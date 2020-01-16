Zuora: Slowing Growth Is A Problem

However, it remains to be seen how much of a growth impetus that delivers and we think that the shares will be range-bound for now.

There are promising signs of the subscription economy spreading to new industries and the new customizable Central Platform is well suited to this.

The main question for investors is whether Zuora will be able to revive its slowing growth.

Zuora (ZUO), the subscription management software company, has seen its growth rate declining pretty substantially, which have buffeted its shares. While there are some useful initiatives like its Central Platform, it remains to be seen whether management will be able to revive the growth of the company.

Zuora shares have been lingering since the IPO:

It does remind us quite a bit of companies like Yext (YEXT) and Tufin (TUFN), category-leading software companies with cash to burn from recent IPOs that have not yet been able to spark investor appetite.

They are not profitable and all had one or more disappointing quarters that ratcheted the shares lower. Zuora's disappointing quarter was Q2 this year with disappointing revenue and guidance for the rest of the year, on revamping its sales efforts. Q3 already provided some relief, although the share price has yet to recover from the Q2 declines.

The company hired an experienced sales manager or CRO, Robbie Traube from Adobe (ADBE) but it's too soon to see any impact. Where can we expect further impetus? We think in the following points:

There is a shift towards a more subscription-based business model in many sectors and this is now spreading well beyond software, opening the company up to new market opportunities by selling into new segments, like:

Manufacturing, which is their fastest-growing segment, more specifically the IoT and connected devices sector, which enjoyed deals with Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) and Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK).

Automotive, deals with Kia (OTCPK:KIMTF), Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) and Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG).

Utilities, deals with Saint-Gobain (OTCPK:CODGF) and Amaysim.

One might not have guessed, but the subscription model turns up in unexpected places and is often part of a more comprehensive digital strategy.

We have some sympathy for those that have trouble seeing this as a substantial market opportunity beyond things like software and media. We are used to actually buying and owning most things but still this is a growing part of the economy.

Nevertheless, the following from the CEO seems like an exaggeration even to us (from the December 2019 Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference):

The company was founded on a very simple premise that every business was going to turn into kind of a services business. And when we say services, it's really a customer-centric business, shifting from product-centric businesses to services-based business. We've seen that happen in software over the last 20 years and the premises that this is going to happen across every single vertical that you can imagine.

The company's competitive position remains quite formidable (Q3CC):

And this quarter, I'm pleased to say that for the third time in a row, we were named a leader in the Forrester Wave report. Now, if you look at the report titled SaaS billing technology, a sleeper agent for business agility, you will see Forrester recognizes us for having both the best technology offering and the largest presence in the marketplace.

In the Barclays presentation, the CEO argued that their real competition consists of companies that have been forced to build their own solutions, something halfway between DIY versus a customized ERP solution.

The integration of RevPro and Billings has been done and there have been a number of customers waiting for this to happen. Now the company has begun with restarting all the paused customer implementations.

Three of these (Siemens, LivePerson and Modernizing Medicine) are expected to be operationally live using RevPro and Billing in the next couple of months. This is relevant, as (Q3CC):

once these customers are operationally live and using the integrated solution, we can start cross selling our RevPro product into our Zuora Billing customer base.

Opening up additional revenue streams as the company has less than 10% of their customers using both products. Speaking of which, In June, the company introduced their Zuora Central Platform in June and this seems to be a major opportunity for the company (Barclays presentation):

The third thing, the platform, we gave some highlights. We now have 100 customers using our platform technology. We're very, very excited about it. It's early. We're learning what these customers are doing with it, but the stuff that we see initially is really, really exciting. So, that was kind of the highlight of the quarter, I would say, on top of just the financial metrics.

It allows customers to customize the solutions, which is of increasing importance given the rise in use cases and clients coming from very different industries.

Speaking about cross-selling opportunities, the net dollar retention rate came in at 106%, down from 107% a quarter ago due to difficult comps and the RevPro halt. It's also lower than the company's target, which is 108%-112%.

The company's partner network consists largely of the big system integrators and the company brought on James Huang as Head of Alliances on a global scale to manage these as Zuora is increasingly part of a digital transformation.

Notwithstanding these initiatives, we can't escape the reality that the company's growth has really slowed down a lot:

We think it's paramount to revive growth to 20%+ but whether the above initiatives are sufficient remains to be seen. Subscription billings growth already is higher, of course (24% y/y) and subscription growth was a decent 25% y/y with many investors looking at these numbers, rather than overall growth.

Q3 results

Revenue increased by 17% to $71.82M, beating expectations by $1.51M. The Q3 non-GAAP EPS of -$0.06 was a beat by $0.03 (GAAP EPS at -$0.16 was 2 cents above expectations).

Some other metrics:

Customers with ACV equal to or greater than $100,000 was 586, which represents 16% year-over-year growth.

Dollar-based retention rate was 106%.

Professional services decreased 3% to $17.8M with total revenue coming in at $71.8M, a 17% growth y/y with subscription growth at 25%.

Guidance

Q4 revenue at $71-72.5M and a loss per share of $0.11 to $0.09.

FY2020 revenue at $206-207M with a loss per share of $0.37-0.35.

FY2020 free cash flow of -$35M (a $5M improvement from previous guidance).

Fully diluted share count is 125M.

Margins

Margins are on the up basically as professional services (which generates a negative gross margin at -5%) declined. Non-GAAP subscription margin is 78%

Loss from Operations: GAAP loss from operations was $19.0 million, compared to a loss of $17.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP loss from operations was $7.3 million, compared to a non-GAAP loss from operations of $9.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP operating margin reached -10% although helped by a one-off benefit.

Cash

Net cash provided by operating activities was $3.5M, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $6.4M in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Free cash flow was negative $5.1M compared to negative $10.3M in the third quarter of fiscal 2019 so a pretty substantial improvement.

Cash flow is helped in Q1 and Q4 and faces headwinds in Q2 and Q4 as a result of incentive pay.

Cash and cash equivalents were $170.4M at the end of Q3, so there are no worries they'll run out of cash anytime soon. There has been some dilution, mostly from stock-based compensation which at $40M or 15% of revenue is quite considerable.

Valuation

Analysts expect a loss of $0.35 per share this fiscal year (ending in January), reducing to a loss of $0.28 per share in the next fiscal year (ending January 2021).

Conclusion

While the company is a category leader, it was also clearly overvalued last year. It's growing at 17%, producing gross margins at roughly 50% while still being loss-making and losing considerable amount of cash.

We would only consider buying if it manages to lift its growth rate, perhaps on its Central Platform which has been introduced half a year ago. Otherwise, we see little in terms of an immediate catalyst to give the shares a meaningful lift.

