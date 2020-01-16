Chegg, Inc.: An Unrecognized Odds-On Near-Term Capital-Gainer

Such balanced expectations, derived systematically across actively-traded stocks and ETFs provide useful comparisons and value insights for all different equity investments.

Its reward~risk appraisal by Market-Makers [MMs] hedging their risks of being short to balance sellers with buyers in volume block-trades shows price gains in 93% of cases.

While 107% of its shares are institution-held (shorts-augmented) it is known by fewer than 2,000 Seeking Alpha reader/contributors out of well over a million.

Chegg, Inc., a learning-support services firm has nearly two decades of experience providing human help for student progress in both educational and work internship training situations.

Investment Thesis

Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) offers a substantially larger and more likely achievable price gain in the next 3 months, with less interim price drawdown exposure than most of over 2,700 other stocks whose price prospects are now forecast by well-informed investment professionals.

Price Expectations Start where Economic Analysis stops

Securities pricing is not a science of immutable rules. It is a serious game, constantly modified by the tactics and strategies of its players.

You may have somewhere heard the gambler's maxim: "Never bet on anything with less than four legs." Well, they weren't talking about trigonometry. Human intervention is what makes a game a game.

Price expectations depend on human perceptions, seen through the lenses of experiences and training. Views modified by biases, tradition, desires, and habit. We each have our preferences.

But there are some useful guidelines. Odds, credibility, trend momentum or persistence all can be factors. When they can be identified and measured, then meaningful comparisons can be made between otherwise very different objects of our attention.

That is why we daily examine thousands of stocks and ETFs to see how the market reacted to their prior price expectations like those being seen today. As indicated in the bullet points above we use the market-making [MM] community's self-protecting actions to get those prior and current price expectations. That quantifies potential coming price risk in a way far superior to any historic statistical variance analysis of uncertainty. Variance which is muddled by the opposite (but unidentified) presence of price rewards.

Viewed by players on both sides of those forward-looking risk-protective or gain-seeking hedging actions, and calibrated directly in each specific security's prices, we see how the proportions of probable gain or loss vary across time. Then we can focus on prior periods which were viewed similarly to what is being seen now, stock by stock.

What is CHGG's business?

"Chegg, Inc. operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks. Its digital products and services include Chegg Study, which helps students master challenging concepts on their own; Chegg Writing that enables automatically generate sources in the required formats, when students need to cite their sources in written work; Chegg Tutors that allow students find human help on its learning platform through a network of live tutors; and Chegg Math solver, which helps students to get math help through self-guided and individualized math solutions. The company also offers Other Services, such as Test Prep, internships, college admission and scholarship services; rents and sells print textbooks and eTextbooks; and offers supplemental materials and textbook buyback services. Chegg, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California."

Source: Yahoo Finance

What stock price experiences has CHGG had?

Figure 1

Source: Author

Figure 1 shows how CHGG's range of stock price expectations (the vertical lines) has varied daily over the past 6 months. The heavy dot in each day's range is of the closing price on the forecast day. It separates the range into upside and downside prospects.

The row of data below the daily trend picture tells what prices are currently being seen as possible. And from a restricted sample of prior forecasts from the past five years, what could be gained or lost from being "long" in the security while following a simple but rigorous portfolio management discipline. A discipline described in the "TERMD explained" link.

CHGG has had 44 prior-outlook days (out of 1261) where about half of the full forecast price range lay below its then current market quote. Now this segment from $34.52 to $40.24 is 51% of the full range from $34.52 to $45.59. We use this measure, which we call the Range Index [RI] as a comparative standard for expectation balances (between up and down prospects) for all stocks.

Using that RI of 51, the 44 priors for CHGG produced net gain %Payoffs under TERMD of +11.4%. Not all of the 44 were profitable, but 93% of them (41) either reached or exceeded the price target of $45.59 by or before the next 3 months after the forecast, or were above their entry cost at the end of that holding patience period of time investment.

An important part of the TERMD discipline is Time-Efficiency, accomplished by closing out any position where the TIME invested has been 3 months without reaching its upside target. Here, CHGG has only had 3 such periods with ending prices below cost. Including their 63 market-day time investments into the total of the successful forecasts raised the average holding periods of all 44 in the sample to 33 market days or 46 calendar days, about a month and a half.

Recognizing that a market-year usually has only 252 days, that 33 market-day time investment compounds the +11.4% net gain average into an annual rate [CAGR] of +126%. Since we want to make our capital as productive as reasonably practical, CAGRs are a good way to compare prospective investing opportunities, which often will involve unequal time investment requirements. Another way is to convert the payoffs into basis points of net reward per day of capital investment. More about that later.

Prior payoffs of +11.4% have had attractive net rewards, but how do they compare with what the current hedging-based forecasts imply? TERMD uses the top of the price-range forecast of $45.59 as a sell target -- +13.3% above the market quote at time of forecast of $40.24.

A comparison of the prior accomplished +11.4% with the present forecast of +13.4 suggests a degree of credibility for the current outlook - 0.9 as indicated at the end of the data row in Figure 1. Any such Credibility Ratio of 0.75 to 1.25 encourages acceptance of the current forecast.

Real risk evaluation

So much for the "good side" of a buy proposition; what about the "bad side"?

As we condition the credibility of the upside price change forecast by comparison with actual experience, so too do we look to see how bad the downside might get. But with concern only during those "long" holding periods when committed capital would be at risk under the TERMD discipline. All other periods are irrelevant, shocking as they may be.

Figure 1's data row tells what the worst case price drawdowns have been (an average of them) during all of each actual exposure period when they were to be held. What matters is how bad a fear of loss may get induced, not whether or not it existed at the end of the holding. Investors will have varied reactions to the exposures, so there is no way to evaluate potential risk impact by historic outcomes. But by having knowledge of the maximum degree of intensity possibly present some useful guidance may be provided.

Integrating the Good and Bad

One logically-simplified way to address the combination of stock price risk and reward is to weight each part by its probability and combine the two. The "Win Odds" of profitable position odds here for CHGG of 41 out of 44, or 93 out of 100 offer such a probability. One minus those odds, or 100 - 93 provides the loss probability weight. Thus .93 times +11.4% plus 0.07 times -6.6% produces a weighted net payoff of +10.0%.

To make this style of evaluation more comparable between varied investment opportunity situations, an integration of the likely holding periods used in the calculation is helpful. For CHGG the average number of market days required by all 44 positions of the sample was only 34 out of the maximum 63 possible, because of the high proportion of upside target prices reached.

A standard evaluation measure used in many capital planning decision situations is the expected net payoff stated in "basis points" of 1/100ths 1%, per day of capital involvement. On a 365-day calendar year +19 bp/day when sustained for a year doubles the original capital, or a CAGR of +100%. When a smaller-count of 252 market days makes up a relevant year, the fewer days are each proportionally more powerful, so only 14 bp/mkt day does the 100% equivalent.

Comparing Investment Alternatives

Comparison is the essence of evaluation. If the investing objective is to make capital as productive of future spendable amounts as possible, using an odds-weighted bp/d yardstick can be helpful.

To that end Figure 2 includes the relevant MM forecasts and their prior outcomes for five stocks "also watched by" folks who are interested in CHGG, according to Yahoo Finance. For broader perspective a market-index proxy of the SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY) is provided, along with the average of over 2,500 current-day MM price-range forecast issues, and a ranked set of the likely 20 best near-term wealth-building stocks under TERMD portfolio discipline.

Figure 2

Source: Author

All of these comparisons in Figure 2 have the same basic data as included in the row of Figure 1 for CHGG. That is expanded by the columns [O] thru [R] to provide for odds-weighted bp/day price-prospect evaluation comparisons.

Please note that CHGG has a history of superior Win Odds [H] at its current MM forecast RI [G]. While its upside sell targets [E] are less than many others, its forecast credibility [N] is higher than most others because its achieved payoffs [I] are above most others.

That combination puts its net Odds-Weighted return [Q] higher than all others. Its Days Held of 34 widens that advantage in most cases.

Competition from the market-index alternative SPY at this point in time is rather limited because of an unenthusiastic upside target outlook of only +5.5% at a CAGR of only +9%. That is better though, than the overall population of 2,760 MM forecasts of a modest net decline (-2.6%).

As usual, all is not gloom among that large population, where the best-looking 20 stocks appear nearly as good [Q], [R], on average as CHGG, and in a few cases, even better.

Conclusion

Chegg, Inc. stock presents a strong competitive case as a stock to be bought now for a means of near-term building of portfolio capital value.

