Macy's Store Closures May Signal A New Real Estate Strategy

Macy's should renovate the rest of its high-productivity stores as quickly as possible. Most of the rest should be closed.

It makes little sense to continue operating less-productive locations that are within 10-20 miles of one or more Growth150 stores.

Several of these stores are lower-productivity locations near other Macy's stores that were recently upgraded as part of the retailer's Growth150 program.

Following a one-year revival that began in late 2017, Macy's (M) began to experience sluggish sales trends and plunging profitability again during the 2018 holiday season. Weak trends have persisted throughout fiscal 2019. On the retailer's most recent earnings call, management said that traffic at lower-tier malls has declined sharply.

Macy's will lay out its three-year plan and updated turnaround strategy at an investor meeting in early February. However, the struggling department store giant has already confirmed that it will close at least 29 full-line Macy's stores this year.

A closer look at Macy's store-closure plans points to an aggressive pivot towards driving traffic to high-productivity stores (as measured by sales per store or sales per square foot). The retailer is investing in these locations through its "Growth150" initiative, while closing nearby stores that don't qualify for investment under this program. If Macy's continues down this road, investors should expect dozens or even hundreds of additional store closures over the next five years.

Keeping Growth150 stores and closing the rest

Macy's recent moves in New York City's eastern suburbs (Nassau County and western Suffolk County) point to a new store strategy. Today, there are 9 full-line Macy's stores in this region. Last year, Macy's upgraded four of them as part of the Growth150 program. Each of these stores is at a high-performing mall: (Green Acres Mall, Roosevelt Field, Walt Whitman Shops, and Smith Haven Mall).

Last week, Macy's said that it will close two of the other five full-line stores in this area during 2020: one in Commack and one in Hicksville. The Commack store is just 7 miles east of Walt Whitman Shops and 10 miles west of Smith Haven Mall. The Hicksville store is 10 miles west of Walt Whitman Shops and 6 miles east of Roosevelt Field. (All three of those high-performing malls are owned by mall powerhouse Simon Property Group (SPG).)

(Macy's has stores in all of the best malls on Long Island, like Roosevelt Field. Image source: Simon Property Group.)

Neither of the two stores being closed are in a dying mall. Yet Macy's already has excellent stores nearby where it is investing to improve the customer experience. It makes more sense to drive traffic to those Growth150 stores (where Macy's is putting its best foot forward) rather than keeping the Commack and Hicksville stores open just to provide a minimal level of incremental convenience for customers who live nearby.

Similarly, Macy's is closing its store in downtown Seattle, which is ringed by three Growth150 stores all within 11-17 miles. In South Florida, it is closing its Pompano Citi Centre store, which is also surrounded by three Growth150 stores, each of which is 10-11 miles away.

Additionally, Macy's is set to close stores in Antioch, California; Panthersville, Georgia; Cincinnati, Ohio; and Goodlettsville, Tennessee that are somewhat further from the nearest Growth150 store, but still no more than 20 miles away.

This strategy makes a lot of sense

There are many reasons for Macy's to close full-line stores that are near Growth150 locations. First, in addition to starting with higher sales productivity, the Growth150 stores are consistently posting stronger comp sales figures than the rest of the store fleet, according to management. In other words, customers are already gravitating towards those stores, so it's logical for Macy's to proactively shutter nearby stores where traffic is falling.

Second, as sales productivity continues to decline at non-Growth150 locations, it becomes increasingly difficult for those stores to sell their inventory without resorting to big clearance discounts at the end of each season. Thus, cost cuts alone are unlikely to stem the decline in earnings and cash flow from these stores. Low sales productivity also hurts cash flow because it generally implies that inventory turnover is low.

Third, because lower-performing stores aren't profitable enough to justify major investments by Macy's, the in-store shopping environment continues to deteriorate compared to Growth150 stores. Thus, while these locations are individually profitable, they may be hurting the retailer's reputation, which could negatively impact Macy's future earnings.

(Low-volume Macy's stores, like this one at Exton Square Mall, don't provide a good impression to customers. Image source: Author.)

This is not to say that Macy's will close all of its stores except for the top 150. Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette has said that the Growth150 initiative will be expanded to additional stores in the next few years. Up to 350 Macy's stores could potentially receive the extra investment that this program entails (i.e. the current 150 stores plus 200 more).

Given the deterioration in its business over the past year, Macy's may not expand its store investment program to quite that many locations. But I expect the majority of the 400 or so full-line Macy's stores that are not part of the Growth150 initiative to either receive similar upgrades or be closed over the next 3-5 years.

The Baltimore/Washington D.C. area: a case study

To illustrate how Macy's may shrink its store portfolio in the years ahead, let's look at the greater Washington, D.C./Baltimore market as an example. Today, Macy's operates about two dozen full-line stores in the region (depending on exactly how you define the boundaries). None of these were included in last week's store closure announcements.

Of these 24 locations, 6 have already been upgraded as part of the Growth150 program. One is the Metro Center store in Washington, D.C.; two are in malls in Arlington and Springfield, Virginia; and three are in malls in Annapolis, Columbia, and Towson, Maryland.

Several other stores are very likely to be renovated in the near future and kept for the long term. Tysons Corner Center, Fair Oaks Mall, Westfield Montgomery, and Mall at Prince George's are all strong malls serving distinct submarkets in the Washington, D.C. suburbs, and the Macy's stores at those properties should be very successful.

Others are likely to be closed in the near future. Macy's is the last remaining anchor at Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg, Maryland after three other department stores bailed out last year. The mall was sold recently and the new owner plans to redevelop it. Macy's is likely to close and sell its store there, especially given that its much stronger store at Westfield Montgomery is less than 12 miles away. The Macy's stores at struggling Security Square Mall in Baltimore and Marley Station Mall in Glen Burnie, Maryland are probably on life support, too, with multiple Growth150 stores nearby.

(Growth150 stores look far more attractive than unrenovated Macy's stores. Image source: Author.)

Macy's stores at Manassas Mall in Manassas, Virginia and Harford Mall in Bel Air, Maryland are also at risk. Both malls have sales per square foot of less than $375, and there are other Macy's stores at stronger malls within a reasonable distance. The store at Francis Scott Key Mall in Frederick, Maryland may survive a little longer because it is further from other Macy's stores, but in the long run, weak traffic at that mall will probably doom it, too.

That leaves eight other stores in the Baltimore/D.C. area that have some points in their favor but could also find themselves on the chopping block either due to the value of the underlying land or because of future underperformance. Thus, Macy's store count in the region is likely to shrink by at least 25% over the next five years or so. It could potentially decrease by 50%-60% if the chain really cut back to just its most successful locations.

There's a lot of work to do

Macy's has made significant progress in rationalizing its store base over the past five years, including the 2020 store closures that have already been announced. Nevertheless, there is still a lot of room for improvement on this score.

Today, there are many low-productivity Macy's stores that are within 15-20 miles (and often even within less than 10 miles) of high-performing Growth150 stores. For the most part, if these stores aren't doing well enough to justify investing in them, they should be closed. The cost of continuing to operate these locations (in terms of potential brand damage, greater need for markdowns, and low inventory turnover) is too high in today's retail environment.

Stores that are further away from other Macy's locations face a lower bar to stay open. But being the only Macy's within 40 or 50 miles no longer guarantees that a store is safe if sales productivity is low and heading even lower.

On the other hand, there are also plenty of Macy's stores that weren't included in the Growth150 program but are well-located and merit similar investments. Macy's should try to complete all of these remaining renovations within the next two years.

Despite its poor results recently, Macy's has what it takes to remain a major player in the retail landscape five years from now while maintaining reasonable margins. However, cost cuts alone (as outlined by the company last September) won't get it to where it needs to be. Macy's must adopt a strategy of keeping its best stores and closing most of the rest. Fortunately, the retailer's recent store closure announcements suggest that it is already moving in that direction.

