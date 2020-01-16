Vermilion Energy: The Bull Case

We dive into some relevant numbers for 2020 and give our take.

Note: TTF charts are shown Euros per MWH, while hedges are shown in Canadian dollars per MMBTU.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) had a 2019 that it would rather forget. The stock underperformed despite its hefty dividend yield.

Recent speculation has swirled around a dividend cut. We wanted to break down the bear arguments and give our take on each one of them.

The Bear Case

The focus on VET's dividend sustainability (or lack thereof) has come from 3 arguments.

1) Falling natural gas prices in Europe.

2) An extraordinarily large dependence on European natural gas prices.

3) Falling EBITDA estimates from analysts.

We address these below.

Falling Natural Gas Prices in Europe

There is no denying that European gas prices have taken a swan dive. February 2020 futures are down about 50% in the last 12 months.

While the pressures on the front end have shown up, longer-term futures remain remarkably resistant. For example, December 2021 futures have moved just 4% lower in the same time span.

The key reason for this is the chart below.

European natural gas production keeps falling and is expected to decline another 2-3% a year for the next 5-10 years. Consumption, on the other hand, is expected to rise steadily. The net result is that prices have to be high to attract the marginal LNG barrel. So, while the shorter-term price can go anywhere, we think European natural gas prices are likely to remain firm to attract LNG supply over the next 5 years.

An Extraordinarily Large Dependence on European Natural Gas Prices

The bear contention is that Europe's natural gas is a big source of free cash flow, and a fall there would hit VET the hardest. There are three things wrong with that argument. The first is that VET's primary cash flow and free cash flow generator is NOT European natural gas, but European Brent Oil. France, where all production is only crude oil (Vs. the rest of Europe made up of natural gas) produces the highest netbacks per barrel.

Source: Vermilion Presentation

It is not even remotely a contest for this. France will produce about 10,500 barrels a day of crude oil at $50 CAD netback. That is $190 million of funds flow and $133 million of free cash flow (it is expected to get $57 million of capex).

The second aspect that is wrong is that VET is hedged close to 80% for 2020 European natural gas production. With bulk of the 2020 prices locked in, the vulnerability is lower than what most would assume.

Finally, VET has locked in close to 55% of estimated 2021 natural gas production in Europe, at prices that are about 3% higher (floor prices) than their 2020 hedges.

Source: Vermilion Hedging Data

Hence, Vermilion's dependence and vulnerability to moving European natural gas prices are greatly exaggerated.

Falling EBITDA Estimates from Analysts

Over the course of 2019, estimates for VET's 2020 have fallen. While we agree that has happened, a key factor we have to dive into is the why. 75-80% of the decline in estimates is because analysts are now using 10% lower oil price forecasts than they did at the beginning of 2019. TD, for example, is using $56 USD for WTI for full year 2020 versus $61 USD for WTI at the beginning of 2019 (again, for full year 2020). That decreases netbacks in estimates by about 16-18%. The remaining decline can be attributed to VET's lack of production growth in 2019. VET definitely deserves some blame for this as production has definitely disappointed in Q2-2019 and Q3-2019. However, the falling EBITDA story is largely a change in price deck rather than a function of the company massively underperforming.

Conclusion

We want to bring our side of the debate to the forefront. However, writing this article got us thinking about a quote from Star Wars.

To bring the analogy home here, we can rephrase this as,

It is obvious that this contest cannot be decided by our knowledge of Vermilion Energy... but by our skills in predicting oil prices.

What we mean by that is that, if oil prices move up 20%, VET will not cut, even if the bear case had some merits. On the flip side, even if our analysis was perfect, and oil prices averaged under $45, VET would have a very high probability of cutting. So, while these debates are useful, one must not lose sight of the primary thing that determines the outcome. We like VET here as a diversified global energy producer. We also think WTI averages $65 USD in 2020 as shale's problems finally come home to roost.

That would create funds flow exceeding dividends and capex by about $120 million. The chart above also illustrates the lack of sensitivity to European natural gas prices (due to hedging). A 20% delta in WTI changes funds flow by 15%, while a 20% delta in European natural gas prices changes funds flow by just 1.5%. We like VET here and think it is one of the better E&P plays.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

