Singapore Press Holdings: Still Pivoting Towards Property

SPH's property business is growing with a focus on Purpose-Built Student Accommodation, more acquisitions are likely to be in the pipeline considering recent fund raising activities.

The legacy media business continues to weaken due to both cyclical and structural factors, with a -13.6% YoY decline in segment revenue to S$140.1 million for 1QFY2020.

Elevator Pitch

Singapore-listed media and property conglomerate Singapore Press Holdings Limited (OTCPK:SGPRF) (OTCPK:SGPRY) [SPH:SP], or SPH, currently trades at 19.1 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E (YE August) and offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 5.3%.

This is an update of my initiation article published on SPH on September 24, 2019. SPH's share price has increased marginally by +2% from S$2.08 as of September 23, 2019 to S$2.12 as of January 15, 2020. I maintain a "Neutral" rating on SPH. On one hand, I am positive on SPH's growing property business with a focus on Purpose-Built Student Accommodation, with potentially more acquisitions in the pipeline considering recent fund raising activities. On the other hand, SPH's legacy media business continues to weaken due to both cyclical and structural factors, with a -13.6% YoY decline in segment revenue to S$140.1 million for 1QFY2020. I will like to see a stabilization of SPH's media business and a further expansion in the company's property business, prior to considering the stock as a potential investment candidate.

Readers are advised to trade in SPH shares listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange with the ticker SPH:SP where average daily trading value for the past three months is over $8 million and market capitalization is above $2 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Media Business Continues To Weaken Due To Both Cyclical And Structural Factors

SPH is the largest print media group in Singapore publishing newspapers, magazines and books in both print and digital formats, including the flagship Straits Times newspaper. It also owns radio stations and outdoor media as part of its media business.

SPH's media business saw a -13.6% YoY decline in segment revenue to S$140.1 million for 1QFY2020 (YE August), on the back of a -19.8% YoY fall in newspaper print advertisement revenue over the same period. SPH's media segment profit before tax dropped -76.8% YoY in 1QFY2020, as a result of negative operating leverage (lower revenue on a fixed cost base) and S$7.2 million in one-off retrenchment costs. In October 2019, SPH disclosed that it will be trimming its media business workforce by 130 employees (representing 5% of its total media division staff strength), of which 71 will be retrenched, and the remaining 59 either retired or not having their contracts renewed.

There were two bright spots amidst the gloom.

Firstly, SPH's digital ad revenue grew at a +11.6% CAGR from S$13.0 million in 1QFY2018 to S$16.2 million in 1QFY2020. Digital ad revenue includes revenue from newspaper ads, online classifieds, magazines and other digital portals. Although digital ad revenue only accounted for 11.6% of the company's total media revenue in 1QFY2020, the strong double-digit two-year digital revenue CAGR suggests that SPH is well-prepared to cope with the shift from print ads to digital ads over time.

Secondly, SPH successfully launched a new digital subscription plan for its flagship Straits Times publication on December 18, 2019, which involved a two-year digital subscription contract at an introductory price of S$24.90 a month (usual price is S$29.90), that came with a free Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) (OTC:SSNNF) Tab A 10.1-inch Wi-Fi tablet with a retail price of S$398. SPH had earlier introduced similar digital subscription plans for its Malay- and Chinese- language newspapers.

SPH achieved a positive +8.1% YoY newspaper circulation growth in 1QFY2020 after four consecutive quarters of decline, which was partly attributable to the success of the new digital subscription plan for the Straits Times. As of January 7, 2020, approximately 5,200 people signed up for the new Straits Times digital subscription which came with the free tablet. Nevertheless, SPH's circulation revenue was still down -4.3% YoY in 1QFY2020 at S$33.4 million, as a +49.8% YoY increase (or +109,092 copies) in daily average newspaper digital sales could not fully offset a -10.3% decline (or -51,010 copies) in average newspaper print sales in the recent quarter.

The continued weakness in SPH's media business is due to both cyclical and structural factors. Advertising expenditure is positively correlated with GDP growth, and Singapore's GDP growth has slowed considerably in the past year, as per the chart below. Therefore it is not surprising that SPH's media advertisement revenue decreased by -16.1% YoY to S$94.2 million for 1QFY2020. A cyclical recovery in advertising expenditure in Singapore and SPH's advertisement revenue is likely to happen sometime in the future, although the exact timing is uncertain.

Singapore GDP Growth For The Past Three Years

Source: Trading Economics

Delving deeper into the numbers, it is worth noting that while newspaper print advertisement revenue fell by -19.8% YoY in 1QFY2020, newspaper digital advertisement revenue actually grew +8.8% YoY over the same period. In other words, structural forces are at play here as well. There is a structural shift in advertising expenditure from print ads to digital ads, so while SPH's digital advertisement revenue is increasing, it is not growing fast enough to offset the decline in print advertisement revenue. According to research by Marketing Interactive in June 2019, digital ads only accounted for only 25% of total advertising budgets in Singapore, implying that there is still a long growth runway for digital ads, which should continue to grab market share away from traditional print ads. This suggests that the structural decline for SPH's media business, still primarily reliant on print advertisement revenue, is far from over.

Growing Property Business With A Focus On Purpose-Built Student Accommodation

SPH's net profit attributable to shareholders declined -17.2% YoY to S$46.3 million in 1QFY2020, primarily due to a -76.8% YoY decline in profit before tax for SPH's media segment in the recent quarter. SPH's financial results could have been worse, if not for a strong +38.2% increase in property segment profit before tax from S$39.8 million in 1QFY2019 to S$54.9 million in 1QFY2020. SPH has been slowly pivoting away from its legacy media business towards property in the past two decades, and this has paid off. The property business accounted for approximately 81% of SPH's profit before tax for 1QFY2020.

SPH ventured into the property business in 1997, when it acquired Paragon, a premier upscale retail mall, located at Orchard Road, Singapore's tourist shopping belt. SPH subsequently divested Paragon to its 68%-owned Singapore-listed retail REIT, SPH REIT [SPHREIT:SP]. Today, SPH's property business mainly comprises of a portfolio of Purpose-Built Student Accommodation, or PBSA, primarily located in the United Kingdom; a 70% interest in a sub-urban shopping mall in Singapore, The Seletar Mall; a mixed commercial cum residential development, The Woodleigh Residences; and a 68% interest in SPH REIT (to be discussed in detail in the next section).

The growth in segment profit for SPH property business for 1QFY2020 was primarily attributable to expansion of the company's PBSA portfolio in the UK and Europe. As per the chart below, SPH has expanded its PBSA portfolio from 14 assets and 3,436 beds as of September 2018 to 28 assets and 7,726 beds as of January 2020. As a form of risk mitigation, SPH focuses on acquiring freehold PBSA assets located in top university cities like Oxford, Cambridge, Durham, Edinburgh and York.

Expansion Of SPH's PBSA Portfolio Over Time

Source: SPH's 1QFY2020 Results Presentation

SPH's recent acquisition of a new PBSA portfolio comprising seven assets and 2,383 beds in the UK for £411 million on December 23, 2019, referred to as the Student Castle acquisition, has yet to be fully reflected in its 1QFY2020 financial numbers, so there should be upside to SPH's property segment earnings growth for the 2QFY2020-4QFY2020 period.

On the flip side, there are risks of oversupply of PBSA assets in certain parts of the UK. Cushman & Wakefield noted in its 2019 UK Student Accommodation Report that it is "concerned about the pace of development in some difficult markets", Edinburgh and Brighton are markets in the UK with significant PBSA supply growth. This risk is partly mitigated by the fact that SPH targets newer operational assets with possible development opportunities located in cities with relatively lower supply growth based on the student-to-PBSA ratios.

Looking ahead, SPH is likely to further expand the company's PBSA portfolio with new acquisitions funded by new debt and perpetual securities issuance. On January 15, 2020, the company announced that it plans to issue S$500 million of new notes with a yield of 3.2% and maturing in 2030. Prior to this, the company had raised S$300 million in November 2019 from the issuance of subordinated perpetual securities yielding 4%.

Potential Injection Of Sub-urban Mall Asset Into SPH REIT Is A Catalyst

SPH REIT is a significant asset for SPH, as SPH's 68% equity stake in SPH REIT accounts for approximately 60% of the company's market capitalization. SPH REIT is a Singapore-listed retail with a portfolio of five assets in Singapore and Australia.

SPH REIT's three retail properties in Singapore include Paragon, The Clementi Mall and The Rail Mall, while its two Australian assets are a 85% stake in Figtree Grove Shopping Center, a freehold sub-regional shopping center in Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia, and a recently acquired 50% stake in Westfield Marion Shopping Center, the largest regional shopping center in Adelaide, South Australia. SPH REIT's 1QFY2020 financial results were decent, with a +12.4% increase in net property income at S$46.9 million, driven by the acquisition of Figtree Grove Shopping Center in 2QFY2020 and positive rental reversions for Paragon and The Clementi Mall.

SPH REIT recently completed the acquisition of a 50% interest in Westfield Marion Shopping Center for A$670 million on December 6, 2019, which was the REIT's second Australian and overseas acquisition. The acquisition of Westfield Marion Shopping Center increased SPH REIT's Weighted Average Lease Expiry or WALE from 3.2 years to 5.1 years, and reduced the REIT's geographical concentration in its home market, with Singapore accounting for 80.3% of total portfolio valuation versus 94.7% prior to the acquisition. The Westfield Marion Shopping Center acquisition is also expected to be accretive for SPH REIT, with proforma DPU (Distribution Per Unit) and NAV (Net Asset Value) per unit increasing +1.6% and +0.4% respectively.

Going forward, SPH REIT still has debt headroom for further acquisitions. SPH REIT had a gearing of 26.8% as of end-December 2019. Taking into account the recent acquisition of Westfield Marion Shopping Center, SPH REIT's gearing should still not exceed 30%, which implies a debt headroom of close to S$1.5 billion assuming a 45% gearing based on the statutory limit for Singapore-listed REITs.

A catalyst for both SPH REIT and SPH is SPH REIT's acquisition of Seletar Mall, owned by its parent and sponsor, SPH. SPH has a rights of first refusal to acquire the sub-urban mall, Seletar Mall, which is already a mature shopping mall now, having opened in 2014. In December 2016, SPH REIT's Chairman Dr. Leong Horn Kee had indicated that SPH REIT was interested in acquiring Seletar Mall during the REIT's Annual General Meeting.

Assuming a yield-accretive acquisition of Seletar Mall at a fair valuation, SPH REIT could see a potential positive re-rating of its valuation, as the market tends to value REITs with larger market capitalization and asset sizes at a premium due to factors such as trading liquidity and index inclusion. From the perspective of SPH, a divestment of Seletar Mall to SPH could help to finance the company's acquisition of new PBSA assets, partially offset by a partial loss of rental income from Seletar Mall.

Valuation

SPH trades at 19.1 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E (YE August) and 17.8 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E based on its share price of S$2.12 as of January 15, 2020. The stock's forward FY2020 P/E represents a discount to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 21 times.

SPH offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 5.3% and 5.6% respectively. SPH's dividend per share declined slightly from S$0.13 for FY2018 to S$0.12 for FY2019.

Variant View

The key risk factors for SPH are weaker-than-expected global and Singapore economic growth, faster-than-expected shift from print ads to digital ads, a slower-than-expected pivot to property to offset the decline in the legacy media business, overpaying for acquisition of new assets, and lower-than-expected dividends.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.