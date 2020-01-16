AT&T: Reignited Future Dividend Growth Should Propel Shares Higher

This still remains true, albeit to a lesser extent, even if an investor discounts their future dividends with a fairly high cost of equity.

Even if an investor still only makes modest future growth assumptions, there is significant potential upside remaining that should see their share price propelled higher.

Given their lowering leverage and modest free cash flow payout ratio, they should be able to reignite their dividend growth in the medium term from its current slow pace.

Introduction

Several months ago, I published an article outlining that despite AT&T’s (T) share price rallying strongly in the preceding twelve months, their shares were still adequately priced for virtually zero dividend growth. Given their modest dividend payout ratio that sees less than 60% of their free cash flow being consumed by dividend payments, it is quite realistic to imagine their dividend growth accelerating in the medium term once deleveraging has finished. This article provides my potential upside valuation that accounts for a realistic middle of the road scenario whereby their dividend growth reignites.

Valuation Assumptions

Similar to my previous zero growth valuation, it was assumed that they will maintain an adequately strong financial position and thus can avoid either raising equity or reducing their dividend. Whilst their current financial position is not flawless, there are no reasons to believe that it cannot support their current dividend payments and given the frequency that this topic has been discussed and analysed, it seems rather redundant to provide yet another analysis. Given their moderate free cash flow payout, as subsequently discussed, they are retaining ample excess cash each year to allow their financial position to further strengthen.

On the qualitative side, it was assumed that despite certain business areas recently facing disruption from secular consumer changes like "cord-cutting," they will still retain their current position in the new digital economy well into the future. Although their massive size and mature operating stage will mean that their organic underlying growth will nonetheless remain in the low-single digits on average. Nevertheless, their size is a double-edged sword and once combined with the low number of direct competitors and the sheer massive amount of capital required to build an equivalent company, it should fundamentally ensure this future eventuates.

All of these assumptions subsequently underpin the future financial performance as subsequently outlined in the following valuation scenario.

Valuation Scenario

The overarching valuation scenario was based around their current financial performance, future guidance and what I believe to be a middle of road scenario regarding their long-term future performance.

Stage One – Continuation Of Current Dividend Growth (2020 To 2022)

During this stage, they continue to prioritize deleveraging and modest share buybacks over dividend growth, which results in their quarterly dividend only increasing by the normal $0.01 per share each year.

Stage Two – Accelerated Dividend Growth (2023 To 2029)

When 2023 rolls around their leverage has been reduced significantly and once coupled with their now modestly lower outstanding share count and free cash flow payout ratio, it allows them to accelerate their dividend growth for the remainder of the decade. This stage ultimately foresees their dividend growth reaching 7.50% per annum, with their annual dividends growing from $2.16 per share to $3.58 per share. Despite this large increase, it would only result in a free cash flow payout ratio of just under 70% assuming their free cash flow were to grow at only 2.50% per annum during this same time period.

Stage Three – Slowing Dividend Growth (2030 To 2039)

After experiencing a period of quite fast dividend growth, it is not reasonable to expect this to continue indefinitely and thus to remain realistic this next decade foresees their dividend growth falling back to only 2.50% per annum.

Stage Four – Permanently Ceased Dividend Growth (2040+)

Given the sheer massive size and mature nature of their company, there are obviously limits to their growth and due to the length of time this stage sits in the future, it was assumed that their dividend remains unchanged perpetually into the future. This was primarily done to ensure that the valuation scenario retains a degree of conservatism given that no one can accurately foresee this far into the future.

Valuation Technique

The valuation used a standard discounted dividend model, with their cost of equity being estimated with the Capital Asset Pricing Model. Whilst this model is not perfect, it still provides enough accuracy for the purpose of this analysis. Due to general uncertainties surrounding future expectations, two different costs of equity were estimated, thus providing an upper and lower end range. This model produced a lower end cost of equity of 5.35% with the following inputs, a risk-free rate of 1.85% (10-Year U.S. Treasury), a 60-month Beta of 0.62 (SA) and an expected market return of 7.50%. Subsequently, this model produced an upper end cost of equity of 6.90% with the same inputs aside from an expected market return of 10%.

Valuation Results

The valuation returned a result of $65.59 with the first cost of equity, which is 72.15% higher than their current share price of $38.10 as of the time of writing. Subsequently, when the higher cost of equity was used a valuation returned a result of $50.34, which is 32.13% higher than their current share price as of the time of writing. These results indicate that regardless of which end of the range an investor selects for their cost of equity, their shares still offer compelling value in this low interest rate world.

Conclusion

Although the future remains uncertain by nature, when considering an investment, it is reassuring to see significant upside potential even with only modest future growth assumptions. Since I strongly believe their future will broadly follow the scenario outlined in this valuation, I will continue holding my shares as I thus believe more upside remains on their current share price.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from AT&T’s Third Quarter 2019 report, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.