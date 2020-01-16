Whitbread PLC (WTBCF) CEO Alison Brittain on FY20 Third Quarter Trading Update Call (Transcript)

Whitbread PLC. (OTCPK:WTBCF) FY20 Third Quarter Trading Update Call January 16, 2020 1:30 PM ET

Alison Brittain - Chief Executive Officer and Director

Nicholas Cadbury - Group Finance Director

Vicki Stern - Barclays

Tim Barrett - Numis

Richard Clarke - Bernstein

Lena Thakkar - Panmure Gordon

Jaafar Mestari - Exane BNP Paribas

Julian Easthope - RBC

Alison, you're live at the call now. Please you can start your presentation.

Alison Brittain

Alright, good morning everyone. Thank you very much for dialing in for Whitbread’s third quarter trading update. I’m joined here this morning by our Group Finance Director, Nicholas Cadbury.

I’m going to start by giving you a brief review of the results and then we’ll turn it over to Q&A at the end of that. So, starting with the performance, we’ve performed well in the third quarter. Total sales growth of 1% which improved our year-to-date run rate. Our strong efficiency programs continues to offset much of the high industry cost inflation and we expect to deliver full year results in line with expectation. However, we do remain cautious on the U.K. business environment and the impact that have on hotel demand.

During the third quarter, Premier Inn U.K. sales grew 0.3% driven by strong food and beverage performance. Our total accommodation sales declined slightly by 0.4% as we sold the continuation of soft business demand in the region where most of our hotels are located.

Total mid-scale and economy market sales were broadly flat at 0.2% across the U.K. but negative 1% in the region reflecting the impact, political and economic uncertainty it is having on the domestic travel industry. This has led to a decline in short lead bookings from business customers which contribute significantly to revenue.

And on the other hand in London, the market has driven to a greater extent by international customers, which Premier Inn has less exposure to as most of our customers are domestic, but despite that Premier ended -- the market in the third quarter growing our total sales in London by 4.8% ahead of the mid-scale and the economy market of 3.7%. And that was driven by strong maturity of our new capacity as well as good performance from our existing estate.

Premier Inn’s superior margin structure makes us more resilient to the impacts of lower demand than most of our peers. We expect subdued trends to continue into next year. However, the U.K. hotel market continues to present an attractive medium to long term opportunity. We see opportunity in two areas. Firstly, we continue to win market share from the independent market by delivering high quality capacity at great value for money.

But secondly, we also have the opportunity to optimize our large portfolio of hotel. Therefore, despite the subdued short term environment, we are continuing to invest in growth in optimization of our hotel estate and in the development of our market leading proposition For example, we've now extended our Premier Plus room trial to 19 sites and we continue to see excellent results from that.

Our Food & Beverage sales had a stronger third quarter with total sales growing by 1.9% contributing to the 0.3% total sales growth we achieved for the U.K. business. This better performance was achieved through a combination of new capacity and the introduction of attractive customer offers.

Turning to Germany. In Germany, we're increasingly optimistic and firmly on plan. Our hotel in Frankfurt continues to trade well and achieved high customer scores. Since the start of the year, we've also -- two more hotels, one in Hamburg and one in Munich, and they're maturing well and receiving excellent initial customer feedback.

Our success to date in Germany is especially pleasing because we've achieved it with 100% direct bookings across all three of the open Premier Inn hotel. Out total committed pipeline in Germany is now about 8,500 room and we're continuing to look for opportunities to accelerate and extend our pipeline further. We're proactively looking for more freehold and leasehold sites for organic expansion along with further bolt on acquisitions with significant investment made in our property teams in Germany to facilitate that.

As we have been investing ahead of revenue generation across aspects such as marketing, set up cost and team cost, we continue to expect losses of around £12 million in this financial year.

But the next 12 months will be transformational for our business in Germany. We’ll have by the end of the year 20 hotels open and trading in 15 top cities. Most of the German room additions are part of the foremost acquisitions, which are due to be acquired at the end of February. Those hotels require a period of closure to be refurbished and rebranded into Premier Inn hotels, and that will take place during the spring and summer. This year, we also completed the acquisition of AcomHotel, which was two trading hotels and one pipeline hotel. And those two trading hotels will also be converted to Premier Inn later in 2020.

In total this year, Premier Inn will open around 3000 rooms in the U.K. and over 2000 in Germany that are committed pipeline now standing at over 20,000 rooms across both countries.

Our efficiency program and investment in strong capabilities across technology procurement property and supply chain is ensuring we can deliver our growth plans efficiently and help us to partly offset persistently high inflation in our industry.

We expect inflation this year to be around 70 million and the benefits of our efficiency program to contribute 40 million to 50 million. In addition, we're maintaining our investment in the U.K. growth and increasing our investments in Germany to take advantage of the long term opportunities that they present.

Although we do remain cautious on the macroeconomic environment on the continued high inflation in the U.K. we're still excited by the long term structural growth opportunities and we're confident in our ability to access those opportunities.

Given that it's difficult to predict business confidence in the short term, we are using planning assumptions for the next financial year, but are cautious and prudent to take -- take into account that uncertain economic and political landscape. And that could of course lead to potential sustained weak hotel demand, and to give you an idea of the sensitivity every 1% movement in RevPAR impacts our profit by 12 million to 15 million.

We expect a net margin headwind of about 60 million next year comprising about 75 million of inflation and stranded costs and about 25 million for investments in further improvements in our market leading proposition. And that'll be partially offset by efficiency savings of around 40 million.

Growth capacity additions will be around 4,500 rooms across the U.K. and Germany, and Germany losses will improve the standard to around 10 million as we accelerate our pipeline and open then the newly acquired hotel.

Despite the continuation of short term headwinds, our unique model and leading market position in the U.K. puts us in a strong position to continue to grow and to optimize in the U.K. and grow internationally. The opportunities for growth along with our disciplined approach to capital allocation means that we will continue to create long term value for shareholders.

Thank you for listening. Nicholas and I will now be pleased to answer any questions, and I will hand back to [Indiscernible] such that we can get the questions moving. Thank you.

We have a question from Vicki Stern from Barclays. Vicky, please go ahead.

Q - Vicki Stern

Good morning. And just on the £25 million being allocated for the on-going cost items. Could you just flesh [ph] that out a little bit on sort of what specifically that's going on and I suppose as importantly what kind of return you'd be expecting on that in terms of RevPAR and anything else, and the phasing of it.

And in terms of the sort of cost savings do you – obviously you’re eradicating 40 million for next year. How are you thinking about that? Would there be scope to do any more than that?

And then just on the underperformance on RevPAR on the growth of RevPAR that seem to narrow a bit in Q3, as if it was like-for-like RevPAR, just what sort of drove that slightly better performance and what are your expectations in terms of that RevPAR versus the market as we look out for the next few quarters? Thanks.

Alison Brittain

Okay. And if we take -- if I said the last one first, and then I'll let Nicholas also to deal with the cost question. And it's just a bit too early to tell in quarter four at this stage because as you know although it seems like we're well into the quarter, actually the Christmas and New Year trading period and the return to work period get impacted a lot by the timing. And so you'll get some very strong weeks, and then some very weak weeks depending on the timings in that period. So it actually makes it quite hard to read.

We did see an improvement you're right in quarter three, and early in quarter four. We're not calling that trend, because it's just too early and we're just keeping an eye, hawk like eye on what we see in terms of business confidence and business investment to see whether we can get more confident about the business side of the demand, particularly regionally recovering, because if you see from the markets that London has been pretty buoyant and we've outperformed in London, and regions have been -- have had a more measurable and subdued time. And we are bigger estate in the regional area means that, that business trade is particularly important to us.

So we're not -- we're not really calling where we think that's going to go, but we are watching things like the business confidence and business investment indicators, which are quite correlated to how that short term booking segment goes. Nicholas, you…

Vicki Stern

Let me just address that coming in on that. It was more about the underperformance versus the market. So just in terms of your performance versus whatever the industry is getting, like on your yield management less percentage and kind of that thing?

Alison Brittain

Yes, I mean, we – again we’ve focussed very hard on narrowing the gap and in London we're narrowed it, we've then outperformed it. And in the regions we've narrowed the gap. And you know we took actions last year across a range of activity on pricing and distribution. We've also started as we say investing in the product and investing in the Premier Plus rooms and we would hope that the results of that continue as we go through the year.

Nicholas Cadbury

The first question was about the kind of additional £25 million worth of cost investments that we will make this year. And it's really focused as we say on the kind of growth and kind of how we optimize to kind of really improving our product proposition and driving that top line particularly in the business to business sector.

Actually this year if you look back, we've had a really – we’ve actually performed pretty well in the consumer sector, and our weekend you know are -- being busy, but you know there has been headwinds in the business to business sector and we want to make sure that if those headwinds continue we're making the most of them that we possibly can. So that's where it's focused. I won't give you the granularity, but I'll give you kind of some of the kind of kind of areas we were looking into invest in.

Firstly, as you know, we've had -- we've tried in 19 of our sites, the Premier Inn Plus rooms which it’s you know early readings of those have been very encouraging. And we will continue to roll those out through year. So we'll probably have around about 2000 of these rooms next year, and around those again we will upgrade the rooms in those hotels at the same time as well.

We'll also look to kind of really target how we targeting our business-to-business customers. You know we've got very high percentage of our customer calls coming direct to us that kind of 97%, 98%. But actually, we’ll say that what you might think that's full. We want to make sure that we're getting even more demand coming into our direct channels particularly in that kind of small, medium and enterprise business-to-business customer as well. So we'll be increasing that level of kind of marketing and advertising we're doing there.

We're also looking at investing in our people as well, you know as we see a tightening of the labor pool, looking at making sure that we are paying to make sure we retain the best people in the industry to continue giving really good service to our customers. So that's the kind of flavor of where we have where we're putting the money.

And the last question, sorry the last question, second question was on efficiencies, which will get 40 million. I know we've had a really good track record of this over the last three years since we began this program. And I guess the bigger you get, the more areas you find where the efficiencies come. Probably the biggest area this year is procurement actually looking at the way we do -- acquire, we've achieved in the last six months we've set up our office in China, where we are able to buying direct from manufacturers doing consolidation to consolidating German and U.K. orders together. We're looking at which for example we've just done the laundry contract, which has kind of improved the efficiency of delivery. We're looking at our kind of delivery distribution contracts as well.

So that -- they're the kind of key areas. We continue to look for efficiency towards meeting processes in hotels as well to just put systems into our hotels, which enable us to take a lot of the admin out of hotels as well. So they're the kind of areas we're looking at, but it's an ongoing process.

Vicki Stern

Okay, thanks very much.

We have a question from Tim Barrett from Numis. Tim, please go ahead.

Alison Brittain

Good morning, Tim.

Tim Barrett

Good morning, everyone. And what do you think is possible. One was just following up on that previous question about the fourth quarter and your forward-looking comments. Is there anything you can say on how the consumer was building in, and I know you have a waiting to last minute bookings, but anything you can say on forward bookings?

And then secondly, around the efficiency program, are you still framing that in terms of the 120 million three year plan? And I think that there'll be 80 million left, is there any way you’re looking to accelerate as we go through 2021? Thank you.

Alison Brittain

Yes. Thanks Tim. As previously that we had during last year, leisure the leisure sector is buoyant and strong and our forward looking position looks good. And that was true through last year, even through the uncertain periods and the political upheaval we had last year. And it remains true now, that base leisure base is strong and the forward looking condition is good. That doesn't, and because of the shortly bookings always translate into their final outcome in any given week of trading. But it is a good indicator that what we haven't seen is anything in the core of the leisure customer.

Nicholas Cadbury

And intelligence, talking about efficiency and those things, just in terms of can we accelerate. The 40 million is part of the 120 million, you’re right on that. We are -- we're always looking to find ways to accelerate. I think it is get harder, we have been doing this program for three years, that your -- you've done some of the easy low hanging fruit. You’re seeing some more harder stuff now, and it’s -- I think the ability to accelerate it is difficult. So I would, I would strongly advise you to use the numbers we’ve given you and rather be more ambitious on that.

Tim Barrett

Okay. And then just try it around off on cost. I think there's a small uplift from this year to the next to about 5 million. Is that simply the living wage being more aggressive with each goal?

Nicholas Cadbury

You've got just in terms of inflation and the business. You've got living wage which came out in December, which was higher than the stuff that was anticipated. I should say, it's a number of issues as well. You seem to be – if you’re looking in the food markets at the moment, you've got kind of meat prices actually being kind of weak in January.

Alison Brittain

Yes, of course particularly….

Nicholas Cadbury

….prices are moving up quite significantly in the markets as well. And you've also got utility prices getting a go. We’ve probably got a little bit now. Now we've kind of getting business almost completed the end of the cost separation as well. We’ve got a much better understanding of what the stranded costs are as well. And that’s where you feel a little bit more stranded cost coming through that we probably anticipated.

Tim Barrett

Great. Thanks very much.

We have a question from Richard Clarke from Bernstein. Richard, please go ahead.

Richard Clarke

Hi, good morning.

Alison Brittain

Good morning.

Richard Clarke

A couple of questions from me. Just one is on what are you’ll seeing in terms of capacity growth from the competitive set in the U.K. because you know there was an article about record in solvencies, but also there has been stories about very high hotel growth in some of the regional cities, Glasgow, Plymouth etcetera. So what do you think overall in terms of market capacity growth?

And then the second one just regard in Germany. You said you’re on track, and maybe I’m being a bit [Indiscernible]. But again, going back to your sort of initial slides on Germany and you said you should have had fixed rate organically open to hotels by now and that eight hotels you’d be breakeven. And it seems like you are bit behind that in terms of organic development and you’re not going to be breakeven even with a lot more than eight hotels. So what is the sort of pathway to breakeven and how are you feeling about organic development in Germany to date?

Alison Brittain

Yes, the – I think the original proposal by the end of 2020, by the end of the financial year 2020 was two to eight hotels. And from our perspective, we will have 20 maybe more but 20 for sure open hotels. So we’re not uncomfortable with where we are. We’ll also by now, actually by today we have a pipeline of 48 across the piece. So all of our pipeline about 22 hotels will buy the acquisition rate and the remainder by the organic rate. Thus we were not uncomfortable with it. And I guess the only real difference from -- and we are going back four years. So these differences still gone down over the last two or three years in presentations we've given. But originally I think we would have anticipated the six or seven hotels opened by this year that have been freehold and plus of that was the risk strategy to avoid being in a position where if we feel Germany didn't work, because we hadn't got a single hotels to base that on that we would be able to exit and freehold would allow us that exit.

We agreed two or three years ago that that strategy would work in Germany, but the way that the property market in the large city is working is that a long leasehold in high-quality site in a large German city was going to be as good as the freehold from a risk management perspective. And therefore we have a higher level leasehold in Germany because that what's been available for us to get organically.

So, I think that's really the difference. So we're pretty pleased with the way that we've got both organic and inorganic. We have quite a large property team, property development team in the regions in Germany working on the acquisition of new sites. By no means this is an easy setup in Germany, because the German property market is extremely difficult. And negative yields in Germany means that it is -- there is a lot of demand for German property and a lot of demand in residential as well as in hotel business. So, we do compete hard for the sites and we do maintain quite firm discipline on hurdle rate.

Nicholas Cadbury

And difference for the next year is really about the acquisition versus ratio. We did participate four years doing acquisition this year -- this next year that had opened. And just in terms of when we look to back and look at -- that we just got access to the properties and actually what changed previous last year is that actually looking at what the best way, the best cost-efficient way of refurbishing those hotels. And its actually keeping them close a bit longer and take a bit of a slower refurbishment which is kind of a headwind for it.

Richard Clarke

Capacity growth in UK?

Nicholas Cadbury

On capacity growth in the UK. Yes. So if you look at capacity, yes, you kind of [Indiscernible] competition of 2018 was strong as you know, capacities often kind of anti-cyclical in the good times. They put -- you put the space in the ground and then they open two years later when its bit more challenging. So we saw 2018 is where it picked up. Actually 2019 has been a strong year for capacity going as well. But actually less. You did start to see, it actually just trailing up a little bit in our major competition overall. But we'll see what 2020 goes. But we'd imagine it to kind of just start to soften slightly.

Alison Brittain

So some are budget branded goes back to specifically budget branded despite the main increases have been Travelodge and Holiday Inn Express, but then been a maturing of a very large number of different new brands largely in the larger metropolitan and urban areas rather than the smaller rural or regional areas.

Nicholas Cadbury

You continue to see quite a lot of Five-Star opening in London there as well.

Richard Clarke

Thanks.

We have question from Lena Thakkar of Panmure Gordon. Lena please go ahead.

Alison Brittain

Hello. Good morning.

Lena Thakkar

Hi. Good morning. My first question, Alison, you mentioned that Premier Inn has been outperforming in London. I'm just trying to figure out which metric you're referring to when you say that?

Alison Brittain

If you're looking at our trading statement, they are in the metric that's at the back. But we had total sales growth of 4.8% versus the market 3.7%.

Lena Thakkar

Okay. But how about on this sort of like-for-like RevPAR and total RevPAR? It looks like your underperforming the STR data which is RevPAR as well. So, Are you saying that it’s a F&B part which is outperforming as the actual RevPAR?

Nicholas Cadbury

The numbers are we're quoting [ph] there with just accommodation.

Alison Brittain

Just accommodation sales. The 4.8% and 3.7% just -- and as you know, we always focus on total because we increase our capacity. So we look at the total business that we are running plus everybody else. So how many rooms are we selling? Can you mature our new capacity? Can we get occupancy and rate to the right levels in shorter possible time. And the any way of viewing is on the total accommodation basis, so that's what we quote and that's what we look at in the business.

Nicholas Cadbury

And if you look at London. If you look at the mid scale economy RevPAR was up 2% and like-for-like sales were up 2.6%.

Alison Brittain

Yes. That's another stat. But they will lay down at the back of the appendix to the trading [ph] statement.

Lena Thakkar

Right. Okay.

Alison Brittain

Sometimes people don't have all of the data on the total market, mid-scale market plus that we include those at the back.

Lena Thakkar

Okay, great. Thanks. And then just in terms of the target. So this year's target of 2,500. I'm just trying that for the UK net new rooms. I'm just trying to work out where that started. Was that -- I think early in the year, that was around Q1 you refer to 3,000 to 3,500. Was that meant to gross number or a net number?

Alison Brittain

We will -- we only ever have historically talked about gross numbers. And its only since we started talk to this year about the fact that we were looking at perfect portfolios in catchments. We therefore are going to consider churning some of our smaller hotels, extending some of our large one and moving some hotels, extending leasing on all those and optimizing an catchments that we started to talk about next, but historically we have not closed hotels. This year we are closing nine hotels. Five of which were franchises and one of which -- actually we had a fire and so we lost the hotel in the fire. And we therefore -- and we have three sales of hotels which is the start of the work we're doing on the perfect portfolio in those locations.

We have plan that optimization will take place over a numbers of years and so we'll start talking about both next in gross to give you both numbers. But historically up till now we've only have a different gross numbers.

Lena Thakkar

Okay, great. So this 3,000 target the next year in the UK, I think that's a gross number according to statement?

Nicholas Cadbury

That's a gross number.

Lena Thakkar

So what would be next number be for next year that we should expect?

Nicholas Cadbury

We haven't said, because you work through the year, we'll work that. But you'll see probably the same level of closures that we had this here as we churn that bottom end of the sale. But that something we'll continue to update you as to get through the year.

Lena Thakkar

Okay. And sorry, if I could just add one last one on that. How many years of sort of churn would you expect?

Alison Brittain

Yes. To get, I mean to get -- I mean, as the perfect -- we've done the work as to know what our Perfect Portfolio looks like. You just can't achieve it all in one go. You can't sort of snap your fingers and do it. If you're looking at -- the example we also used is Preston. I think we have in previous presentations. We're try in -- the year end presentation, we'll try and not use Preston. We'll use somebody -- some another location to give you another example of it. But in that, we know exactly where we would like to place the hotel. In order to close one of our hotels we would need to extend another close by because the key for us is to not lose the total -- its not about total room stock and its certainly not about losing customers. So allowing customers to transfer the business and to close what it typically are older, in need of refurbishment and very small hotels which given the inflation in the industry become less economically viable as time goes by.

If you think about a 40 bedroom hotel versus a 100 bedroom hotel, they've got a same sort of management staff from the same minimum staffing levels, but over a much lower revenues. So that perfect portfolio and optimization work and therefore the churn and the growth and the extensions and the closures will all take place, but probably over a five to seven-year period. And we'll do some each year, yes. So we probably talk a little bit more about that at the year end results.

Lena Thakkar

Great. Thanks very much.

We have a question from Jaafar Mestari from Exane BNP Paribas. Jaafar, please go ahead.

Alison Brittain

Good morning.

Jaafar Mestari

Hi, good morning. And I got two, if that's okay. Firstly on Premier Plus. If I heard correctly, 200 rooms next year on your portfolio of almost 80,000. I'm not sure we should…

Alison Brittain

That's 2000 staff room.

Jaafar Mestari

Excellent. And is this enough to help RevPAR materially? Or is there a stage where you don't call its a trial anymore and Plus becomes much more material, and that's the first question. And second question maybe, just on distribution you mentioned that in a tougher environment its even more important to focus on direct to maximize your net RevPAR. Just playing devil's advocate, at what stage do you actually go the other way and start saying, let's allocate more rooms to third-parties and OTAs to fill those rooms, secure critical level of occupancy maybe even help push prices a little bit?

Alison Brittain

Well, we probably have to be clear at critical level of occupancy. We're nearly 80% occupancy. So we're not worried about being able to use direct. The standard OTA, we have reduced again our reliance in the last quarter. So we now have --we have reduced again our inventory with our OTAs in order to be even more direct. And I know for a lots of reasons people found this counterintuitive. But a lot of what an OTA will put into our business will be in a hotel which is already sold. An OTA would love to have County Hall or Covent Garden in London.

We have almost a 100% occupancy in those hotels by direct bookings. And if we give them to an OTA, we just have to pay commissions on the bookings in a hotel which already would be sold. So, we have to remember, they know if they are boldly called OTAs in the terms of the distribution, the small rural hotels that we might struggling to be fill isn't one that's going to be necessarily filled through the OTA route. And that said, we are interested. So if you think rather than online travel agent, you think distribution reach, we are absolutely prepared to extend our distribution reach for corporates into channels we haven't historically paid or played in, which are about bookings where a business consumer have to go through their business travel agent.

And so we are looking how we would use those distributors more than we have historically, but not a generic online travel agent play. The reason we're interested enough is those are bookings we could not get any other way, because that business travel agent isn't allowed to book direct. They have to use those channels. So that is a new market opportunity for us and we will look at that and are indeed working on it. And on the first question you asked about Premier Plus rooms. We open the first two floors of rooms in two hotels last year which were incredibly positive in the trial. And so much so across every day of the week, across all guests, across repeat bookings not just customer research but also the actual buying behavior and the sales uplift and returns profile which we got.

So we roll that out to another 500 rooms. They're almost 500 rooms we now have in what we call the trial. And though -- for some of those hotels, it's very early days, because they've only been opened a few weeks, but others they've been opened more like couple of months. And certainly by the year end we will hit this 500 mark on those. What I can't say is, the results and they are across -- sorry, they are across a much more -- much wider group of sites. Both size and type of site and also location, not just metropolitan but much more secondary locations as well. And what I can't say is at present they -- the results of that trial are very, very positive. And that is giving us a confidence to turn the plan into 2000 rooms for next year. And with 80,000 rooms in the estate, you are right, there is a significant runways of opportunity if those rooms continue to perform.

To give you a sense of that, they generally have a sales uplift of £10 to 20. Our originals were £20, because that was in London. In our secondary locations they maybe somewhere between 10 and 20. And they have -- we put them on separate floors, but it is an upgrading the rooms, so its not upgrading the rest of the hotel necessarily. It equally appealing to business unless you get slightly counterintuitively, but it is -- and on the return rate of guests, as well as guest experience goals are very high. And they are generally the rooms that are getting booked first as a run rate of sales earlier on is very strong, which gives us a lot of content, people are choosing the upgrade. So overall, we are pleased with the sites we've gone for so far and that means, we will start rolling out on the first 2,000 rooms will be next year. But we will be at 2,000, some extra 1500 rooms next day. We'll be at 2,000 by the end of the year.

Jaafar Mestari

Okay. Thank you much.

Alison Brittain

That will help you to think about that.

Jaafar Mestari

Make sense. Thank you.

We have a question from Julian Easthope from RBC.

Alison Brittain

This might be our last question. So, over to you, good morning.

Julian Easthope

Just a couple if I may. First one, just a bit of clarification in terms of the net cost number, 60 million. Is that a like-for-like figure? Or does that cost includes the incremental number of rooms coming in the cost of the new room supply? And then secondly, what I'm trying to find out is, in order to breakeven in the UK for similar profits and year-on-year in the UK, do you looking at sort of 4% to 5% RevPAR increase at 2021 or its be a similar number to last year? And second question similarly on cost, the minimum wage is going to go up to £10. Do we know -- which is 5% CAGR for the following year, should we therefore assume £50 million to £70 million of incremental cost for the following four years gross plus your program that you got to reduce cost. But is that a sort of good starting point as to your long-term planning looks like? Thank you.

Alison Brittain

Okay. I'll let Nicholas to pick up the details.

Nicholas Cadbury

The £60 million is the net cost we're looking at overall. So its not just like-for-like, it comes everything. So its about growth -- all of our growth and all of our optimization going into that overall. In terms of national living wage, you're right, we're expecting it to go at £50 million per year. And I think its quite unusual to give guidance in 2021 in Q3. I choose to giving guidance for the year after. Quite hesitant to do, because when you think about the national living wage came out of December at the different rate that we're expecting it to do. I think directionally what we expect now looking forward and we will continue to update you. As we set the cost-efficiency about £120 million over the three years, but you'd expect the similar sort of levels for the year after.

In terms of the inflation figure, the inflation figure is £75 million is high at the moment, one, because of you got the kind of the increase in stranded cost, but as stranded cost stay in, but you wouldn't expect to step up. But you're also right now seeing quite high food inflation and utility inflation. I'd expect utility inflation to go forward, I don't know about food inflation that far out. But you'd hope that the £75 million inflation does moderate somewhat going forward. But we'll have to keep you updated on that.

Julian Easthope

Okay. Thank you very much.

Nicholas Cadbury

Thank you. Thank you everybody for dialing in this morning. We'll pick up any other issues outside of the call. Thank you very much. Have a good day.