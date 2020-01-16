Hold AutoZone For Market Total Return And Capital Growth Momentum

AutoZone’s three-year forward CAGR of 15% is well above average and will give you growth with the increasing United States and world economies.

AutoZone (AZO), a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts, is a Hold for the total return investor but a buy for the momentum investor looking at the latest earnings. AutoZone has steady growth and has plenty of cash flow, which it uses to increase the store count and buy back shares. I think this is an opportunity to buy a great growing business at a fair price. AutoZone is being considered for The Good Business Portfolio, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing. I want to increase the portfolio growth companies and AutoZone fits the bill.

AutoZone is being reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio guidelines. I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years used to evaluate the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of guidelines, please see my article " The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018." These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

When I scanned the five-year chart, AutoZone has a great recent chart going up and to the right in a steady, strong slope for the last 2.5 years. This momentum can continue as the company opens more stores each quarter.

AutoZone is reviewed in the following topics below.

Investment Fundamentals

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a crucial parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. My total return guideline is that total return must be higher than the Dow's total return over my test period. AutoZone beats against the Dow baseline in my 48-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 48-month test period (starting January 1, 2016, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017 and 2019, and other years that had a decent or weak performance.

The above-average AutoZone total return of 60.86% compared to the Dow base of 60.62% makes AutoZone a fair investment for the total return investor with recent total return growing strongly. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $19,400 today. This makes AutoZone a good investment for the total return investor looking back, which has future growth as the United States and foreign demand needs more of AutoZone’s replacement car parts.

Dow's 48-Month total return baseline is 60.62%

Company name 48-Month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage AutoZone 60.86% +0.24% 0.0%

AutoZone does not meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last 10 years and having a yield of at least 1%, failing this guideline with no dividends being paid. All the cash is used for investment in expanding the business, and buying back shares, increasing the value to the stockholder.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 2.0% more for a yearly distribution of 5.3% plus an inflation cushion of 1.7%. The three-year S&P CFRA CAGR of 15% is above my requirement, passing my guideline requirement. The good future growth for AutoZone can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued strong growth of the United States and world economy.

I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $8 billion. AutoZone passes this guideline. AutoZone is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $28 billion well above the guideline target. AutoZone 2019 projected cash flow at $2.2 billion is good, allowing the company to have the means for company growth and share buybacks.

One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. AutoZone's S&P CFRA rating is four stars or buy with a one-year target price of $1325.00, passing the guideline. AutoZone is below the target price at present by 16% and has a moderate PE of 18, making AutoZone a buy at this entry point if you consider the solid growing store count and cash flow that drives the stock price up.

One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is fair, and the lack of dividends makes AutoZone a great business to own for growing capital future growth. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying companies that can be understood, makes a good profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a good income stream. Most of all, what makes AutoZone interesting is the recent growth rate of its business. More cars on the road require more replacement parts, increasing the demand for AutoZone parts and service worldwide.

I don’t have a guideline for earnings, but look for the earnings of my positions to consistently beat their quarterly estimates. For the last quarter on December 10, 2019, AutoZone reported earnings that beat expected by $0.56 at $14.30, compared to the previous year at $13.47. Total revenue was higher at $2.79 billion more than a year ago by 5.73% year over year and beat by $26.97 million from the expected total. This was a good report with bottom line beating expected and the top line increasing with an increase compared to last year. The next earnings report will be out March 2020 and is expected to be $11.84 compared to the previous year of $11.49, an increase. The graphic below shows the earnings summary for the 1st quarter of 2020 with nice gains YoY.

Company Business

AutoZone is one of the largest worldwide retailers of replacement auto parts.

As per excerpts from Reuters:

AutoZone, Inc. is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. The Company operates through the Auto Parts Locations segment. The Auto Parts Locations segment is a retailer and distributor of automotive parts and accessories. As of February 10, 2018, the Company operated through 6,088 locations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Brazil. The Company's stores carry product lines for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Overall, AutoZone is a good business with a 15% CAGR projected growth as the United States economy grows going forward with the increasing demand for auto parts services. The good earnings and revenue growth provides AutoZone the capability to continue its growth as the business increases by opening new stores and expanding their business in foreign countries.

From the paraphrase of the earnings call. The company's intense focus on the customer is the reason that the company believes they have momentum and why they are able to deliver solid results this quarter. They go the extra mile in helping a retail customer to determine the cause of their problem, finding an extremely hard to find part for a commercial customer, or an ALLDATA ASE Master Tech walking the customer through an incredibly complicated repair. Total sales grew by 5.7% this quarter versus last year. This was faster than Q4’s growth of 5.4% adjusted for the 53rd week. This growth was in line with expectations and was encouraging. They opened 11 new hub stores this quarter and now have 216 hub locations, 37 of which are mega hubs. They continue to see sales ramping in markets where hub stores are added.

Overall, the good earnings and revenue growth provides AutoZone the capability to continue its growth as the business increases by foreign and domestic expansion. The risk of this growth is a decrease in consumer spending and a significant rise in gas prices that will decrease the use of automobiles. I don’t see this as a major risk since the United States economy is doing fine and has a positive oil supply.

The graphic below shows the growth of the store count for the last quarter.

Conclusions

AutoZone is a fair investment choice for the total return growth investor with its slightly above average total return and a good choice for the momentum growth investor. The Good Business Portfolio will consider AZO for the portfolio as a growth company when cash is available. If you want a steady growing above-average total return, in the future growing business, AutoZone may be the right investment for you.

Portfolio Management Highlights

The five companies comprising the largest percentage of the portfolio are Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at 8.2% of the portfolio, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) at 7.9% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) at 9.0% of the portfolio, Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) at 9.2% of the portfolio, and Boeing (BA) at 12.0% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, EOS, JNJ, OHI, and HD are now in trim or close to trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

On January 13, I trimmed DHR to 1.5% of the portfolio. I like DHR long term, but the next year's earnings look a bit weak, and I need cash for my RMD.

On January 6, I trimmed HD to 9% of the portfolio. HD is a great business but needs more foreign expansion to grow even stronger.

On December 5, I wrote covered calls against my Danaher (DHR) position to collect another premium ($1.54/share December $150). I like DHR, but it’s getting a bit pricey, and the covered calls give me some extra income and some downside protection. On December 19, I closed the position by buying back the calls and made a small profit.

On August 30, I trimmed OHI to 9% of the portfolio. OHI is a great income business, but it has risks, so 9% is my limit on this company until the operator problems are totally under control.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $1.3 billion in the third quarter of 2019, an increase from the second quarter. Boeing has dropped in the last nine months because of the second 737 Max crash, and I look at this as an opportunity to buy BA at a reasonable price. From the latest news on Boeing is a rumor that Warren Buffett is taking a position in BA, maybe he knows a good investment.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-Brexit world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line, and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ in April 2019 increased the dividend to $0.95/Qtr., which is 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average from 1/1/2019 to date by 1.9%, which is a nice gain above the market for the portfolio with BA a strong drag. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance, the latest article is titled “The Good Business Portfolio: 2019 3 rd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review.” Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the next earnings season is over.

