Platinum: Bullish In Q1, Cautious In 2020

We are bullish on PPLT in the near term, with a Q1-20 target of $103 per share, representing a 7% upside potential.

A digression about the "real" state of the refined balance of the platinum market.

Last year, ETF investors bought 11% of global supply driven by a significant price divergence in the PGM space, which is likely to ultimately shift refined market conditions.

Last year, speculators bought 31% of global supply, resulting in a stretched spec positioning. Yet, we expect further spec buying pressure in near term on positive price momentum.

Thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Platinum Weekly report, in which we discuss platinum prices through the lenses of the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT).

PPLT has rallied strongly since our last update, corroborating our view according to which the sell-off at the start of the year was a buying opportunity. By reaching a high of $96.22 per share on January 15, PPLT has moved closer to our Q1-20 target of $103 per share.

Although spec positioning is stretched, we expect stronger monetary demand for platinum in the months ahead, driven by positive macro forces for the precious metals complex and favorable seasonal patterns in Q1.

Although most analysts tend to believe that the refined platinum market remained in a structural surplus last year (like JPM), we argue that the balance is flawed due to the absence of ETF demand in the calculation of the market balance. Investors should focus on the "real" market balance rather than the "physical" market balance.

We remain bullish on PPLT in the near term, maintaining our Q1-target of $103 per share, which represents a 7% upside from its current level.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About PPLT

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of platinum prices, PPLT is an interesting investment vehicle because it seeks to track spot platinum prices by physically holding platinum bars, which are located in JPM vaults in London and Zurich. The vaults are inspected twice a year, including once randomly. The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the platinum market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

The Fund summary is as follows:

The price of PPLT is based on the spot price of platinum less the Trust's expenses. All platinum is priced off the LPPM's specifications for Good Delivery**, which is an internationally recognized and transparent benchmark for pricing physical platinum.

Its expense ratio is 0.60%. In other words, a long position in PPLT of $10,000 held over 12 months would cost the investor $60.

Liquidity conditions are healthy because its average daily volume is around $5 million and the average spread over the past 60 days is at 0.09%.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators raised only marginally their net long position in Nymex platinum in the first week of 2020, to the tune of 5,900 oz.

The net spec length has increased substantially over the past month, however, with an increase of 635,200 oz, representing 12% of OI and 8% of global supply.

The increase in speculative demand for Nymex palladium has helped palladium spot prices much strongly higher in recent weeks.

Last year, speculators bought a substantial 2.485 million oz of platinum, which represents 31% of global supply. This is likely to have contributed to the powerful rally of 19% in the Nymex platinum price in 2019.

Given the elevated net long speculative position in Nymex platinum, we continue to believe the risk of unwinding is high in 2020. In the short term, however, speculative buying pressure could run further due to momentum-based speculative flows.

Implications for PPLT: Because speculative buying pressure is likely in the near term as a result of the positive price momentum, Nymex palladium spot prices are expected to move higher. In turn, this would lend support to PPLT.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors liquidated 14,000 oz of platinum of their holdings last week, reflecting a broad-based wave of ETF liquidation across the precious metals space.

A posteriori, last week's bout of platinum ETF selling was poorly timed considering that Nymex palladium spot prices have surged around 6% since the start of the week. This bout of platinum ETF liquidation was most likely driven by momentum-based traders, who were forced to reduce their exposure due to the 3% fall in the Nymex palladium spot price over the period.

Last year, ETF investors bought a substantial ~900,000 oz of platinum, representing 11% of global supply. This is likely to have exerted upward pressure on Nymex platinum prices last year.

ETF investors expect a fundamental shift in the long term caused by the significant price divergence between platinum and palladium, prompting them to accumulate platinum at a discount. The premium of palladium to platinum is unsustainable and, therefore, likely to affect refined market conditions in both markets in the longer term.

In this regard, we believe that ETF investors will continue to assert upside exposure to platinum until the abnormal price divergence between the platinum price and the palladium price vanes.

Implications for PPLT: ETF demand for platinum is expected to push the spot platinum price higher, which in turn should lend support to PPLT.

A look at the "real" refined market balance

According to JPM, the platinum market is due to remain in a structural surplus this year, to the tune of 592,000 oz, slightly smaller than the surplus of 727,000 oz in 2019.

Source: JPM - December 2019 presentation

Here is a visual showing the "physical" market balance for platinum (left side) and palladium (right side).

Source: JPM - December 2019 presentation

The deficit comes despite their expectations for weaker mine supply (-3% this year, the deepest contraction since 2014), which is principally the result of a 4% decline in South African production. Here is a more detailed look at JPM's supply numbers:

Source: JPM - December 2019 presentation

On the demand side, JPM forecasts a marginal decline of 0.3% in platinum usage, compared with a deeper decline of 1.3% last year.

However, taking a deeper look at JPM's demand estimates, we find that investment demand is underestimated because JPM focuses only on the "physical" balance of the market, not the "real" balance.

Indeed, JPM analysts show that physical investment demand totaled 353,000 oz in 2019, which does not take the surge in ETF demand (+900,000 oz) into account. As a result, the estimated "physical" balance does not correspond to the "real" balance.

Once we look at the "real" balance of the platinum market, we find that 1)the platinum market was markedly tighter in 2019 vs 2018, 2)the platinum market was in a deficit last year, and 3)the platinum market is likely to experience a deeper deficit in 2020, all else equal. Our fundamental view is consistent with the marked appreciation in palladium spot prices last year, reflecting tighter market conditions.

Implications for PPLT: "Real" refined market conditions are tighter than what "physical" refined market conditions suggest. This is fundamentally bullish for platinum spot prices and, therefore, PPLT.

Closing thoughts

The powerful rebound in PPLT over the past week has corroborated our bullish view that the sell-off at the start of the year was likely to be transient.

We remain friendly toward PPLT in the near term, driven by friendly seasonal patterns and tailwinds from positive macro forces for gold in a context in which platinum presently highly co-moves with the yellow metal.

Given the surge in ETF demand for platinum caused by the unsustainable divergence of prices in the PGM space, the "real" balance appears much tighter than what the "physical" balance suggests. Although we expect a deeper "real" deficit in the platinum market in 2020, we are cautious on our outlook beyond Q1 because the risk of a speculative unwinding is very high, in our view.

Our Q1-20 target for PPLT is at $103 per share.

