AeroVironment, A Long-Term Play On Warfighter Automation

We think the company could in the future be a possible acquisition target for Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin or other defense majors, providing some further upside potential.

But the fundamental valuation as a function of growth remains compelling - and we believe the category has plenty of growth ahead.

Background to Our Coverage

We focus on the space sector. As has been the case from the early days of space exploration, the space and defense sectors are intertwined and inseparable. Space is going through a secular growth period right now, in part due to the extraterrestrial ambitions of billionaires bored with what Earth has to offer, but mainly because advances in space technology yield advances in defense technology. And in case you haven't seen the news in the last few years, the world is getting more not less tense. Global risks are rising. Defense stocks are rising.

AeroVironment, A Growing Defense Stock

Most stocks in the defense sector are behemoths. We cover them here on SA. Be it Lockheed Martin (LMT), Northrop Grumman (NOC) or Boeing (BA) each are huge companies which offer moderate growth in revenues, earnings and dividends. These companies innovate internally, but also look to the smaller vendor community to acquire growth. The best example recently was NOC's $10bn acquisition of Orbital-ATK (former ticker OA) in 2018. The giants also make investments in smaller vendors in order to cover their bases. LMT operates a corporate venture capital scheme investing in many smaller space and defense businesses, and BA recently made a $20m quasi-venture capital investment in Virgin Galactic (SPCE), citing hypersonics as the rationale. (We cover SPCE here on SA too. You can read our coverage of SPCE here. It's a publicly traded company. But it looks a lot like a VC investment.)

AeroVironment (AVAV) provides a family of unmanned aerial systems and tactical missile systems. The company's products don't compete with the huge, airplane-like drones you see on the news - NOC's Global Hawk and the like. They are much smaller and can be deployed live on the battlefield, used for observation and remote sensing. Similarly AVAV's missile systems aren't likely to take share from Raytheon (RTN) any time soon - again, they offer small form factor tactical missiles that can be transported and used by warfighters on the ground. We believe that this category will continue to grow. We believe that the costs to both human life and budget of major in-person warfighter deployment will continue to be challenging to US governments and the American people, and that as a result, automated systems will be used increasingly where it is possible to do so. We believe that growth in deployment of large form factor automated systems will continue to benefit the defense majors, and we believe that AVAV and its competitors can benefit from increasing deployment of smaller form factor systems.

Valuation Is Acceptable As A Function Of Growth

AVAV is a veritable minnow in the defense sector, with an enterprise value of just $1.4bn (based on a stock price of $70.50 at last night's close). But we think the company can continue to grow at a good clip - 14% YoY for the quarter as of the most earnings - and the valuation you're paying for that growth isn't too awful in the context of a market intoxicated by repo funds.

Here's what you'll pay for AVAV right now:

So - 4.2x trailing twelve months' revenue for 14% annual growth, and 11% EBITDA-Capex margins. We think that's acceptable for the times.

We don't say it's a bargain, and we don't say this is a near-term winner - the stock looks a little extended if you're looking for short term gains - but we do believe the company can continue to grow, and we do believe it has the potential to be acquired by one of those majors we name above.

Here's the stock chart of late.

Source: TradingView

One can convince oneself of anything with a stock chart - beauty being in the eye of the beholder and all - but to our eye it looks like this stock is on a gradual uptrend, got carried away with itself between Q2-Q3 2018 and then suffered a consequent beat-down, but in the last few months has resumed its gradual climb - a result, we believe, of the company's solid revenue growth.

Growth Is Strong, Earnings Are Clean

This business looks to us to be built on fundamentally strong financials.

Source: YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

A few points to pick out.

First - growth. The TTM revenue growth rate of 4% is a function of an unusually high growth quarter in the prior period (that's why you see TTM growth of +29% in the period to October 2018, and just 4% in the period to October 2019). We think the 14% growth of the October 2019 quarter vs the October 2018 quarter is more representative. Time will tell of course!

Second - gross margin. Over 40% is pretty good for a hardware company. It suggests there is plenty of value-add in the company, over and above the bill of materials that comprises the costs of goods sold. That suggests a good deal of intellectual property and that suggests the company could be an acquisition target in future, as well as being able to defend its own margins.

Third - EBITDA margins. They're strong for a hardware company, and rising each year.

Fourth - cash generation. The company is unlevered and its cash / short-term liquid investments balance rises every year. That indicates that the earnings are high quality and it indicates that the company can weather a storm should one arrive.

This is all good solid stuff. It tells us the fundamentals of the company look strong - so even if the stock takes a hit for one reason or another, risk is managed by the fundamentals.

Moving To Buy - Long Term Hold

We recently moved to Buy - Long Term Hold on AVAV. We also own the stock on a personal account basis, as we do all our Buys.

We think the stock can move up due to:

Increasing earnings multiples in the defense sector as rising global risk is realized by markets

Increasing company earnings and cash generation

Potential acquisition by a defense major.

And whilst any stock can correct downwards at any time, we think the company fundamentals are strong and can ride out a correction.

We'll post more on AVAV here on SeekingAlpha as we learn more about the company.

