Citi Hits Its Target ROTE, But Stock Is In Fair Value Territory

The management has shown tangible business progress over time, reaching its ROTE target of 12% in 2019. This has added to the credibility of management guidance and targets.

The management reiterated its commitment to return $60 billion over three years, which looks a little bit on the optimistic side, though still possible.

Citigroup (C) delivered an earnings beat of 18% vs street estimates, reporting an EPS of $2.15, against consensus forecast of $1.83. Revenues in consumer banking division were robust, while the institutional clients group clocked a significant jump YoY, thanks to better fixed income trading. The bank continued to exhibit cost control, with efficiency ratios improving over the past few years. The management reiterated its commitment to return $60 billion over three years, which looks a little bit on the optimistic side, though still possible. The management has shown tangible business progress over time, reaching its ROTE target of 12% in 2019, and hence its promises look credible. The stock looks fairly priced, looking at it from a P/E as well as dividend yield perspective, though expensive on the P/TBV front. On the positive side, the continued progress in ROTE is worth watching as an upside catalyst.

Revenue growth across the board YoY, but sequentially weak

Revenues shrunk sequentially by 1.1%, but jumped 7.3% YoY, thanks to a low base.

The QoQ contraction was driven by lower revenues in both the fixed income and equity trading units. However, the investment banking, and treasury & trading divisions partly offset this negativeness.

On the other hand, YoY jump was helped largely by a weak 4Q 2018, with fixed income trading rising almost a billion. However, equity trading was still weak.

Segment-wise,

Global consumer banking (GCB) revenues rose 2.1% QoQ/ 4.7% YoY led by robust topline growth in Latin America. Revenues in LatAm franchise jumped 8.5% QoQ/ 10.2% YoY on higher non-interest revenues, while net interest income (NII) also rose, albeit much slower. This included several small one-off gains as well as higher deposit spreads, and growth in card revenues. Both retail and card streams showed good performance. Incomes in North America grew at a much slower pace ((+1.4% QoQ, 3.5% YoY)) - but branded cards were the bright spot, jumping 4.5% QoQ/ 9.6% YoY. Asia GCB revenues were up 4% YoY on higher investment revenues, but lost pace on a sequential basis, contracting 0.7% as retail banking slowed, though partly offset by cards business.

Institutional clients group (ICG) revenues contracted 4.8% QoQ as fixed income and equity trading incomes contracted. However, compared to a weak year-ago period, revenues were up 27.7% thanks to a $950 million jump in fixed income trading, with a notable performance in rates and spread products. Equities were notably weak, both QoQ and YoY, reflecting a challenging environment in derivatives. Securities services fell 2.6% QoQ, while also declining 0.9% YoY mostly due to forex changes, as higher volumes were offset by lower spreads. Investment banking revenues were higher both sequentially and compared to same period last year, with QoQ performance driven by advisory and debt underwriting, while YoY jump was helped by both equity and debt, particularly in investment grade. Private banking revenues fell 2.1% QoQ, but rose 6.3% YoY, thanks to higher lending and investment activity, partly offset by spread compression. Corporate lending income rose 2.4% QoQ, but was unchanged YoY.

Opex jumps, but efficiency ratio continues to improve; Credit costs remain benign

Costs rose compared to a year ago, mostly across the board, but was largely led by employee costs which jumped 10.7%. Higher opex was also due to volume-related expenses, continued investments, partly offset by efficiency savings and wind-down of legacy assets. But, thanks to higher revenues ((+7.3% YoY)), efficiency ratio improved 90bps. The bank is clearly improving on the efficiency front, and the current quarter's cost-to-income ratio is 330bps better than Q4 2016.

Provisions during the quarter were above $2.2 billion, rising 6.4% QoQ/ 15.4% YoY. The YoY changes were driven by volume growth and seasoning in North America GCB, while also contributed by volume growth and specific downgrades in ICG.

Capital looks solid; Capital return guidance looks a tad bit optimistic

Citi's CET1 ratio came in at 11.7%, up 10bps QoQ, driven by lower risk-weighted assets. CEO, Michael Corbat reiterated the management's commitment to return $60 billion to shareholders over three years. We estimate that the company needs to maintain all-inclusive payout ratio above 100% to hit this target, and seems a bit on the optimistic side. However, we believe that the management promises are credible, having achieved the target ROTE of 12% in 2019.

Valuation seems fair

At the current price of $81.91, Citi looks fairly priced. Its dividend yield of 2.5% is much better when looked at from a historical perspective, when it had quite a bit of trouble paying sufficient dividend post the 2007-08 crisis times ((it missed dividend in 2010 and was paying pennies during 2009, 2011-17)). The scrip's forward price-to-earnings ratio of 10.2x is roughly in line with 10-year average of 10.4x. However, on a tangible book multiple basis, the stock seems expensive, given the lower return on tangible equity (ROTE) of 12%. Overall, the stock seems fairly priced. However, the company has been working hard to improve the ROTE, and further progress on this front is worth watching as an upside catalyst.

