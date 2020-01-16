JPMorgan Trumps The Street, But Prices Have Run Ahead Of Fundamentals

Share price has run much ahead of fundamentals. Avoid the stock for now, and it is a good time to book some profits if you own it.

There is some indication that share repurchases might slow if share prices continue to be very high. However, capital ratios remain solid and above the 12% management target.

Cost control was not great during the quarter. Efficiency ratio is likely to worsen in 2020.

JPMorgan (JPM) reported a Q4 2019 EPS of $2.57 that beat street estimates by 9%. The numbers were 4.2% lower sequentially, but 29.5% higher than the same quarter last year. Revenues were softer, falling 2.8% QoQ ((-3.2% YoY)), dragged down by corporate/treasury segment, while consumer banking also witnessed lower topline. However, good show in both CIB and AWM divisions offset part of the weakness. Operating costs fell - especially in the CIB and CCB units - while credit costs also remained benign. While the bank continues to cement its position as an all-weather bank, we believe that the stock prices have run ahead of fundamentals and recommend that investors should not enter the stock now.

Revenues soften; Margin pressure ahead

The topline fell back 2.8% QoQ ((-3.2% YoY)) impacted by volatility in the corporate/treasury segment, while consumer banking too witnessed a sequential contraction. However, fixed income trading revenues surprised the street, rising $1.6 billion YoY, albeit lower sequentially. At the consolidated level, net interest income (NII), which brings in half the revenues, fell marginally ((-0.4% QoQ, -1.3% YoY)) under pressure from lower rates, with net interest margin contracting 3bps QoQ and 17bps YoY, as the Fed rate cuts continue to trickle down.

Outlook: Going forward, the management expects NII to be flattish to slightly down during 2020. With the market expecting at least one rate cut in 2020, we expect net interest margins to continue to remain under pressure, though balance sheet growth could provide some offset.

Consumer and community banking (CCB) revenues declined 1.5% QoQ, with lower consumer & business banking, and home lending partly offset by card/ merchant services/ auto segment. The bank continued to sell down part of its home lending portfolio driven by capital requirement considerations, and the book fell 1.7% QoQ, thus ending the year with a 16.7% trimming over the past year. However, mortgage origination continued to be robust, with $33.3 billion in Q4 2019, higher than $32.4 billion in the last quarter, and just $17.2 billion a year ago.

revenues declined 1.5% QoQ, with lower consumer & business banking, and home lending partly offset by card/ merchant services/ auto segment. The bank continued to sell down part of its home lending portfolio driven by capital requirement considerations, and the book fell 1.7% QoQ, thus ending the year with a 16.7% trimming over the past year. However, mortgage origination continued to be robust, with $33.3 billion in Q4 2019, higher than $32.4 billion in the last quarter, and just $17.2 billion a year ago. Corporate and investment bank (CIB) seemed like a bright spot, but most of the uptick was in the credit adjustments & other line, thanks to lower funding spreads on derivatives. Fixed income markets was weak sequentially ((-3.1% QoQ)), but was $1.6 billion ((+85.7%)) higher than same quarter last year, especially in securitized products & rates, driven by strong client activity and monetizing flows. Equity markets was flattish QoQ, though YoY performance ((+14.5%)) was helped by a weak prior year quarter as well as good show in prime and cash equities. Security services revenue inched up ((+2.6% QoQ, +3.4% YoY)) driven by organic growth, partly offset by deposit margin compression. Investment banking revenue was lackluster ((-2.6% QoQ)), as weak equity and debt underwriting incomes more than offset the strength in advisory. Treasury services fared better ((+7.4% QoQ)), but declined 2.9% YoY.

seemed like a bright spot, but most of the uptick was in the credit adjustments & other line, thanks to lower funding spreads on derivatives. Fixed income markets was weak sequentially ((-3.1% QoQ)), but was $1.6 billion ((+85.7%)) higher than same quarter last year, especially in securitized products & rates, driven by strong client activity and monetizing flows. Equity markets was flattish QoQ, though YoY performance ((+14.5%)) was helped by a weak prior year quarter as well as good show in prime and cash equities. Security services revenue inched up ((+2.6% QoQ, +3.4% YoY)) driven by organic growth, partly offset by deposit margin compression. Investment banking revenue was lackluster ((-2.6% QoQ)), as weak equity and debt underwriting incomes more than offset the strength in advisory. Treasury services fared better ((+7.4% QoQ)), but declined 2.9% YoY. Commercial banking was slightly up ((+1% QoQ)), but the key segments were flattish to contracting. While middle market was up 0.7%, corporate client was lower by 1.2% and commercial real estate revenues retracted 1.8%.

was slightly up ((+1% QoQ)), but the key segments were flattish to contracting. While middle market was up 0.7%, corporate client was lower by 1.2% and commercial real estate revenues retracted 1.8%. Asset and wealth management (AWM) grew, reflecting 4.2% rise in in asset management and 3.2% increase in wealth management. Assets under management (AUM) grew 5.3% sequentially, primarily driven by market performance, also supported by higher inflows into the liquidity asset class. Inflows into fixed income was the slowest in the past four quarters, while equities continue to witness outflows. Multi-asset & alternatives recorded $6 billion inflow, the highest in six quarters.

grew, reflecting 4.2% rise in in asset management and 3.2% increase in wealth management. Assets under management (AUM) grew 5.3% sequentially, primarily driven by market performance, also supported by higher inflows into the liquidity asset class. Inflows into fixed income was the slowest in the past four quarters, while equities continue to witness outflows. Multi-asset & alternatives recorded $6 billion inflow, the highest in six quarters. Corporate/ treasury segment saw marked reduction in revenues, falling $920 million QoQ and $355 million YoY, due to $150 million of net markdowns on some legacy private equity investments as well as lower interest environment during the quarter, while the year-ago comparison was impacted by a $350 million gain related to loan sales in Home Lending.

Efficiency ratio set to worsen

While the management continues to stress its focus on cost control, operating expenses were up 3.9% YoY, with the bulk of it coming from CIB and CCB. Sequentially, costs were down marginally, but it was not enough to compensate for the fall in revenues. Cost-to-income ratio was 57.7% during the quarter, down 2.5 percentage points compared to the previous year, thanks to higher revenue growth, but was up 1.7ppts QoQ.

Cost outlook: The bank keeps investing in technologies and remains hopeful of the efficiency gains. It guided for less than 3% opex growth in 2020. But given the tepid NII outlook, cost-to-income ratios as probably headed higher.

Share repurchases might get scaled back, but alternatives uncertain

With the current expected credit losses regulation (CECL) coming into effect on 1st Jan 2020, the bank disclosed that this will lead to a $2.7 billion impact on retained earnings, and therefore on the CET1 capital. The pre-tax impact of $4.3 billion was towards the lower end of its previous guidance range, and mostly came from the card portfolio (($5.5 billion)), while wholesale book provided an offset (($1.4 billion)) due to model changes. The bank has chosen to phase-in the $2.7 billion impact over four years ((2020-2023)), thus leading to a 4bps CET1 impact every year.

JPM's CET1 ratio came in at 12.4%, above its 12% target. It repurchased $6.7 billion of shares ((Net)) during the quarter, thus ending the year with almost 100% payout ratio, including dividends. The bank's strong profitability and higher-than-target capital ratios gives it ample room to continue repurchases at the current pace. However, the CFO mentioned that the bank will also look at other options to redeploy capital, if the stock prices go above two times tangible book.

Outlook: With share prices ruling at all-time highs, share repurchases could take a backseat in the management's capital allocation decision. However, the alternate redeployment avenues remain uncertain.

Valuation has run ahead of fundamentals

While JPM continues to post solid set of numbers, we believe that its share price has run ahead of fundamentals. Any which way you look at it, the stock is over-priced.

At 2.2x tangible book, the scrip is more than two standard deviations above the 15-year mean of 1.3x ((2005-2019)), making us wonder as to what the market is really pricing in. Note that the peak before the 2007-08 crisis was just 1.7x, that's 23% lower. Yes, we can explain away some of that difference based on the lower interest environment, but only partly.

Forward price-to-tangible book ratio:

Source: Seeking alpha for stock prices, Finalytiks' own workings/ estimates

The PE ratio of 13x is one standard deviation away from the 15-year mean of 9.7x. If you look from the dividend side, the current 2.6% yield is 70bps lower than historical average of 3.3%

Forward price-to-earnings ratio:

Source: Seeking alpha for stock prices, Finalytiks' own workings/ estimates

We are bearish on the stock, and do not advice investors to enter at this price point. It might also be a good time to book some profits.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.