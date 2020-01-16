BAR Weekly: Pullback Likely To Prove Transient

We expect the recent pullback in BAR to prove short-lived; we reiterate our Jan-20 target at $16.00 per share.

ETF investors lifted their gold holdings by 13% in 2019. We see additional ETF inflows into gold in the first half of 2020.

Gold’s spec positioning is stretched on the long side, but we expect more speculative buying pressure in the near term.

BAR has come under slight downward pressure since our previous update, principally because investor fears over US-Iran geopolitical tensions have abated.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Gold Weekly report. We discuss gold prices through the lenses of the GraniteShares Gold Trust ETF (BAR).

BAR has come under slight downward pressure since our previous update, principally because investor fears over US-Iran geopolitical tensions have abated. This has reduced safe-haven demand for gold in the process.

BAR reached an intraday high of $15.75 per share on January 6, just 1.5% off from our Jan-20 target of $16 per share.

We remain constructive on BAR in the near term since we expect monetary demand for gold to continue to grow on the back of positive macro forces for the yellow metal, most notably some dollar weakness. The friendly seasonal patterns of gold in January and Q1 are also likely to support the upward trajectory in BAR in the weeks ahead.

In this context, we reiterate our Jan-20 target of $16 per share.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About BAR

BAR is directly impacted by the vagaries of gold spot prices because the Fund physically holds gold bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank. The investment objective of the Fund is to replicate the performance of the price of gold, less trust expenses (0.1749%), according to BAR's prospectus.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the gold market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the gold bars.

BAR provides exposure which is identical to established competitors like GLD and IAU, which are nevertheless much more costly to hold over a long-term horizon. Indeed, BAR offers an expense ratio of just 0.1749% while IAU and GLD have an expense ratio of 0.25% and 0.40%, respectively.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The net spec length dropped slightly to 1,002 tonnes in the week to January 7, 2020. Fresh selling (23 tonnes) more than offset fresh buying (6 tonnes) between December 31, 2019, and January 7, 2020, resulting in an 18-tonne decline in the net spec length. The Comex gold spot price dropped by 0.6% over the corresponding period.

Although gold’s spec positioning is stretched on the long side, with the net spec length (41% of OI) close to its historical high of 52% of OI, spec buying pressure is due to continue in the near term because hedge funds tend to be attracted by the positive price momentum.

Because the Comex spot gold price gained 19% in 2019, the speculative community could be inclined to extend its long exposure to gold even though speculators are aware that “long gold” has become an overcrowded trade.

Last year, the speculative community raised its net long position in Comex gold to the tune of 635 tonnes – representing 26% of OI or 16% of global supply. This significant amount of spec buying contributed to the rally in gold spot prices in 2019.

Implications for BAR: We expect more speculative buying pressure in the weeks ahead, which should push gold spot prices higher, thereby lending support to BAR.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors liquidated mildly their gold holdings in the week to January 10, to the tune of 6 tonnes. This is because the risk-off response to US-Iran geopolitical tensions proved short-lived, prompting some ETF investors to reduce their exposure to gold and reassert upside exposure to risky assets like equities.

Last year, gold ETF holdings surged by 273 tonnes or 13%. This represents 6% of global supply. Gold ETF demand is more “sticky” than speculative demand and as such, the impact of gold ETF buying is likely to be less volatile.

The significant increase in gold ETF holdings in 2019 was principally driven by lower US real interest rates, which was partly counterbalanced by a stronger dollar index.

This year, we expect renewed dollar weakness, which should boost gold ETF buying. In line with Morgan Stanley, we are bearish on the dollar in the near term. To wit:

We expect a front-loaded 6% DXY decline in 1H20, helped by a cyclical rebound in the global economy and orderly Brexit resolution driving funds into more attractively valued asset markets outside the US. Cyclical currencies like AUD, NZD, GBP, Scandis and EM should outperform. However, as US election uncertainty picks up and the growth/inflation trade-off shifts towards higher inflation in 2H20, creating risks for the US corporate sector, the risk environment could become more challenging, allowing USD to rebound. Countercyclical currencies – particularly JPY but also CHF – should outperform in 2H20.

Source: Global FX: Front-loaded USD weakness (November 17, 2019)

Implications for BAR: We think that dollar weakness will stimulate gold ETF buying in the first half of the year, which should, in turn, boost gold spot prices. Consequently, we expect BAR to trend higher in the process.

Closing thoughts

Although BAR has come under slight downward pressure in recent days due to abating investor fears over the US-Iran conflict, we expect BAR to remain in an upward trajectory in the remainder of January and Q1 2020.

Although gold’s spec positioning is stretched on the long side, we expect hedge funds to extend their long exposure to Comex gold due to the positive price momentum after the stellar rally in 2019. Further, we expect ETF investors to express increased buying interest in gold on renewed dollar weakness, caused by the cyclical rebound in the global economy.

In this context, we reiterate our Jan-20 target of $16 per share for BAR.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.