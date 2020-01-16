A Bond Market Risk Measure Hits Record

This article discusses the concept of duration for readers and offers a unique look at the current trade-off between market yield and duration.

A recent article entitled "IG Credit Sets Records in '19; Outlook for '20" demonstrated the historically strong returns for investment-grade credit in 2019. Bondholders benefited from both an interest rate rally and credit spread tightening, an unusual positive correlation that drove the benchmark index, and funds like the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), to record returns.

In that article, I cautioned readers that the high teens' returns of 2019 were very unlikely to repeat in 2020. In yesterday's article, A First-In-A-Decade Yield Relationship, I suggested that some investors may look to re-allocate some of their investment-grade credit risk to mortgage-backed securities. In this article, I wanted to illustrate for readers that the trade in investment-grade credit has become more risky as yields have fallen.

The duration of the index has reached its highest level on record at 7.9 years. That means for a 100bp parallel shift higher in interest rates, the investment-grade bond index would expect to lose 7.9% of market value, on average. At the end of 2018, this figure stood at just 7.1 years. At the end of 2007, just before the financial crisis, that figure stood at 6.3 years.

Some readers may look at that duration data and interpret that the average maturity of the investment-grade bond market has expanded. Equity investors might look at that positively as corporations taking advantage of historically favorable financing conditions to lock in low coupons for an even longer period. The graph below shows that is not entirely the case. The average maturity has been extending incrementally in the post-crisis era, but the average maturity of the index is nowhere near its historic heights.

Duration has a dual meaning in finance. It is both the weighted average timing of the bonds' cash flows - the periods at which bonds pay their promised principal and interest - and also a measure of interest rate sensitivity. As coupons (blue line below) have fallen during the generation-long bond market rally, the timing of a bond's average cash flows extends. More of a bond's cash flow is driven by its principal payment at maturity, which is why we see longer durations today even though the average maturity today is not as long as it was twenty years ago.

In the graph below, I also show the market yield-to-worst for the investment-grade index. Market yield-to-worst is the rate at which those future cash flows are discounted back to the current market price. As market yields increase (decrease), duration shortens (lengthens), all else equal. This graph is also a reminder that while we have seen a steady rally in interest rates, the credit spread component of investment-grade credit has at times produced market yields above the prevailing average coupon. Those were good times to be adding risk in investment-grade credit - the Great Recession, the early 2000s correction, etc. Now is not one of those times.

In the final graph in this article, I have combined together a risk measure and a return measure to evaluate prevailing risk-adjusted returns. If the alpha we are seeking is outsized risk-adjusted returns, one should note that market yield - our return measure - has never offered so little compensation for a unit of duration - our risk measure. By this simple measure, investment-grade credit has never looked less appealing in at least the past three decades.

I hope this article helps inform readers structural allocation to investment-grade credit in 2020.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature and, therefore, inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

