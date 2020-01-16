Bond Funds Close Out The Year On A Positive Note

Executive Summary

Bond funds appreciated by an average 0.96% during the fourth quarter to bring their annual average return to 8.14% on the strength of four straight quarters of positive returns. The gains were broad-based as 48 out of Lipper's 51 fixed income peer groups were on the plus side for the quarter, led by Emerging Markets Local Currency Debt Funds, which appreciated 5.05% driven higher by a weaker U.S. dollar.

For the fourth straight quarter, all of Lipper's fixed income macro-groups were in the black. The World Fixed Income Funds group bounced back in Q4, recording the best gain (+2.21%) among the groups after posting the worst result in Q3 (+0.14%). Just as it impacted the Q3 results, the direction of the U.S. dollar also played a key role in the group's Q4 performance. An increase in the strength of the U.S. dollar is a negative indicator for ex-U.S. debt and vice versa. As per the Trade Weighted U.S. Dollar Index, the dollar did strengthen in Q3 and weaken in Q4 as the Index fell 1.79 points to close out the year after gaining 2.39 points in Q3. Among the other macro-groups, the next best result was turned in by General Domestic Taxable Fixed Income Funds (+1.76%), followed by Municipal Debt Funds (+0.47%), Investment Grade Corporate Bond Funds (+0.46%), and Government/Treasury Funds (+0.22%). Of note, Government/Treasury Funds contained the only three peer groups that were in the red for the quarter: General U.S. Treasury Funds (-2.33%), General U.S. Government Funds (-0.87%), and Intermediate U.S. Government Funds (-0.23%).

As anticipated, the Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the third time this year at its Federal Open Market Committee meeting at the end of October, reducing the federal funds rate to the 1.50% to 1.75% range. The Fed's post-meeting policy statement in October seemed to indicate that rate cuts would be harder to come by in the future, which was inferred by the removal of a key sentence from the past policy statements. The policy statements from the recent previous meetings included language stating that the Fed's actions had the goal of extending the current economic expansion for as long as possible. This sentence was removed from the statement after the October meeting and replaced with language indicating that the Fed would let its economic forecast and the current economic data determine its course of action. The Fed voted unanimously to leave interest rates unchanged at its December meeting. The policy statement from this meeting attributed the Fed's increased confidence in the direction of the economy mainly to the progress in the trade talks between the U.S. and China. Of concern, as noted by the Fed, was that inflation (approximately 1.5% annually as per the Fed's preferred Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index measure) continues to run considerably below the Fed's 2.0% target. The Fed indicated that it would be exploring alternatives that could potentially push inflation closer to its target.

Fixed Income Macro-Group Returns

Source: Lipper from Refinitiv

Government/Treasury Funds Summary

Treasury yields across intermediate and long-term maturities appreciated for the first quarter in five as illustrated in the table below. The change in the direction on these longer-term Treasury yields indicates increased confidence in the U.S. economy. Evidence of this can be seen in the Federal Reserve's apparent suspension of interest rate cuts as well as improvement in the U.S.-China trade tensions. The yields on the 30-year, 10-year, and five-year Treasury notes rose 27 basis points (bps), 24 bps, and 14 bps, respectively. These are the first quarterly increases for these time periods since the third quarter of 2018. After temporarily inverting in Q3, the two-year/10-year Treasury spread widened in Q4. The two-year/10-year Treasuries closed inverted for three consecutive trading days (August 27-29) before closing Q3 with a slim margin of plus 5 bps. The spread continued to widen in Q4 thanks to the 24-bps gain for the 10-year and 5 bps contraction for the two-year, to close the quarter with a 34-bps gap.

The government/Treasury funds macro-group turned in the worst quarterly performance (+0.22%) among the macro-groups. This result was down from its 1.29% increase in Q3 and brought its gain for the year to 6.19%. The group's overall performance was hampered by the only three quarterly losses by fixed income peer groups that were referenced earlier (General U.S. Treasury Funds, General U.S. Government Funds, and Intermediate U.S. Government Funds lost 2.33%, 0.87%, and 0.23%, respectively). All of these peer groups contain funds with longer-term maturities and confirm the inverse relationship for bonds-as yields increase prices will fall. The largest quarterly gain among the peer groups belonged to Inflation Protected Bond Funds at 1.03%. Among the remainder of the peer groups, the Short U.S. Treasury Funds (+0.48%) and Short U.S. Government Funds (+0.43%) peer groups both were in the black, helped at least in part by the continued contraction in the shorter-term Treasury yields.

Treasury Yields

Source: U.S. Department of the Treasury

Investment-Grade Corporate Bond Funds

The Investment-Grade Corporate Bond Funds group recorded an average increase of 0.46% for Q4 to elevate its gains for 2019 to 7.81%. In a change from what we normally see, the best quarterly returns were not all attributable to the longer-term maturity peer groups, although the best return was. The Corporate Debt Funds BBB-Rated peer group (which does not place any limits on a fund's effective maturity) led the way with a gain of 0.80% for the quarter but was followed directly by Short Investment Grade Debt Funds (less than three-year effective maturity requirement), Short-Intermediate Investment Grade Debt Funds (less than five-year effective maturity requirement), and Ultra-Short Obligations Funds (less than one-year effective maturity requirement), which appreciated 0.59%, 0.55%, and 0.54%, respectively. We suspect that these results are at least in part tied to the aforementioned continued contraction in the shorter-term Treasury yields. Rounding out the group's results for Q4 were the Core Plus Bond Funds, Core Bond Funds, and Corporate Debt Funds A Rated peer groups, with gains of 0.35%, 0.21%, and 0.11%. All of these peer groups have longer-term effective maturities.

General Domestic Taxable Fixed Income Funds

This macro-group appreciated 1.76% in Q4, which beat its Q3 performance by 68 bps and pushed the group's average annual increase to 9.90%. All of the general domestic taxable fixed income peer groups posted positive results for Q4 led by High Yield Funds (+2.53%), Flexible Income Funds (+2.49%), and Short High Yield Funds (1.48%). The High Yield Funds (+136 bps) and Short High Yield Funds (+49 bps) groups both significantly outperformed what they did in the previous quarter, while Flexible Income Funds (+15 bps) were up slightly. In general, high yield debt correlates more with stocks than it does with other fixed income sectors. This is because high yield debt has a risk profile that is more like stocks than other fixed income securities. During the fourth quarter, all of the major U.S. equity indices improved upon their Q3 performances as the NASDAQ Composite Index, S&P 500 Index, and Dow Jones Industrial Average appreciated 12.17%, 8.53%, and 6.02%, respectively, for the last three months of the year. During Q3, the Dow and the S&P 500 managed to record narrow gains of 1.19% each while the NASDAQ retreated 0.09%.

World Fixed Income Funds Summary

As was referenced in the executive summary, this group benefitted greatly from the weakening of the U.S. dollar in the fourth quarter. World Income Funds posted the best performance for the quarter (+2.21%) among the macro-groups and the top three results for the quarter among all fixed income peer groups as Emerging Markets Local Currency Debt Funds, Emerging Markets Hard Currency Debt Funds, and Global High Yield Funds appreciated 5.05%, 2.89%, and 2.74%, respectively. For comparison purposes, when the strength of the dollar rose in Q3, the Emerging Markets Local Currency Debt Funds (-1.17%) and Emerging Markets Hard Currency Debt Funds (-0.09%) were both in the red while the gains for the Global High Yield Funds group were down approximately 1.90%. The global peer group outperforming the emerging markets peer groups at a time when U.S. dollar is appreciating (and vice versa) is attributable to funds in this group holdings some U.S. debt while the emerging market funds do not hold any. World Fixed Income Funds captured a gain of 10.47% for the year, the best performance among the macro-groups.

Municipal Debt Funds Summary

Municipal debt funds were up 0.47% during Q4 to lift its performance for the year to 6.63%. The national muni peer groups (+0.57%) outperformed the single-state muni groups (+0.38%), driven higher by funds in the High Yield Municipal Debt Funds (+0.76%) classification. The largest increase on the single-state side of the ledger belonged to California Short-Intermediate Municipal Debt Funds at plus 0.54%.

