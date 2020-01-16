Citigroup Hits 2019 Target

Given Mr. Corbat's has turned in since becoming CEO in 2010, I believe that investors should value Citigroup stock more in line with how they value other large banks.

Mr. Corbat has ambitious goals for 2020 and beyond, and although the economy may not be as good as he would like, I have a lot of confidence in him.

Citigroup, Inc. hit the 2019 target set for it by CEO Michael Corbat, who has brought the bank back from its dark days attached to the Great Recession.

Citigroup, Inc. (NYSE:C) turned in a return on tangible capital of 12.1 percent for 2019.

Michel Corbat, Citi's Chief Executive Officer, had laid out a series of performance targets when he first came to lead the bank, and he has continually been able to produce results that met his goals.

I have always been a Michael Corbat fan, but other analysts have not had the best opinion of his. This latter attitude seems to be one captured by the investment community because of all the largest banks in the country, with the exception of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), Citi's stock has lagged behind the others, even though Citi seemed to be doing what Mr. Corbat had set out to achieve.

David Benoit writes in the Wall Street Journal,

"Citigroup's stock rose more than 50 percent in 2019, outpacing rivals in the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index and the broader market. Still, it trades at lower valuations than peers, which analysts have blamed on lower returns than the industry."

Well, Mr. Corbat has hit his targets where others have not, and Citigroup seems to be right on track to be one of the top performers of the 2020s.

Let it be noted that Mr. Corbat's initial goal for 2020 is 13.5 percent. Right now, this seems to be quite a stretch. And, Mr. Corbat and his Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason seem to agree that the target is quite a reach.

Mr. Benoit writes,

"He (Corbat) and Mr. Mason have warned the 2020 economy isn't what they expected when they set the target."

That may be the case, but the 2019 economy is not as good a one that many originally projected.

Regardless, Mr. Corbat and Citigroup, I believe, have produced quite a record since he became CEO in October 2012. And, I really don't quite understand why analysts have not recognized how well he has done.

The only other post-Great Recession appointment to a large bank that I believe has done as well or better than Mr. Corbat, amongst the biggest banks, is James P. Gorman, who became CEO at Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) January 2010. Mr. Gorman has completely changed the culture at Morgan Stanley and has brought returns for the bank up over 10.0 percent, another job well done.

Overall, Citigroup's performance in 2019 mirrored that of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in that the hitting of the goal came from a very bountiful return earned in fixed-income trading, not in the "basic banking" business.

"Fixed-income trading rose 49 percent from a year before…." reports Mr. Benoit.

Note: JPMorgan Chase had similar results and "saw an 86 percent rise in fixed-income trading revenues…." (See my post)

Investment banking grew modestly.

In the "basic bank," as reported by Mr. Benoit, Citigroup turned in a strong performance in consumer lending. Furthermore, the credit card business grew by 10 percent, year over year.

Again, this was similar to what JPMorgan Chase was able to do over the year. (Please see link to my Seeking Alpha post on JPMorgan Chase.)

Business lending continues to be modest because corporations and other businesses are just not borrowing because of slow economic growth and the threat of tariff wars between China and the US.

As with all the other major banks, Citigroup's net interest margin dropped as the returns on assets fell relative to the cost of deposits and other liabilities.

Bottom line: Mr. Corbat and his team get kudos for the performance they turned in this past year, 2019. They have their work cut out for them in 2020.

Economic growth will continue to be modest, the Federal Reserve is only expecting that the US economy will grow by 2.0 percent in 2020, down from 2.2 percent in 2019. Other indicators provide little evidence that the economy has much strength, and so borrowing demands will remain weak.

The decline in the bank's net interest margin should stop during the year as economists are not expecting the Fed to lower its policy rate any further.

So, Citigroup, Inc. is doing pretty well. I would be happy if the bank repeated its 12.0 percent return on tangible capital in 2020, given that not much is expected from economic growth. Anything more would speak tons about the job that Mr. Corbat has done in turning Citigroup around.

And, I think the future of the bank looks bright.

