Don't Fight The Fed - Tony Dwyer Talks With Alpha Trader (Podcast Transcript)

With a number of indicators he's following indicating the need for some sort of pullback in stocks, Dwyer is readying a list of sectors he's planning to buy on the dip - and that would be the economically sensitive players like financials, industrials, and information tech.

There are plenty of items out there that can surely precipitate a dip in the market, but the Fed remains the Big Dog. With the central bank far more concerned about the amount of debt in society (instead of too-high inflation), Dwyer doesn't expect monetary tightening for a very long time.

Editors' note: This is a transcript version of the episode of Alpha Trader that we published earlier this week. We hope you enjoy.

Aaron Task: Welcome to Alpha Trader. Our guest today is Tony Dwyer. He is Chief Market Strategist at dwyerstrategy.com and Canaccord Genuity. Tony, welcome to Alpha Trader.

Tony Dwyer: Thanks for having me, Aaron, great to be here.

AT: It is great to have you. And the full disclosure, we wanted to have you on at the end of 2019 for our last episode of the year. That didn't work out for scheduling purposes, but sometimes it's better to be lucky than good, because now a couple of weeks later, we have the benefit of your January strategy book and which is going to give you a big picture macro outlook, which we'll get to in a minute. But first I just want to talk to you about how you view what the market has done. The first 10 days or so of 2020, given all the news about a potential war with Iran, and there have been actual -- there's been actual shootings and missiles fired at our troops and things like that. For the most part, the market has held up a lot better than people feared. Has that, first of all, has all this geopolitical tensions, has that changed your view at all?

TD: Really, we've talked to each other for years now. And it really does. And I mean, ultimately, throughout all of 2019, we were talking about how the folks globally printing the money gave us the game plan. And when the Fed did the dovish pivot back in January of 2019, that set the stage for everything. The other things that come along the way, may make for an opportunity to buy a dip in the market, but they don't drive a bear market. They don't drive an economic assumption. They're more or less just tactical moves.

AT: Right. But am I right, that coming into the New Year, you tactically speaking thought the market was set up for a bit of a pullback.

TD: Yeah, it's kind of funny, I like to choke [ph] now. I feel like I'm the least bullish strategist. All the bearish guys have flipped to bullish. Most of them are above where I am and my target. And people have accepted that the economy's okay, that the global economy is inflecting from a very weak period, meaning getting along, rate of change a little bit better, and the fed's printing the money. So it's really, that has been -- almost like a generally accepted accounting principle now. And that kind of sets the stage for a little bit too much enthusiasm. And honestly, I've been wrong for a little while thinking that the market would pull back. But there, Aaron, there's a big difference, and like I said, we've done this together a long time.

There is a big difference between not chasing the market and fighting the market. We know from history you don't fight the Fed and you don't fight the tape, and both are good. So we are expecting a tactical pullback, where we'd like to add new money, but you just don't bet against it the way it's going.

Stephen Alpher: Is there a catalyst you look for, for the tactical pullback if the Iran kerfuffle didn't do it, what would do it? Would it be unexpected all business with the fed, or some other thing?

TD: Yes. It'd probably be that and I like, kerfuffle, that's a great word.

SA: Thank you.

TD: It's an awesome word. So the best thing -- I love the line that I use, which is, corrections only feel natural, normal and healthy until you actually get one. And by definition, if you're expecting a correction because of a specific reason, when you get it you note a buy, see you never be a seller. So what happens in these situations is the market gets too much enthusiasm, which it has all the signs of right now. And something out of nowhere comes in to hit it, that brings about a perception of fundamental change, right? It could be a trade. The trade war was a great example of that.

So you don't know where it's going to come from. You just know that the environment for it is ripe. And that's why we put out our picture book in our stark, intermediate to long-term strategy that's based on credit, because the problem is when you're in a correction, most people start to get really nervous and think it's going to be something bigger and they're not able to buy it. I want to convince people that when the market does eventually pull back, you want to use it to your advantage given the backdrop.

AT: Right and tactically speaking, you're seeing you would add exposure to the financials, infotech and industrial sectors, is that --

TD: On weakness.

AT: On weakness, right. Can you talk specific thoughts?

TD: No, I cannot. I cannot. But it's an interesting byproduct of the ETFs and the index funds. And the movement to passive from active management is those are market cap weighted funds. So when you look at those sectors, if the current trend of movement into passive, meaning S&P index funds and things like that, stays in place, its market cap weighted index, which is why the biggest stocks are getting most of the bang for the buck.

AT: Interesting, we're talking on Thursday, and Apple was up a percent plus this morning and it's given its market cap, that's an unbelievable move. Given what it's done, obviously and we could talk about Tesla for days too. But so you mentioned your targets, your 2020 targets, the S&P 500 is 34.40, which as I think you alluded to, when you first put it out there seems like wildly bullish, now it seems pretty reasonable.

TD: Yeah.

AT: Yes, what does it tell you about the state of sentiment and Steve and I have talked about that we've had -- this is now I believe our 12th episode, and although one of our guests has pretty much been saying a similar thing with different focus, that things look good and you want to be a buyer here and the markets poised to keep going higher in 2020. Are you concerned at all that the sentiment has shifted too much in that direction now?

TD: I am. And that typically, I'm part technician, I use sentiment stuff, Jason Goepfertat is sentiment trader. As you know he's one of my good buddies and partners and he has a site that I think is the best for sentiment. And that sentiment, just about universally, every measure of intermediate term sentiment shows an extreme. So as a smart money, dumb money indicator which shows different aspects of options trading and other things that show typically people that are right, versus people that are wrong. And the smart money, the spread between those two is at an extreme, that's only happened one time before.

So I will tell you that again, I think that there's as much upside potential as there is downside risk at current levels. So in other words, I think you got, my target 5% higher. I think there's a risk of a 5% or more pullback here. So it's really from a tactical standpoint, I'm pretty neutral, where I think in the next month or two you could really have a little bit of a choppiness versus this continued spike higher.

SA: Another indicator I noticed from your slide deck was the high yield spread, and it's close to the -- to the lows of the cycle. So how much of a spread widening or it's a sign the cycle's maybe a bit too frothy? In a correction, how much would you look for this spreads to -- or to move higher?

TD: I think the spreads would probably widen out a little bit, but remember, you can get into trouble economically. Let's talk about what creates a recession, because what we're trying to do in our notes is we're trying to differentiate a 5% to 10% correction versus a 15% to 20% correction. 5% to 10% correction is because there's just too much bullishness, which is kind of our current view, right?

The three major drops that we've had in the cycle are what we call mini recession trades, where you get the global economy weakens from a historically stronger period, bringing about the fear that you're going to go into this massive global recession. So 2011-'12 with the European debt crisis, 2015-16 with the commodity crisis, oil dropping into the 20s, from over 120 a barrel, West Texas Intermediate. And of course 2018, in the fourth quarter worst fourth quarter since the great depression for the market, and it brought about economic fear.

So although, where -- all those economic fears come from the idea that companies that need money don't have any access to it, which is where you talked about the corporate debt, right, and high yield debt. That you go into a recession, when companies need money, don't have any access to it and have to cut production, cut supply chain, lay people off. But that's how you get into a recession. And it ends up in a household, the labor force starts to shrink, earnings start to come down, all those things that create that, quote-unquote recession.

But that typically happens -- well before that you have a Fed tightening monetary policy, raising interest rates, making it harder and more expensive to get money. Those things simply aren't in place. You're coming from an all three of those mini recession drops at 15% or more in the market that I talked about. And all three of those they were preceded by a historically high period, a global synchronized growth rate that had inflected down from a historically strong period. The opposite is true today.

You have corporate credits in great shape, the spreads and the demand is at the best level of the cycle. And you got to always see the lead, composite leading indicators and the market leading into PMIs globally or inflecting off a historically week period. So I think it's really -- I've kind of talked a little too long about it, I'm sure. But it's a really important point, because that differentiates what kind of correction to look for.

AT: When you talk about business confidence I -- and maybe because it's top of mind today, but there's a Deloitte survey out, that the majority, the vast majority of CFOs, almost 97% percent say that a downturn, either already begun or will occur by the end of 2020. So maybe that's too -- sentiments are too far on the other side of the boat there, but if they're going to start cutting spending and retrenching and hiring couldn't that become self-fulfilling?

TD: But isn't that what that isn't and that's my point. Isn't that what 2018 was about? The end of 2018 was on trade war, it was on global slowdown. It was an increased fear of retrenchment and economic activity. That was a 20% drop in three months. And one of the strongest seasonal periods of the year. And I think that's what that was reflecting.

AT: Right. So but if you are a CFO today, I'm surprised, just I'm surprised that there's that level of skepticism and concern, given what the markets are doing. And to your point, it appears the global economy has turned around the yield curves now, positively sloped again, financial markets around the world out at near all-time highs. So I just -- maybe there's something off with that survey, or I'm reading too much into it, but there seems to be a big disconnect there.

TD: Yeah, and it's one of those, honestly, there's a lot of things that are getting me nervous. I've spent the better part of the last 10 years let's go, let's go, let's go. And there's some things like that, that are a little nerve wracking. The weekly initial unemployment claims is kind of flattening out and starting to turn a little bit higher. Like there's things to watch. Listen, once the yield curve -- I was very public about when the yield curve, that is my most important indicator, and when that yield curve inverted, it starts to countdown clock to recession. The median period to recession is 19 months.

When you take into account the low level of inflation, it's closer to 25 months, right? But what typically happens is you get the final ramp in the market and the economy before that. You watch those credit indicators to find out when it actually gets coming into play. So all the things that are kind of happening today are supposed to happen, once you invert the curve, it works with a lag.

It's funny, Aaron, and the number of cycles we've done this. How many times as you go toward the end of the cycle, do we think it's different this time?

AT: Right.

TD: It's like the business cycles. Somehow each cycle is changing. It doesn't change. It takes time. Human nature is the only thing that doesn't change. But the problem is that the line that I think has killed more portfolio managers and investors isn't, it's different this time. The line that kills them the most is this will end badly, because as soon as you say that, you're going to invest too defensively. So the yield curve inverts and yeah now it's very steep in. The yield curve inverts and all these things start to unfold. CFO confidence starts to wane, all the things that we're talking about, and we ignore them. It works with a lag. So again, I don't think there's anything different happening here that hasn't happened before.

AT: So I just want to be clear. So you're saying that the signal from that yield curve that we saw late summer, you're still heeding that signal, even though it's gotten --

TD: Yes.

AT: And then everyone seems to have forgotten about, or a lot of people forgotten about it?

TD: Yeah, I have not forgotten because that -- heeded this -- it had me with a doomsday clock. Until it's not working and it's worked every single cycle since 1952, and until it doesn't work, I'm not going to say it's not going to work this time. Once the yield curve inverts, it begins a watch for when the credit indicators are going to lead us into a recession, right? And that can -- again it can take anywhere and low inflation between 18 months and almost four years. So how do you differentiate when it's actually going to matter? It's when the credit indicators start to go sideways and they're at the best levels of the cycle, which is why stocks are acting the way they are.

SA: I wanted to turn to the Fed here, the Fed is obviously one of the reasons you're big picture bullish. What do you see the Fed's next move is being, tighten or easing? And do you see anything happening in 2020?

TD: I don't think Steve they're going to do anything. So here's kind of how I've shift -- I've been doing this almost 35 years. This Fed has made a generational change in how they fear inflation, based on everything they're saying and doing. While I've been in this business since 1987, the Fed, I've always heard Alan Greenspan and then we had all the other Fed, Bernanke Yellen, Powell. They've always talked about not being able to afford the deficit. And that's because there's so much debt. What happens someday, when you have a runaway inflation rate were the interest rates go up so much, you're not going to be able to afford the debt and the country will fall. You are with me so far on that?

SA: Yes.

TD: That's been the grand fear. What happens to all the debt when the interest rates rise so much because of inflation? The generational change that the Fed has made this year has been, not being worried about what happens when inflation goes up too much. It's what happens if we become Europe. Remember Japan, it's zero interest rate policy was because they didn't fix their bank. They've been in a kind of a recession/depression for the better part of three decades, because they didn't fix their banking system. And they had a demographic head wind, right, aging population.

So everybody kind of put Japan in its own box. Then came along Europe after the great financial crisis, and then the European debt crisis, where you ended up with negative rates. And everybody wanted to see, wonder how this is going to work. Why does it work so good?

AT: Right.

TD: So now the Fed has shifted from, oh, my God, our problem is going to be too high of inflation. We're not going to be able to afford the debt to, oh my god, there is no way we're going to be able to kick start economic activity, because of the amount of debt and the resulting impact on lower inflation. So the Fed may not raise rates for a very, very, very long time. Think about Europe. Europe barely budged. They didn't even have to say they're going to raise rates. They just had to talk about stopping quantitative easing and everything got hit economically.

So I'm going on a little bit about it, because it is -- this is I think, the most important topic. The Fed is going to throw every single thing it can at the market to not become like Japan and Europe. Powell has said so much today. Clarida [ph] said it. They're worried about not being able to get to their 2% inflation target. They didn't say anything about wow, inflation's a fear right now.

AT: Yeah, I mean, I…

TD: This is a big call. This is -- and in terms of the whole thing. This is the call.

AT: But as you said, it's a regime shift and last episode we did. We had Michael Gayed on talking about a reflation and that inflation sensitive sectors, commodities and things of that nature. He's more bullish on it, part because of what you just described. Would you -- do you share that view as well?

TD: No, I don't think there's any -- you cannot think of that with exponentially more debt. Like I have the permeable status and I've been as Armageddon bearish as I am bullish, but I'm telling you. You can't re-inflate your way out of it. The way we've been explaining it to investors and clients is it's like bumper bowling, right?

AT: Yes.

TD: Like you have a bumper on each gutter, so you can't get a gutter ball.

AT: That's my best games ever.

SA: Yeah, I'm really good at that.

TD: Even there, I can't get a strike, but any way. Think of the interest rates as bumper bowling. The left bumper is 1.5% to 2%, when rates go down there. People are able to refinance that debt that they take out when it's above 2.5% to 3%, right? So the higher rates prevent a runaway reflected economy. And then a quick drop in rates down below 2% kickstart a mini refinance cycle that stabilizes economic activity.

So again, as long as money is made available, we're in this bumper bowling environment economically, where you can't get -- the kind of reflation everybody wants, you can't get, there's too much debt. And that's why valuations are going up. Because, you know, based on what the Fed has said about inflation, you know, they're not going to raise rates. They've literally, I keep screaming it for the last year and a half.

The guys printing the money keep telling you, they're not going to raise rates. And we're so focused on -- people are so focused on, well, it's right or wrong or good and bad. And they can think about it all they want. I'm going to listen to what they're saying. What they're saying is they're not going to tighten monetary policy; pretty hard to have a massive correction/recession, when the Fed isn't going to tighten monetary policy.

SA: Right. I agree with you. And again, maybe I'm -- let me real question like what is your outlook on energy stocks here and other commodity driven producers in that environment where the Fed is not maybe not in our lifetimes again ever going to raise rates?

TD: I think it's going to be very cyclically based where you want to be long, I'm coming out of a mini recession trade. So the time to trade them with or be in them and overweight them was coming out of the 2016 low coming out of the 2018 low, coming out of the 2011 low, when the Fed has gone from a perception of being tight to a perception of being easy, or past that point. So we're neutral on the reflation trade. We are looking to buy the economically sensitive areas, because that's what you want to buy when the Fed is in the current posture, so that'd be financials and industrials and information tech.

SA: Sounds like, it would almost take like a major Fed mistake to knock us out of this Goldie-lockish kind of scenario something. I think, the Head of the ECB, Jean-Claude Trichet and I don't know 2011, 2012 he jacked up rates even though [multiple speakers]. That was basically created or helped along the European debt crisis, thanks to that. Now LaGarde comes in office pledging low rates forever and QE forever. How times have changed?

TD: Well, you think about what happened in 2016, what saved the global economy had nothing to do with the Fed. And our view what saved the global economy was this European Central Bank with a I'll do what it takes statement. But more importantly than that, they did what it took. They had to buy corporate debt. Do you want me to take a minute to explain why this whole inflation rate relative to debt is so important to this deflationary spiral? Okay.

So let's do a little adjudication [ph] on it, because this is how I was trained on it, honestly. So think about your own household. If let's take a real life example. The other day, when rates were tanked and they've got dropped below 1.5%, this was in the middle of the year. I told -- I actually went out on the trading desk, and I yelled, everybody stop what you're doing and refi your debt right now, like right now.

I don't care, stop calling accounts, refi your debt. So I had this one salesperson come into my office and say, really, you think I should. I said, I just told you absolutely. I think I wouldn't have done that as a joke, right? Two weeks later, I asked her, I said, did you refi your debt. And she said, no. My husband wanted -- he thought we could get even a better rate. That's the deflationary spiral that happened in Europe. That's the problem with low inflation. When you get an entrenched feeling like, well, I don't have to borrow the money now because I can get it cheaper later. And you never end up borrowing the money. You need to have a kickstart of a refi cycle, right?

And the fear is, if the Fed has lost control of inflation, it's going to always go down. Why would I possibly refinance my house and spend the extra money today, when I can do it six months from now. So the deflationary kind of entrenched decline that Powell talks about is related to an inability to generate lending and money availability. That's why, we don't want to be Europe, because that's what's happening here?

AT: We don't want to be Europe, and as you say that I have to ask, or I don't have to, but I'm going to ask, what your thoughts are about the Fed's repo operations? Is that something that concerns you? Or is that just a plumbing issue and they're just figuring it out?

TD: It's probably a combination of a plumbing issue and regulatory issue. It's amazing to me that when the government fixes a problem of the last cycle, it generates the problem of the next cycle. And that's exactly what happened here. The -- between Basel 3, and the impact on what banks are allowed to do from that, coupled with the regulatory and Dodd Frank, the regulatory environment, or, more importantly, the Volcker Rule. It makes it really hard to have a very liquid market. But let's talk about that for a sec. Who cares if it's chewy or not chewy. I've seen more incredibly smart debate about whether it's chewy, who cares? They told you what they're going to do.

AT: But yeah, they're keeping the floodgates open for sure.

TD: Right. But how many people guys have you heard or interviewed, say -- they said it's cute [ph] very intellectually, oh, they say it's not chewy, but it's cute. Who cares? They told you that they're going to keep providing liquidity, just listen to what they say.

AT: I don't want to name names. But yes, we've had several people on who…

TD: And they all call me a -- I'm a dummy. I'm telling you when I walk into a room, I'm definitely the dumbest [indiscernible].

AT: None in this room for sure. No, I guess is Tony, do I require [ph] strategy and Tony, really appreciate your time. Before we wrap this up I just want to bring it back to your fundamental outlook for the stock market, because as you alluded to, you have been very bullish in this market for most if not all the past 10 years. You're still looking for tactical opportunities to be a buyer here. And you referenced this earlier. But you said that you expect a move back towards the peak valuation of this cycle.

So what I noticed from that picture deck is that your earnings outlook for the S&P 500 this year is below consensus. But you think the P multiple is going to expand, do I have that right?

TD: It sounds insane, right? Well, guess what, if you look at the next slide in that deck, or one of the priors, basically on to our strategy.com, we have, every once in a while we do a miss-buster. So the idea is that you're talking about is exactly, who in the right mind, if I'm right, doesn't that mean that earnings are going to disappoint investors and who would ever pay more for that?

AT: Right.

TD: Right. Except that's exactly what happens. Think about this, in the out year estimate, the only two times you've had an upward revision, were before 2011 and before 2018. How did those years do? Those were the two of the negative years of this cycle. So the fact is, our board revisions and earnings estimates are have been bad for the next year market, or downward revisions have been good. And guys, that's because it's all fed driven, because that means you have slower growth than people think you're going to get and that brings -- that takes away the risk of a Fed coming in to shut it down. And that creates a higher valuation. Remember, low inflation equals higher valuation.

AT: Right now, do we get to a 1999 type of silly valuation in your view? Do you see that in the offing?

TD: If the Fed never raises rates for the rest of my career. I guess you could easily could. I mean, I don't know. So I think the whole game of life, what's the valuation supposed to be, is just guessing. I mean, we all get paid to do it. We're on TV, for me it's all guessing. At the end of the day to me, I look at -- I love data and the data is when core inflation and the core PC is between 1% and 3%, the average market multiple is 19 times. The guys printing the money just told you that they can't get it even to 2%. So how would you ever imagine you're going to go back to those historically low multiples without some kind of cataclysmic event?

AT: Interesting. So we -- Steve and I have talked about this a couple times that, maybe there's some things about this market that remind us of 1995, '96 type period, where the market did well, but although a lot disbelief in it. And then it had a few hiccups, but then it was off to the races.

TD: That was our whole thesis last, early last year, where the Fed in 1995 went from tightening to easing, market went up 30% in the same time. President Clinton started a trade war, Japan, who was the same sizes than as China is to the global economy today, right? And that had a 34% year, the next year was followed by a 20% year. And that was -- you had a bunch of stuff happening there. What was interesting I find about that, that you guys might not have heard from other people, so if you actually look, if you think of the best economic cycle in American history was the 1990s, in modern American history. The best stock market performance was in the 1990s. That was the time that the global economy was doing poorly, when small cap underperformed, when emerging markets underperformed.

AT: Sounds very familiar.

TD: So it's a very familiar story, where you -- it's funny, you guys brought up the '95, '96 analog. That's been our playbook. And you had a January correction or in 1996, or early February correction, another rip higher. And you went sideways, and then you ripped into the end of the year, it was a 20% year which was followed by '97, which was a 30% year. But interestingly, in all of those years, it was '95 that had no volatility. The rest of the years had significant volatility.

AT: Yes, in the long-term capital management and all that characterized…

TD: Yeah, the '96 remember, I don't know if you guys remember, but 1996 you had in the beginning, you had the beginnings of the Thai baht crisis. But you also had Alan Greenspan with his irrational exuberance speech.

AT: Yes. I remember.

TD: He told us outright, don't buy stocks. He basically said outright don't buy stocks are too overvalued.

AT: Yeah. And they went down hard. And then they came right back. It's the media.

SA: Yeah, I think they went down hard for maybe a few hours.

TD: It was bad. I remember. I remember it really well. It was pretty bad. You really had a terrible situation in the backdrop, because everybody's waiting for the global economy to recover. And what had really happened was you had no inflation in the U.S. The Fed Greenspan, then Greenspan put toadies [ph] on the sidelines. And the consumer was an added demographic tailwind, does that sound familiar? Right?

AT: It all sounds very familiar, really familiar. Because you think about the millennials. Everyone talks about oh, they are -- now they're older, they're starting to buy houses, they're having kids or doing all the things every other generation has done. They're just doing a little bit later in their lives.

TD: And my speeches that I give to corporate boards and investor groups. I always joke I'm a millennial. I'm a 54 year old millennial, but I'm a millennial. When I was 25 years old, I lived in New York City with two other guys in one bedroom and had no intention of getting married. Then I met my wife, I was 27. And by the time I was 30, I had two kids and out to the burbs, I went, right. It's funny. All I wanted was experience too what I was 26.

AT: Yeah, we all do. Well, we'll have to come back to those experiences the next time we have you on you can regale us with some of your stories of your…

TD: Yeah.

AT: It's probably not suitable for any broadcast, but I'd love to hear.

TD: Yeah, for me it is but…

AT: Our guest has been Tony Dwyer of Dwyer Strategy. Tony, thanks so much.

TD: My pleasure, guys. Have a great day.

SA: Thanks Tony.

