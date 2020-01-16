VMware: A Value Tech Stock To Load Up On

However, VMware is still managing to drive double-digit revenue growth, thanks to new efforts such as hybrid cloud. Its acquisition of Pivotal Software also marks its entry into PaaS.

Since the start of 2019, shares of VMware have vastly lagged behind the broader market, despite strong gains across the software and technology sectors.

As the markets continue to storm toward new all-time highs, finding value - especially in a sector that has had as impressive of a run-up as the technology sector - can be incredibly challenging in today's landscape. A well-known name that has recently caught my radar, however, is VMware (VMW) - the Silicon Valley-based tech giant that is best known for introducing the concept of virtualization to the IT landscape prior to the dot-com boom.

These days, most investors see VMware as a legacy technology provider - a label that has harmed many peers such as Oracle (ORCL) and IBM (IBM). VMware's stock price performance over the past year reflects this pessimism. Since the start of 2019 and cumulatively through today, the S&P 500 has risen 31% - VMware, in comparison, has gained a measly 9%. Even gold has performed better.

Such underperformance would suggest that VMware's fundamentals are lagging. I'd argue that the truth is far from that. Despite its hold in legacy markets, VMware has many growth initiatives that has allowed it to retain double-digit revenue growth. The company also represents tremendous value. When viewing VMware on a free cash flow multiple basis (which, as I'll cover in this article, is one of the most attractive aspects about VMware), we find that its 18.5x FCF multiple is among the lowest of the large-cap software stocks, second only to struggling Oracle (ORCL), whose revenue growth has slipped negative in several quarters of the past fiscal year. Microsoft (MSFT) - which, as another enterprise software juggernaut, I believe to be VMware's closest compare - trades seven turns higher by comparison.

My strategy over the past month has been to rotate into defensive positions as the market continues to melt upward. This involves finding stable, cash-flowing businesses trading at reasonable value - but still have growth prospects ahead. VMware, in my view, checks all the right boxes.

Growth hasn't vanished; company has issued bullish outlook for Q4 and FY21

One popular misconception about VMware is that, as a legacy technology provider, its prospects for revenue growth have diminished. This isn't true. In the company's most recent earnings quarter, VMware delivered $2.46 billion in revenue (+11.6% y/y), beating the $2.41 billion (+9% y/y) expected by Wall Street, and continuing a multi-year trend of double-digit revenue growth after a challenging 2017.

Figure 1. VMware Q3 revenue growth Source: VMware Q3 earnings release

While it's true that VMware's classic virtualization/hypervisor technology is "old news", the company has dangled its toes into many new markets. M&A has been the biggest vehicle of that so far. VMware recently acquired two well-known public companies, Carbon Black (CBLK) and Pivotal Software (PVTL), to expand its total addressable market.

The latter extends VMware's reach into endpoint security - a natural extension for a company whose bread-and-butter product covers servers and databases. The latter is a PaaS development platform which gives developers the tools they need to build and deploy applications, another powerful synergy for VMware. The company also continues to make progress in advancing its hybrid cloud and hyper convergence products, pitting it against market leader Nutanix (NTNX).

As acceptance of cloud and hybrid cloud solutions gains a wider following, VMware stands to benefit as an "old school" technology company with many embedded relationships to blue-chip companies. In the company's third-quarter earnings call, CEO Pat Gelsinger noted that JPMorgan Chase (JPM) has increased its investments into VMware technology - something that a newer upstart like Nutanix may not have been able to achieve from one of the world's largest banks.

VMware even expects revenue growth to pick up in Q4, expected to be released in February. Its guidance calls for growth to accelerate to 13.8% y/y, representing 220bps of sequential acceleration:

Figure 2. VMware guidance update Source: VMware Q3 investor presentation

This double-digit growth is expected to continue into FY21. Zane Rowe, VMware's CFO, noted as follows on the Q3 earnings call:

Now as we look to our next fiscal year, we're expecting the strength we're currently seeing in the business to continue. Preliminarily, we're planning for a fiscal 2021 total revenue growth rate in the low double digits, not including the impact from the proposed Pivotal acquisition. We also expect hybrid cloud subscription and SaaS to drive much of the future growth of the business and show a significant increase in its percentage mix of total revenue. In FY 2021, we will continue to invest incrementally in our fast-growing hybrid cloud subscription and SaaS portfolio. While these incremental investments will drive operating income expansion, we expect they will impact next year's operating margin by up to 2 percentage points including Carbon Black."

Best-in-class cash flow behemoth

The other (and perhaps primary) reason to invest in VMware is its sheer profit potential. When most investors think of the software sector, they think of high-flying startups that are burning through gobs of cash. As a mature tech titan, however, VMware has efficiently levered its business to deliver one of the best free cash flow profiles in the industry.

See below the company's year-to-date free cash flow performance in FY20:

Figure 3. VMware cash flows Source: VMware Q3 investor presentation

In Q3, VMware generated $810 million in operating cash flow and spent $50 million on capex, totaling $760 million in free cash flow; in the year-to-date, FCF was $2.57 million. Its Q3 and YTD free cash flow have grown by 7% y/y and 4% y/y, respectively.

Perhaps even more indicative is the sheer size of its free cash flow margins - 30.9% in Q3 and 35.9% in the year-to-date. These are best-in-class margins, and in a time that investors have started demanding more profitability out of tech companies (ever since the WeWork IPO blew out, investors have paid far more attention to the tech sector's bottom line), VMware's free cash flow margins are a huge differentiator.

VMware's acquisition of Pivotal and Carbon Black - both smaller concerns with less efficient operating structures - may hit margins in the short term, but as M&A synergies work into the fold, VMware will be able to acquire these companies' revenues at much more efficient margins.

Key takeaways

There's a lot of merit in investing in a value name like VMware amid an expensive market. For a company that is both growing revenue at a double-digit pace as well as generating >30% FCF margins, VMware's ~18x forward FCF multiple represents quite a bargain next to a bloated market. Buy this name for the long term.

