Company’s subsidiaries, Pacific Drilling VIII Limited (“PDVIII”) and Pacific Drilling Services, Inc. (“PDSI”), and Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. (“SHI”) related to the contract for the construction and sale of the Pacific Zonda. An arbitration tribunal in London, England (the “Tribunal”) awarded SHI approximately $320 million with respect to its claims against PDVIII and PDSI. The award does not include approximately $100 million in interest and costs sought by SHI, on which the Tribunal reserved making a decision to a later date. (...) Pacific Drilling CEO Bernie Wolford commented, “The Company is surprised and disappointed by the Tribunal’s decision. However, this outcome will not impact our commitment and ability to continue to deliver to our customers the highest level of deepwater drilling services in our industry.”

While indeed a major disappointment, the company has actually been well prepared for a negative outcome (emphasis added by author):

As previously disclosed, in connection with the Company’s now concluded Chapter 11 proceedings, PDVIII and PDSI (the “Zonda Debtors”) filed a separate plan of reorganization (the “Zonda Plan”) under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, which was confirmed on January 30, 2019. Once the Tribunal’s award becomes final and unappealable, the Company expects the Zonda Debtors, which have approximately $4.5 million in cash and no other material assets, will be liquidated in accordance with the terms of the Zonda Plan. The Company does not expect the Tribunal’s decision to have any material adverse effect on its operations or to cause any default under any of its material contracts including under the indentures for its outstanding notes. As a result of the Tribunal’s decision, the Company expects to recognize a loss of approximately $225 million during the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily related to the elimination of the Zonda receivable on the balance sheet. PDVIII and PDSI are currently considering whether to seek permission to appeal and are exploring all available legal remedies. Under the rules governing the arbitration proceedings, PDVIII and PDSI have no automatic right to appeal and the grounds on which the High Court in London may grant permission to appeal are limited. PDVIII and PDSI must seek permission to appeal no later than 28 days from the date of the award, or by February 12, 2020.

In layman's terms:

The unfavorable decision will result in a massive $225 million hit to the company's balance sheet thus eliminating more than 15% of shareholders' equity but won't have a meaningful impact on the company's liquidity position as SHI's claims are non-recourse to the holding company.

Moreover, despite management's frequently stated optimism regarding the arbitration outcome, Mr. Market certainly abstained from pricing a substantial award into the shares as very much evidenced by the steep discount to net asset value ("NAV"):

Source: Bassoe Offshore Analytics, Company's SEC-Filings, Author's own work

Even when using the very low end of the fleet valuation range provided by Bassoe Offshore, Pacific Drilling is currently trading at an almost 65% discount to NAV.

The company could even decide to sell a drillship to further improve liquidity. That said, given the slower than expected recovery in the ultra-deepwater space, bids would be unlikely to come in anywhere close to Bassoe Offshore estimates but even a sale at 50% discount would still be above the valuation indicated by the current stock price.

That said, I would strongly advise against asset sales at this point given the still rather weak market sentiment and sufficient liquidity to make it to widely expected greener pastures in the second half of this year and going into 2021.

In addition, on the most recent conference call, management has pointed to additional options to strengthen the company's liquidity position:

Our bond indentures permit us to add a $50 million revolving credit facility with super senior repayment priority $50 million capital lease facility, to potentially further enhance our liquidity position. We have conducted a limited outreach to find the best market selected for these funds and we are very encouraged by the terms available to us. We are confident that we will be able to close on the new revolver in early 2020.

In fact, management provided a rather upbeat outlook and considered liquidity as being sufficient under the "modest assumption" of having five rigs working by mid-2021 "at rates averaging $250,000 per day":

We have sufficient liquidity to see us through to generating positive free cash flow and up to our first lien debt maturity in Q3, 2023. Importantly, this does not rely upon the anticipated revolver or the potential significant benefit we would experience in the event of a favorable resolution to the Zonda arbitration.

Unfortunately, the unfavorable arbitration decision has turned a much-anticipated potential short-term catalyst into a negative event as a $300+ million cash award would have substantially improved the company's liquidity runway.

With liquidity concerns now moving to the forefront again, Pacific Drilling will have to soothe investors by securing additional financing commitments (as discussed above) and new contracts at healthy dayrates for its modern fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships.

Bottom Line:

Suffice to say, Wednesday's somewhat unexpected arbitration decision provides a major setback for Pacific Drilling as a material cash award could have substantially extended the company's liquidity runway.

That said, management has been confident about the company's ability to contract some of its idle drillships at healthy dayrates over the course of this year and reach positive cash flows even without raising additional capital.

Highly speculative investors betting on the widely anticipated recovery in ultra-deepwater drilling to finally kick within the next couple of quarters should consider using Wednesday's sell-off to initiate a position in Pacific Drilling.

With sufficient liquidity for the next couple of quarters and shares trading at an almost 65% discount to estimated net asset value, the stock still offers massive potential for price appreciation, even after Wednesday's setback.

Pacific Drilling continues to represent an ultra-high risk, high-reward scenario and should only be considered by the most speculative investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PACD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.