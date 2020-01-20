Cannabis Focus Shifting From Expansion To Profitability With Debra Borchardt (Podcast Transcript)

Editors' Note: This is the transcript version of the podcast we published Wednesday with Debra Borchardt. We hope you enjoy it.

Rena Sherbill: Happy Wednesday everybody. I am very happy to be joined again by Debra Borchardt on today's episode. Debra, as some of you may remember from our episode when we spoke with her in September is the CEO, Co-Founder and Editor in Chief of the cannabis financial news website Green Market Report, which has a lot of great information, if you're interested about the space, interested in learning more about the space and Debra has many years of experience in the field, and was named by Forbes as one of the 50 most powerful and influential women in the space.

And as you can see from our interview with her today, she has a lot of great insight into the sector and honestly has sobered up even our already sobered up vision of the industry this year. She has an interesting take on what might happen this year in cannabis. We get to that in the second half of our interview.

I think as 2020 progresses, a lot of people have a lot of questions about the cannabis space. A lot of changes are happening. It's unclear which laws may pass, which laws have no chance of passing. Some people feel differently. Even experts feel differently. And investors are seeing stocks go way down and then they went up a little bit. How do investors make sense of it? And I think our talk with -- my talk with Debra today is indicative about how much it's really impossible to know about the cannabis sector to a certain degree because of the sheer fact that it's a federally illegal substance in the U.S.

So in terms of discussing the MSO space, the U.S. players -- and it's hard to know who is going to end up one of the big leaders at the end of the space. I think nobody really knows. People have their guesses. People can make educated guesses, but because of the federal illegality that still exists, and as Debra talks about - what if that quickly changes? What if big players come in -- what if big players come in? What will that mean for consolidation? How will consolidation look, who will get bought up, who will survive? Who's built enough to stay on their own two feet? Will Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) swallow up Canopy (NYSE:CGC)? Will other big companies come in? Who -- what is going to happen? I think none of us really know. I think what is important to know is to know what your own risk profile is, how much risk can your portfolio take on?

And the other point to keep in mind is diversification. Don't bet on one player in the space; diversify, because none of us know it's important to have your money in a few different players that you think one of these might lead the charge, or be one of the companies to lead the charge.

So just some sobering up and many people are doing a dry January after the revelry of the holidays and the New Year. So think of this as a sober January reminder for investors. We also cover Trulieve (OTCPK:TCNNF); the Grizzly short report on Trulieve and we got Debra's take on that. Just this week Trulieve filed a libel lawsuit against Grizzly. And as Debra mentions, it's up to the investor themselves how they want to take this information, but based on Trulieve's growth and stronghold in the Florida markets, it will be interesting to see how this plays out but certainly for investors interested in this stock, it must be reassuring to them to see Trulieve come out and aggressively take on this short report.



Another court case in the MSO space, Harvest Health (OTCQX:HRVSF); they filed a lawsuit against Falcon International, which they had signed a merger with in early 2019. They felt that Falcon was not acting above board, and they have filed a lawsuit seeking to terminate the merger; so another MSO deal that has fallen by the wayside.

Some other news this week was Aphria's (NYSE:APHA) earnings report, which we talked about on our Twitter feed (@canpod1). Some of the highlights of the earnings report was one, Irwin Simon who we had on a few months ago on the show is now no longer the interim CEO. He is the CEO. And a really interesting point that he made is that they want to become a consumer packaged goods company that is involved with the cannabis market. They want to keep growing their Canadian market and their international market. They're doing pretty well in Europe compared to other people that have tried to make it in Europe. They seem to be doing smart investments there.

And in terms of America, when it does or does not go federally legal, they're putting feelers into - or they're not putting feelers but they are exploring the consumer goods market in America. And I think once it goes federally legal, they will then enter as cannabis players. And Irwin Simon for those of you that heard that interview and who know about his background, he headed Hain Celestial back in the day which was one of the top organic food companies or consumer packaged goods companies, I should say. So he certainly has a lot of expertise in that space.

For reference purposes this interview was recorded on January 10, 2020.

Debra, welcome back to the Cannabis Investing Podcast. It's great to have you back on.

Debra Borchardt: Well, thanks for having me.

RS: Yeah, it's nice to talk to you in the New Year. It's been like less than a year since we last talked, but I think a lot of developments since last we talked. So I'm excited and looking forward to getting your take on everything.

So I guess let's start with what's going on in Canada. What's your take on Cannabis 2.0? And do you have optimism over how that's going to play out and how it is playing out presently?

DB: I think ultimately it will play out quite well. It has gotten off to a much slower start than I think anyone anticipated. So what we've got is a situation where, I think that people had expectations of long lines out the door and a big rush to buy product. And it was going to be this brand new thing, and it was going to be super exciting and a big splashy launch. And it wasn't that. It was okay. A few companies were able to get all the licensing done and able to get the products on the shelves. But it wasn't the big launch that everyone expected. And I think because of that, it kind of dampened a lot of spirits.

I believe that the industry had really kind of hoped to see, like I said a big frenzy, and buzz and it just kind of -- it just kind of petered out. It just kind of -- it launched but not to the big fanfare that I think a lot of people were expecting.

RS: And what do you blame that on mostly? Do think it has to do with how they rolled it out - that there just weren't enough retail stores open?

DB: It definitely has a lot to do with the regulations and the restrictions. It certainly wasn't that the companies weren't able to create the product. There's also been a real glut of cannabis on the market there, and so the prices have come down. You also have companies that are struggling with capital, struggling to get these additional products and SKUs on the shelves.

And I think all of those things combined to where only a small group of companies were able to capture, capitalize on this. It's not unlike a situation that we've seen here in the United States where there were huge expectations for say, Chicago, and I mean Illinois and Michigan where there were big expectations and long lines out the doors at these dispensaries. It wasn't the big numbers that I think a lot of people were expecting because of the restrictions.

RS: And do you see that getting better with time, just a matter of getting the restrictions and the regulations worked out?

DB: Absolutely. I think definitely in Canada once the products start to hit the shelves, people get to try the different brands, then you'll start to see that gaining traction. We get a bit spoiled to the dispensaries we see say in Washington or Colorado or California where you walk in and there's numerous brands with beautiful packaging. And then we go into some of these other places, and it's a little disappointing. Like in Massachusetts, you go to a dispensary there, if you've been to one in Colorado or California you walk in and you go really that's all there is. That's it. We're just a little spoiled.

And so I do believe, though, that once these markets really get on their feet, we'll see more action. There's a vote this month in Detroit as you know, in Michigan, I believe Ann Arbor is really the only city that said yep, we're all in. So all the dispensaries are in Ann Arbor.

RS: And that's not surprising.

DB: College town, yep. And what we saw in Colorado as well as when the other cities see what's happening and all of a sudden see all this tax revenue going into this city, they get a little jealous, they get a little envious, and then they start to say, well, okay, jeez. It wasn't this horrible thing that people were predicting, the negative people were predicting. Yeah, we're going to sign up.

So there's a lot of expectations that Detroit will vote to go rec. And if that happens, I think then you'll really start to see even more excitement. I mean, Illinois is also expected to be a really big state, really big market. It's -- the thing with Illinois is that, again you've got a lot of restrictions on that state with the provider. So it's a very small group of providers with the product. And we really haven't seen a big full-fledged open market there.

RS: In terms of Illinois specifically and looking at it versus Canada, where do you think the timeline is in terms of that opening up more? Like is there a limitation in the Illinois over how long that's restricted?



DB: Yep. So here's the thing with Illinois. I mean, if you're looking at stocks, there's a couple of things that are going to really be the big winners in Illinois. You're making an Illinois play and that's Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) and GTI, Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF). So Cresco Labs got in and got in early, quite smart. They got the most licenses. Then the next round of licenses that will get awarded, I believe are in May. But and there's the big but. The companies that get the next round of licenses will have to buy their product from the original players, for I believe, another six months or a year.

So say Debra Borchardt goes in and gets a license in May. I can start my facility and start growing my cannabis but I've got to buy it from Cresco Labs or GTI to make my product for the next six months, a year, I can't remember exactly how long it is. Market basically locked up to themselves for a very long time. So you may be buying the Debra Borchardt branded cannabis, but it's really Cresco Labs. So Cresco Labs was quite good at locking that market up. And those original companies really fought to keep that market presence in the early days. So they were very good to lobby for that. And they won. And so they've got that great first to market advantage.

RS: Yeah, would you say in the MSO space, that's something to look at in terms of like a path to profitability for those two stocks? Would you say they're higher up on your list because of those catalysts?

DB: You bet. You bet. I mean, both of those companies are pretty well run to begin with. But if you've got a state that's kind of blocked up for you it's a state that is expected to be -- it's got Chicago, you've got the surrounding states, you're definitely going to benefit. I mean, there's -- that's just a market idiom, first to market advantage. And they've certainly locked that up.

Now we saw that work as a disadvantage in Massachusetts, because you had a lot of companies that were first there. But then because the state was supposed to roll out the licenses, you had companies that had invested heavily, but then have had to wait months and months and months to see the return on that. And for some of them, they weren't prepared to wait months and months for the money to start rolling in. So in that case in Massachusetts that first to market advantage ended up being a disadvantage because it's a lot of pressure on those companies.

RS: And that's really it, like as investors you have to really look at who can withstand all the regulatory changes because they're going to happen and who can withstand that?

DB: It's true. It's really, are you in this for the short term or the long term? The companies that were capitalized and made smart decisions, that were in it for the long term, those are the ones that I think will survive. You've got companies like Trulieve that locked up the Florida market, kind of similar to what you see with Cresco and Illinois. So Trulieve really locked up that Florida market. And they've got -- they're actually making money. They're profitable. Go ahead.

RS: No, sorry. Go ahead. I was just going to ask if you see Trulieve as kind of a similar place, Cresco and Illinois Trulieve and Florida. And also if that Grizzly report gives you any pause in your bullishness on them.



DB: And I was going to bring up the Grizzly report. There was certainly truth to what... some of the truth to what they said. I felt like they didn't -- certainly didn't create new things or make stuff up. However, a lot of that stuff was already disclosed. It's not totally savory. I think that there were some unsavory bits in there. The husband of the CEO is selling real estate back and... yeah, that's a little uncomfortable. But it doesn't look like they really broke any laws. And you're like -- uhhh, yeah, I totally agree with you. It's a little uncomfortable...

RS: No, I mean, I don't know. And there's also people talk about other companies too that there's oligarch money coming in. And do you want to be -- there's definitely -- there's some unsavoriness if you fill back some layers in some of these companies, not all...

DB: It's cannabis. Yeah, we've got some shady people in this industry and then you got some upright people. And that's what you have to start to figure out is: what's your level of comfort with the shade? It's -- there are some pretty unsavory people out there. And this is certainly what I started covering the industry many years ago there were, it was way shadier than it is now. A lot of those people have been pushed out. But you're also seeing these situations like this. Now to be fair, if you get in your time machine and go back a few years, it wasn't necessarily all that easy to get real estate to cultivate cannabis.

So you did end up with these convoluted relationships, because you couldn't go to a bank and get a mortgage. A landlord typically wouldn't rent to you. So now you had to put up millions to get land or building, insurance if you could even get it the investment money that you had to pull together to get these properties done. So you did have to get pretty creative in how you approach these things.

So to look at it, like Grizzly is in the 2019 set of eyeglasses. If you take a step back and go to 2014 and '15 it was a vastly, vastly different environment and landscape. And I think that that's what we're really kind of having these issues. Now as you have people looking at it at in today's perspective, and not remembering or even knowing how hard it was back then to do these things.

RS: For sure. So what do you see for Trulieve? Do you see them -- you see this as a blip on the radar? And do you think they're going to have to answer...

DB: Yeah, I do. I think that they have real grows, they have real product, they have real money. They've been up front, they've disclosed everything whether you like what it is or not, they've disclosed it. And that's to me very important. The ones I hate are the companies that try to sneak stuff around. If you got nothing to hide, like Trulieve, they kind of just said yes, these are the relationships, and this is what's going on. So I personally don't have an issue with it, but I could see where some do.

And then also you have to keep in mind, there's the short seller report. And having said that, a lot of short sellers, to be fair, have brought up some unsavory situations. And so you kind of have to take each one as they come, to know whether they really are telling the truth and have taken the time to dig up these details, because it does take a lot of time and work to dig up some of this stuff.

So I kind of have to take each one as it comes to know well, are you really being -- this -- are you disingenuous? Do you have an agenda? Is there a real reason why you're putting out this super negative report? Because you've shorted it, or are you really -- did you really notice this situation and go wow, this is a really crummy situation? There's some shady stuff going on here. I don't like it. I'm going to now short it. So did the chicken or the egg come first?

RS: Right, so speaking of kind of corporate governance a little bit. Another big -- some other big news was Cam Batley leaving Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB), and Canopy Growth finally hiring a new CEO. Where do you see those developments? And the Canadian picture does not look good right now. Where do you see those developments in that?

DB: Again if you've been in this for a while, when Aurora went on their spending spree a couple of years ago, everybody was just like Jesus Christ, are they like drunken sailors. They were just buying everything under the sun at these inflated prices. And everyone knew it was going to come back to bite them. And it did. And I think even today hyper -- there was some analyst report valuing the stock at $1. But I don't think it's limited to Aurora. I mean, we've got several of these situations where as we say, in the industry, they got out over their skis, very, very much of a stock idiom there, stock saying. And a lot of them have gotten out over their skis.

And that's why we're starting to see these companies sell assets. You're seeing a lot of them sell off the building and do a little leaseback. And we're seeing them selling off licenses. So really the word of the day for these companies has shifted from we're expanding, and we're going to be in every state there is, we're going to be the biggest. So we can say we're in all states. That was, if you recalled, that was the big thing for a while is the race to be the biggest.

And now the race is on for profitability. That's the new word of the day, profitability. So now they're all like saying, well, we're laying off people. We're restructuring, we're scaling back, we’re focusing on profitability and not on expansion. And that's really the phase that we seem to be in right now.

RS: And who do you think -- who do you see in the marketplace is growing responsibly? Who are your top picks for responsible growers?

DB: A good question. I do like -- like I said, I do like GTI. I do like Cresco Labs. There are some private MSOs that are up and coming that I think are doing a lot of good work. And that's really -- I think Trulieve. I'm still okay with Trulieve. I guess that's another one of those. You kind of have to decide if that's -- what your level of comfort is there. I think that that's something that people just have to figure out on that. Let's see…

RS: Do you think Florida is going to go legal this year, adult use?

DB: I think that's a tough one. The market seems to be so strong on medical. But then again, you start to see these -- you start to see the states that have done adult use, and it hasn't been a disaster. I think the big concern though is really the black market. We haven't seen that California has been able to control the black market in their state. It's been out of control because of the taxation. And of course that was the one big argument for legalization was all: if we legalize cannabis we're going to get rid of the black market. And that didn't happen. That certainly didn't happen.

We know a lot of a lot of the cannabis grown in Oregon has made its way to the northeast. The black market is full of Oregon grown cannabis. California, we know because of the high t axation a lot of the growers there are just blowing off paying the taxes. So it's -- just I find it really hard to predict these states.

Even Governor Cuomo came out this week and did his, yes, we're going to legalize adult use cannabis in the State of New York. He's -- literally it was verbatim what he said last year. Last year, everyone was sure New York was going to do it. But nothing's really changed in the players in New York. So I find it just really hard to predict their legislation.

RS: So where do you see 2020? What's your vision for cannabis in 2020? What do you think is going to be -- or do you think that's it who knows? And this is what we're kind of to become comfortable with being uncomfortable, I guess?

DB: I think that the industry's under a great deal of pressure. I think that we are going to see a lot of shakeout. We will start to see some of the players go under. And I'm already hearing of a lot of companies that are not paying their bills. So they're starting to get exposed for not paying their bills. Investors are starting to get antsy because they're starting to get to that three year mark. A lot of them were told, you can exit in three to five years. Well, they're starting to get to that three year mark and getting pushed to the five year zone. They're starting to lose patience.

But yeah, I think would -- again, we're going to see that push to profitability. And if you're not becoming profitable you're going to get slammed in the market. And when you get slammed, it gets harder and harder to get the capital you need. And the capital is drying up. I hear all the time about companies that are really having a hard time keeping things going because the money is not coming in to pay off their debts that they racked up or to pay off their high operating expenses. We are seeing other big layoffs this past year. I would expect we're going to continue to see the C suites get trimmed, and the expense budgets get cut.

RS: I've heard people say that they aren't worried about capital. And it seems to me exactly what you're saying is true that it's a huge concern. And it seems for both big and small companies, it's not just a matter of if you're a smaller player, you're not going to have a clear workaround to capital. But yeah, I mean even with Aurora, let's say they're having a capital crunch over there. And they've certainly... to add to what you were saying, they had access. So yeah, it definitely seems to be -- that's definitely a problem sector wide.

DB: I mean, look Subversive REIT raised $200 million in December. Now that was at the low end of what they wanted to raise, but they still raised $200 million during the holidays, which is crazy. So there is some money floating out there. But look where it went. It went to a REIT, which is super conservative.

And everybody knows, like I said, a lot of these companies are selling off their buildings and doing lease backs because they need the money. And it's a capital asset. So we're certainly going to see more of that. I think we'll see more consolidations, more selling off of licenses or layoffs.

But what's going to happen is strong companies are going to start to rise up. The companies are still there -- there's still some wackadoodle valuations out there. There's a -- I don't want to name the name, but there's a company out there right now that's trying to raise money and everybody has told me the valuation that they gave themselves was so far off the mark that they were like, you have to have real numbers. Now you cannot keep coming to the capital markets with these wackadoodle numbers, it's not acceptable these days.



But it's going to be all a healthy process in the business cycle. And that's okay, we're going to start to see the stronger companies rise and the ones that are really taking so many risks or really didn't know what they were doing made lots of bad decisions, were in it for just a quick turn, they're going to get these shakeouts.

RS: And do you see like the Canadian companies -- the Canada market obviously isn't going well. And in some respects Canopy Growth and Aurora and Aphria (APHA), who have put some of their money into the European markets or some international markets, that also isn't really panning out as well as I think they would have liked or have thought. But do you see it correcting somehow for them or how do you see it correcting?

DB: Well, I think you're absolutely right. Listen, I'm in New York. I'm near Canada. We know how big Canada is. We know how many people were there. We know how many -- I mean, plenty of studies were done to determine what the potential consumer population would be for Canada, and it wasn't all that big.

But it was like they all ignored it. And then they looked to, as you pointed out, Europe. Well, I was at a recent conference that was about the European cannabis market, and I was stunned. As I'm sitting there listening to person after person from Europe talk about the restrictions, the difficulty in packaging, the difficulty in marketing, the stigma that is very strong over there. I mean, we hear about Amsterdam and we think oh, and the Czech Republic, we think oh, well, they're just loose-goosey with cannabis.

They think we are the Wild West. They just -- they do not think that highly of cannabis over there. They're still calling it a gateway drug. They think CBD will get you high. It was -- it was a bit shocking. I was stunned. And to your point, all these Canadian companies are saying wow, we're going to sell all this cannabis over in Europe.

It's incredibly difficult, and it's a really challenging market. So I think that was a bit of a -- that was a bit of hopeful wishful thinking that Europe would take off. Most of the companies, and in fact I talked to a company yesterday, that said they saw that this was -- saw the glut coming and they cut way back on their growth for the year because they said we are not going to go out there and spend all this money growing plants that we're going to sell too cheap. So we just didn't grow as much. And while that was a good business decision, of course, people looked at them and said, how could you not just grow and grow and grow, which is what a lot of the other companies did. They just grew as much as they could and then took the hit.

RS: So you think pretty much near and medium term those investments are going to be a wash? You don't see those sectors like correcting in any way you think for now, it's not going to be as high of a growth market as everybody thought?

DB: Yeah, I think we will, we've already started to see a little bit of a turnaround in the stocks. And I think we'll continue to see that. Right now, we're starting to get the holiday numbers in. This is just like retail. It reminds me when I used to cover retail. In January, the companies that would do well would come out and go oh, we sold this much in December, like Planet 13 (OTCQB:PLNHF) came out and said oh, we had a great December. Well, yeah, you had MJBiz Con and look very good in December, I would have hoped you have done that good.



So I think as we start to see the companies that are tapped into some of these markets, like I guess, GTI that can now come out and say during this quarter, this first quarter of 2020 wow, we have now all this new revenue. Look how great things are and those -- then we'll start to see some movement in those names.

RS: So you sound pretty bearish on the Canadian markets. Do you see anything that would inspire you, like any kind of catalyst or thing that you see might turnaround there that would change your mind on that or do you think that that's a market that is -- kind of the valuation is correcting itself?

DB: I think the valuation is correcting itself. I think people got a little bit more realistic about what that market was. And I mean, if you listened to people a year ago, they were all, no and even two years ago they were all saying, there's only so many people buying cannabis in Canada, that's it. There's not new people moving to the country. We got a finite number here, and that's all we got. And that's what's happening.

And we kind of sold out a little bit in Colorado, and Colorado is a little hard to tell because there's a lot of tourism going on there. But we did see a bit of a plateau in that state and really the other states, I think Washington and Oregon, you're kind of at a certain point have a plateau and it's a bit uncomfortable to want to try to get new customers in cannabis if the industry doesn't really want that kind of, let's get new people smoking pot. It's unsavory and uncomfortable. So you're not able to try to go out and get new customers for this product. You're just going to have a base clientele and then eventually you'll have people that will try it that haven't tried it before. But you're not going to be able to aggressively market to them.

You know it's not like alcohol where when you have White Claw or Truly Hard Seltzer, new alcoholic seltzers where you could go and market really hard to get new customers to buy this booze. You can't really do that with cannabis. So you've got your customer base, it might grow a little, and it pretty much is what it is.

RS: And what do you think about the CBD market in terms of potential for growth? I would think it's -- and I've heard people say that it's much higher than the THC market. I think for some of those reasons, it's more of a health and wellness product.

DB: Yeah, it's -- CBD is going to be huge. It's going to be massive. It's going to be hard to get your hands around though for a while because we don't know what the FDA is going to do. I'm hearing that the FDA is going to maybe bucket CBD into three categories like supplements, pharmaceutical drugs, and food, something like that, where if you're a supplement, you're going to get these rules and regs. If you're a pharmaceutical grade, you're

going to get that and then you’re a food base, you're going to get that. And that's kind of what I'm hearing.

So right now, it's really hard for these companies. They're just kind of plugging along, hoping for the best, not really being able to describe their product very well because of the wording and the marketing. But yeah, it's I mean, everybody under the sun is getting into CBD. So it's going to be a big thing. I mean, the question is: will it flame out, you know will it be this year's kale?

RS: Well, it seems to be doing real things for people, it seems to me to not be a fad. But I think you're right and it is hard to see who the winners are going to be because the regulations are ever changing. I mean, similar to the THC market in that regard, like even like YCBD who's the first company to trade, it's hard to know, because even a publicly traded company, it's just hard to know where they're going to be able to go or how long it's going to take.

DB: Right, and there's so much bogus CBD out in the market, and there's CBD like I just said in just about everything out there. And a lot of that is such small amounts, that there's really no effect and so then you have people that go well, I used this lotion with CBD and it didn't get rid of my psoriasis, plus a bunch of other problems. But maybe they didn't use the really strong CBD that's more pharmaceutical grade that probably could have helped their psoriasis.

We know that the CBD that GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH)uses for epilepsy is incredibly strong CBD, it's massively strong. And yet the CBD that you're going to get in maybe a tincture from a fly- by-night company is not going to have any. So that's where it's going to be a challenge for the market, is separating the good from the bad, the effective from the ineffective.

RS: Right. And I think waiting to see exactly what the FDA decides and then to see how the companies can play accordingly I guess.

DB: Right, exactly. And some of them are just trying to just go forward and cross your fingers and hope for the best.

RS: Right. Like Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF), do you think it's not a good time to like make a play for a stock like that, because you just kind of should wait and see where the FDA comes out on hemp and CBD and things like that?

DB: Yes, Charlotte's Web is, that's an interesting case because it actually is a really good product. And it's been -- the really strong version of Charlotte's Web certainly helped people without a doubt. They’re one of the biggest sellers. They're one of the biggest purveyors of product on the market. They're well respected. It's just a struggle for them because they have to be so careful in how they describe their product. And even when you look at it online, there's so little information. And then they struggle with just trying to get the information and educate the consumer on the product. And they're facing a lot of competition as well.

I mean, I like Charlotte's Web, I think that they're well run and it's a great product. I mean, without a doubt, one of the best products out there. It's expensive, but then you get what you pay for when it comes to CBD. So I think that certainly Charlotte's Web has a lot to offer I think, CV Sciences (OTCQB:CVSI), even though they've kind of been under a lot of pressure also is a good CBD player as well.

RS: And what are your thoughts about the markets that people -- some people are bullish on anyways, like, let's say South America, Australia? What's your sense of A, it becoming adult use legal there and; B, the rates of growth? Do you think those rates of growth that are being touted, the bullish rates of growth, let's say, do you think they're realistic? Or do you think it's not going to play out like that? That it's going to be less than we think just because of the -- I think people are excited about the cheap cost of labor and the ability to scale over there. But how do you see that playing out?

DB: There's a lot of talk about Latin America, and honestly a lot of talk about Africa as well. I mean, I'm hearing a lot of conversation about Africa being a new place to, as you pointed out, grow cheaply, but you start to run into these issues of shipping the product and whether the product will be allowed to cross borders. And that's where I think it's still hard to tell. I have not heard that t he patient populations or the consumer populations in some of these countries are equivalent to America, and I think it's just still too soon, although a lot of the big brands have made big investments into these countries, with the idea we can grow it really cheap down there. And then when the day comes, we can ship it. But that's a big gamble when the day comes.

I have not gotten any good feel, and I don't do a lot of discussions with government agencies. But the ones I have had with the people that are in the know, that said, there is just no way America is going to allow cannabis to come up from Latin America legally and cross the border into this country. The States want to protect the jobs. They want to protect their farmers. They want to protect the market. I am just -- I'm not hearing that that's going to happen.

I have had people argue differently and say that that's not true, that if it's completely de- scheduled, then there's no reason why you wouldn't have the same situation that you would have with other commodities, i.e., our strawberries come from Mexico, our lettuce comes from Mexico, our corn, you know, can come from elsewhere as well. I've eaten blueberries from Peru at the grocery store before. So there is an argument that if they completely de- schedule cannabis that it would end up just becoming like another commodity.

RS: Right. It seems like years and years away if ever before it would be commoditized like that, don't you think?

DB: I think -- I just don't see it. I hear the argument that people have been telling me this. I hear that and I respect it. I personally just don't see this going to happen.



RS: And in terms of, let's say, speaking of policy and legislation, where do you see, let's say the SAFE Banking Act, the State's Act do -- what do you see as the likelihood of let's say those two specifically passing?

DB: I think that the Banking Act has a better chance than the States Act. There's more bipartisan support for it. It's banking. So it's a little less stigmatized. Having said that, I think with impeachment, it's the last thing that they're talking about, although I've heard that there was going to be a vote this week or next week on some legislation for cannabis that they're trying to push things through.

But McConnell has done what he's going to do for his farmers in Kentucky with hemp. And he is the guy controlling everything right now. So I'm not hearing that anything... I know a lot of people within the cannabis industry think that this stuff will go through. The thing that I'm actually hearing is really more of the nuclear option, which is something that a lot of people don't talk about, which is full de-scheduling. There are some big corporations that are lobbying for this behind the scenes in DC.

RS: Interesting.

DB: Yeah. Because if they get it de-scheduled then you're looking at cannabis in convenience stores behind the counter, you know along with tobacco.

RS: What do you think the likelihood of that happening is?

DB: There's some very strong lobby groups that are pushing for this and if they are successful, then it would really, I won't say destroy the cannabis industry but change it dramatically, because then all of a sudden a lot of dispensaries would go out of business, a lot of those licenses would go up in flames, there would be no value to them. The federal government would take over the regulations. The States would have very little say. You might have pockets where there's some say, you know you do still have dry counties in the country and dry cities that don't sell alcohol. You do still have that. But if it gets de-scheduled and people file a lawsuit and say, hey, it's legal, I want this product. It gets very hard legally to keep those restrictions.

RS: And then big corporations come in, right I mean, they...

DB: Yes they come in, and then they take over. So the people that have the distribution rights to 7-Eleven and Wawa stores or whatever is your Circle K or whatever -- I mean listen, you're already seeing people set these deals up. If you look at say a Fire & Flower (OTCPK:FFLWF) that has done a deal with Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCUF), which is 7-Eleven, they’re not doing that for fun. They're doing that to get ahead of the game. So you have to start to look at the companies that are, look Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRGF) told me yeah, they're trying to make these distribution deals as well, right now. They're not talking about it.

But yeah, they're doing that. So there are many companies that kind of see that nuclear option as being a potential thing they are preparing for that. And a lot of people don't want to -- a lot of people don't want to hear that. I'm actually going to be at South by Southwest doing a panel on this very topic.

RS: Oh, nice.

DB: Yeah. I'm really excited about it.

RS: What’s the name of the panel?

DB: De-schedulization of Cannabis: Be careful what you wish for.

RS: Sounds about right. I mean, it would be very true to form that everybody thinks it's going to come from these certain ways and then boom, you're turned around, and it's coming from over there.

DB: Right, right, see, a lot of people don't want to talk about this because it's awful, when you think about it, it's pretty awful. And I've had analysts, and I've had arguments with people who told me that Budtenders will go away. They won't sell flower anymore. It'll just be pre-rolls and blah, blah, blah. I don't agree with that. I actually think that that person's wrong in telling me that. But that person has also been very, very right about the convenience store lobby, the tobacco lobby, who the FDA is talking to right now, when it's drafting its regulations. It's not the people in the cannabis industry, it's people in tobacco and alcohol.

We already know alcohol has jumped in. It's frustrating and sad as it is to see what I think is a wonderful industry, and one that I've certainly enjoyed working with for years, to think that it could be just blown up by these big corporations, it's kind of sad and frustrating, but unfortunately, that's just kind of how our business cycle is set up.

RS: Yeah, also the world we live in is not a perfect place clearly.

DB: Yeah.

RS: Wow, very interesting. I mean, do you think as investors, how deeply do you think a responsible investor looking at, obviously everybody who talks about the cannabis sector is a risky place to invest, in the best of times. But certainly if all of these, if for an MSO specifically, I mean, most of what they have would mean nothing. How much does an investor need to, well I guess, I guess very much, you would say, you know…?

DB: Yeah, if you're paying attention, you're starting to look at, like I said, like a company like a Fire & Flower who has done a deal with Couche-Tard, or the ones that have done the alcohol deals, the ones that have started to look at that big distribution model, those are the ones that…

RS: Do you think Constellation (STZ) has had a head start in that sense?



DB: Yeah, I do. I do, as well I think, somebody like Acreage Holdings which is very politically connected, will benefit from those political connections. And I think you're starting to see some of these companies starting to put some of those politicians on their boards. You’re starting to see more of that. And I think that's why because they know they're going to have to have that person fighting for them inside the House, so that they can get, be part of the in-circle.

RS: It would seem that once they do that, the chips will kind of just fall where they may. I mean, the money will just come in, the corporations will just come in and it'll all just…

DB: It’ll be pretty disruptive.

RS: Yeah.

DB: It'll be definitely disruptive for sure.

RS: Yeah. Wow, also be a -- in an election year it will be a very big distraction.

DB: Yeah, yeah, I mean, I know right now the FDA is working on drafting this type of language and I know that they are looking at the tobacco language as a place to start. That's about all I know at this point.

RS: Will CBD and hemp - will they be kept separate? Do you think from that? Will it be like…

DB: Yeah, yeah, it would be separate.

RS: It would just be the THC, interesting. Well, wow, Debra, you've kind of blown my mind. Interesting to talk about, it will be interesting to follow this development. When are you speaking at South by Southwest?

DB: I will be at South by Southwest on March 19. That's when my panel is. I've got Troy Dayton from ArcView and I've got a gentleman named Mark Singleton, who has been very involved, he was very involved with writing the tobacco legislation. And then the FDA is considering sending someone. So if we do get the person from the FDA that's going to be a big deal because I believe they’ve only spoken once, like sent an FDA person to one conference with any regards to cannabis. So I think that if they do send someone it'll be a really big deal to have that person on my panel , in addition to another Congressman that they're gonna have.

RS: That's very cool. Yeah, definitely be interesting to see and yeah, interesting that they'll be publicly facing.

DB: Yep.



RS: Nice, interesting to follow that. So leave us with something maybe you want, it doesn't have to be less dire. It doesn't have to be, I won't, but…

DB: No, no, you know what, and listen, I think that look, we’ve got, we've had a big resurgence in the alcohol industry with microbrews, and all the microbrew brands, I think that the cannabis consumer is special and unique and very different from the alcohol consumer.

That's why I was saying the person that told me oh, you're going to get rid of Budtenders. You're not going to be selling flower anymore. I just don't believe that because I think the cannabis consumer loves their flower. And you wouldn't as a company destroy 50% of your consumer base for the product that they want. Yeah, I think a lot of little brands will go out of business, but that's going to happen. But I do believe that I still think that there's going to be room for the dispensary to live, just as you've got places in every town that is kind of a special craft beer store, you have liquor stores. You can buy your liquor at a grocery store in some states, but you also have specialty liquor stores in lots of places. So I still think that we're still going to have these products, and that they'll be good product. I absolutely believe that. But I think that we're just still going to see a lot of change. But it's still super exciting. I still think there's a lot of opportunity there.

RS: Yeah. And also it could be that the big corporations buy up these brands and let them stay as their own brands, not necessarily destroy them?

DB: Right. I agree.

RS: Interesting. Well, let me just ask you this in terms of like cannabis retail space moving forward like do you see it as more of the MedMens (OTCQB:MMNFF), that kind of model, or do you think it's going to be something different that we haven't seen yet?

DB: You know, I wouldn't be surprised to see more -- like I went to a dispensary in Vegas, they've got called NuWu big kind of big-big huge big store with a consumption cafe in the store.

RS: Right. I've heard Vegas has some really interesting dispensaries happening.

DB: And Planet 13 is doing something similar. I think that and then with the Lowell Café, which I guess is now called the original cannabis cafe out in LA. Yeah, I think that you're going to start to see more stuff like that which can -- and that's brand new. We haven't even seen that. We've seen that in Canada with Tokyo Smoke, where it's like a cafe with an internet cafe and like a workspace. So I could definitely see stuff like that coming out. You're not going to have people that want to smoke pot next to people drinking cocktails.

RS: Right.



DB: But I could certainly see, these special consumption cafes popping up around and that I think has a lot of promise.

RS: Yeah, we had Nicole Fox on a couple months ago and she's opening up one in West Hollywood in the next year, which is like a tea lounge, you know, Moroccan themed cannabis consumption, health and wellness. So yeah, I think it will be…

DB: And cannabis can be a very social consumption item. So I definitely could see where you would have people wanting to go to the consumption café and hang out with people and whatever, do edibles or smoke or whatever you do they dab and meet new people that are like minded. So yeah, I think that there's certainly a lot of promise in that.

RS: Yeah. Last question what do you -- the vape crisis do you think it's over? Do you think this is it? Do you think the things that we're hearing the sicknesses and illnesses are…?

DB: Yeah, yeah, I think we've pretty much come out of that. It's been pretty well documented. It was the black market stuff that they thought it was vitamin E. They didn't have these problems before the black market, people started selling their crap. All of a sudden out of the blue people have been vaping for years, no problem and all of a sudden in one year, people started dying, which is horrible and sad, and reckless. And now from the latest CDC numbers, these situations are declining. So people are not buying from the black market. They're buying a reputable product. So yeah, I think we are starting to come out now.

RS: All right. Well, Debra, really appreciate you coming on. It's always great to talk to you, always really nice to hear your perspective, which is a rich one. And I look forward to hearing about that South by Southwest panel.