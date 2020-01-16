Like AbbVie, Buy Allergan, It's A No-Brainer

Despite the logic, in this instance, subject to cash availability, holding or acquiring an AbbVie stake through buying Allergan shares is likely to be the superior strategy.

The AbbVie bid for Allergan follows close on the heels of and has some similarities to the Bristol-Myers acquisition of Celgene.

Source: abbvie.com

AbbVie: Investment Thesis

Investors already committed to an investment in AbbVie shares

With concerns about future market directions, many prudent investors will be holding some cash in reserve. This cash will be earning little or nothing for these investors. There is a unique opportunity for investors, holding idle cash, who also hold or wish to acquire AbbVie (ABBV) shares. Rather than buying or holding say 1,000 shares through a direct investment in AbbVie shares, it is possible to employ sufficient additional cash to enable purchase of Allergan (AGN) shares, giving entitlement to 1,000 AbbVie shares. Whether holding a similar number of AbbVie shares directly, or indirectly, the risk of the AbbVie share price going up or down is unchanged. Investors already committed to holding AbbVie shares take on no additional risk by virtue of holding through Allergan. But, by holding entitlement to AbbVie shares through Allergan shares, investors can put idle cash to work to take advantage of an arbitrage opportunity. At current share prices for AbbVie and Allergan, that arbitrage opportunity can allow that idle cash to earn around 20-24% per year, assuming a March 15, 2020, close for the AbbVie acquisition of Allergan. Looked at another way, the arbitrage earnings are sufficient to hedge against a 6% fall in the AbbVie share price between now and assumed close on Mar. 15, 2020. If the AbbVie share price goes up, then the share price gains are on top of the arbitrage earnings. One caveat here is the possibility of the acquisition transaction not completing. While that is considered unlikely at this advanced stage, it is a risk, whether holding AbbVie or Allergan shares.

Investors not already committed to an investment in AbbVie shares

For investors buying Allergan shares purely for the arbitrage opportunity, and with no particular interest in holding AbbVie shares, the risk is quite different to that described above. These investors need to carefully consider the risk associated with the AbbVie share component of the Allergan share price. A sufficient fall in AbbVie share price could wipe out any potential arbitrage gains. For this reason, I go into some detail below on the respective outcomes to date of either buying AbbVie or Allergan shares, together with projections through anticipated close date.

The AbbVie Offer For Allergan Shares

AbbVie has offered Allergan shareholders cash $120.30 plus 0.866 AbbVie shares for each 1 Allergan share. The consideration payable and the respective shareholdings pre and post close are shown in Table 1 below.

Table 1

Data sources: AbbVie Press Release and information available on AbbVie website.

Buying Allergan Versus AbbVie Shares Pre Transaction Close

Whether to buy Celgene (CELG) or Bristol-Myers (BMY) shares pre the close of the acquisition of Celgene by Bristol-Myers was the subject of considerable debate through various articles on Seeking Alpha. I was pleased to be able to declare I was on the right side of that debate (see article, Sell Celgene, Buy Bristol-Myers: Counting Profits At Full Time - What To Do Now"). A large part of my conviction was based on my estimation the Bristol-Myers share price would increase, and therefore, it was better to hold additional Bristol-Myers shares rather than a mixture of cash and fewer Bristol-Myers shares through investing a similar amount in Celgene shares. History shows Bristol-Myers delivered in spades with significant share price increases. Furthermore, the Contingent Value Rights ("CVRs") (BMY.RT) attaching to the Celgene shares went on sale immediately post-close, trading in the first few days at $1.95 to $2.25. This gave those investors who chose to hold Bristol-Myers shares the opportunity to buy CVRs cheaply out of the additional profits from holding Bristol-Myers shares in preference to Celgene shares. The CVRs closed at $3.48 on Jan. 15 providing over 50% gains to date for those who followed my recommendations.

Logic says, in a takeover scenario, buy the acquirer's shares or do not buy at all -

As with the Bristol-Myers/Celgene transaction, there is much discussion of arbitrage opportunity in buying the acquiree's (Allergan) shares in preference to buying the acquirer's (AbbVie) shares. Chris DeMuth Jr describes the arbitrage opportunity buying Allergan shares in his article, "12% IRR For Q1... Wherever The Market Goes". This might be true for the AbbVie cash component of the Allergan share price, but it is not true for the AbbVie share component of the Allergan share price. If the market goes up or down, and the AbbVie share price with it, there will be gains or losses on the AbbVie share component of the Allergan share price which will definitely impact on that 12% IRR. The anticipated future direction of AbbVie share price is of importance. Let's look at the historical arbitrage opportunity from buying a fixed dollar amount of Allergan shares versus a similar dollar amount of AbbVie shares, from time of announcement to the present. We will first look at the arbitrage available at time of entry to the investment, and then we will look at the actual outcomes up to the present.

Table 2 - Arbitrage available at time of purchase

Table 2 shows the arbitrage opportunity at purchase date from investing $10,000 in Allergan shares in preference to $10,000 in AbbVie shares. Share prices are at close on the selected dates shown, covering the period from announcement of the Allergan transaction to the present. The calculations assume AbbVie share price does not change from the date of purchase of the Allergan and AbbVie shares through assumed transaction close date of Mar. 15, 2020. All Allergan and AbbVie dividends receivable from buy date through transaction close are included in the calculations. It is clear from Table 2 there have been arbitrage opportunities consistently available over the last six months with annualized yields ranging from 18% to 27%. Note the arbitrage changes from day to day depending on relative movements in AbbVie and Allergan share prices. Table 2 shows in recent days the arbitrage has been increasing, after a big plunge between end of November and end of December. But that is only half of the story - the other half relates to "wherever the market goes".

Table 3 - Comparative gains (losses) from investing a fixed dollar amount in Allergan shares versus AbbVie shares

Table 3 compares the profits to date of investing $10,000 in Allergan shares versus investing $10,000 in AbbVie shares. In Table 3, the arbitrage amount takes into account both the initial arbitrage at date of purchase, and the profits from holding AbbVie shares, or in the case of Allergan, the entitlement to AbbVie shares. Annualized return is based on date of purchase as shown, and assumed sale at assumed close date Mar. 15, 2020, at current Jan. 15, 2020 share price.

Allergan versus AbbVie - June to October 2019

Table 3 shows for investments from June through end of October, investment in AbbVie shares was the more profitable course of action. The reason is the high share price growth rate for AbbVie shares during this period. Approximately 60% of the Allergan share price is attributable to the $120.30 cash receivable at close. The balance ~40% is attributable to AbbVie share entitlement. Holding Allergan shares during this period gave entitlement to only ~40% of the large gains from holding AbbVie shares directly.

The results in the period June to October illustrate the logic of "buy the acquirer's shares or do not buy at all". If you believe the acquirer's shares are more likely than not to go up, then the greater gain will be achievable by holding the acquirer's shares directly, rather than a lesser entitlement through holding the acquiree's shares. If you think the acquirer's shares are likely to go down, then why would you wish to buy either the acquirer's or the acquiree's shares? That is the logic, but the rather large arbitrage opportunity with Allergan shares means things are not quite as clear cut.

Allergan versus AbbVie - November/December

For November/December and January to date, the AbbVie share price has remained fairly flat. If the AbbVie share price remains flat at these levels through transaction close, the arbitrage opportunity should be realized. Based on Table 2 and 3 calculations, at Jan. 15, 2020 share prices, it would be true to say, "~23% IRR For Q1...Provided The Market Remains Flat".

Allergan versus AbbVie - January 15 through transaction close

Table 4.1

Scenario 1 (Table 4.1)

Scenario 1 is the base scenario assuming an investment of $10,000 in each of Allergan and AbbVie shares at current share prices at close on Jan. 15, 2020 (same as included in historical analyses in Tables 2 and 3 above). In all of the following scenarios, it is assumed the $120.30 cash per each Allergan share received at close, plus cash from dividends, is used to buy additional AbbVie shares up to the number bought directly.

Scenario 1.1 further assumes no increase or decrease in share price through assumed transaction close on Mar. 15, 2020. For the $10,000 AbbVie share investment, there is neither gain nor loss. For the $10,000 Allergan share investment, the total gain is $232 comprised of $39 for Allergan dividends received and $193 arbitrage gain.

Scenario 1.2 assumes a 3.9% increase in the AbbVie share price through Mar. 15, 2020. Both the Allergan and the AbbVie share purchases gain benefit from the AbbVie share price increase. The greater number of shares held directly results in a larger gain for the AbbVie share purchases equaling the arbitrage gain for the Allergan shares. Net result is a $385 gain for both options.

Scenario 1.3 assumes a 3.9% decrease in the AbbVie share price through Mar. 15, 2020. Both options suffer losses due to the AbbVie share price decrease. But, for the Allergan option, the loss is more than offset by the arbitrage gain.

Scenario 1.4 assumes a 5.8% increase in the AbbVie share price through Mar. 15, 2020. At a 5.8% increase in the AbbVie share price, the option to hold AbbVie shares is superior, resulting in $118 additional profit compared to holding Allergan shares.

Scenario 1.5 assumes a 5.8% decrease in the AbbVie share price through Mar. 15, 2020. Obviously, this results in a loss for the AbbVie share option. The Allergan share option also incurs a loss on the AbbVie share component, but the arbitrage profit and dividends received are sufficient to completely offset, resulting in break-even for this option.

Table 4.2

Scenario 2 (Table 4.2)

Scenario 2 is the base scenario assuming an investment in Allergan sufficient to give entitlement to a similar number of AbbVie shares able to be purchased with $10,000. At share prices at close on Jan. 15, 2020, this requires an investment of $25,078 in Allergan shares compared to the direct investment of $10,000 in AbbVie shares. It is assumed the additional $15,078 comes from the reserve cash holdings in a prudently managed portfolio, and would otherwise not be earning income of any significance. Unlike in Scenario 1 above, there is no need to acquire additional AbbVie shares post close, as the Allergan shares give a similar AbbVie share entitlement to the direct AbbVie share purchases. Scenario 2 does provide for the additional $15,078 cash invested in the Allergan share option to be returned to cash reserves.

Scenario 2.1 further assumes no increase or decrease in share price through assumed transaction close on Mar. 15, 2020. For the $10,000 AbbVie share investment, there is neither gain nor loss. For the $25,078 Allergan share investment, the total gain is $581 comprised of $96 for Allergan dividends received and $485 arbitrage gain. The arbitrage gain and dividends received are much greater than for Scenario 1.1 due to the greater number of Allergan shares held.

Scenario 2.2 assumes a 3.9% increase in the AbbVie share price through Mar. 15, 2020. Both the Allergan and the AbbVie share purchases gain similar benefit from the AbbVie share price increase, as both options have similar numbers of AbbVie share entitlements. The greater number of Allergan shares held results in a larger arbitrage gain and more dividend receipts than for Scenario 1.2 above.

Scenario 2.3 assumes a 3.9% decrease in the AbbVie share price through Mar. 15, 2020. Both options suffer similar losses due to the AbbVie share price decrease, due to similar AbbVie share entitlements. But, for the Allergan option, the loss is more than offset by the arbitrage gain and dividends.

Scenario 2.4 assumes a 5.8% increase in the AbbVie share price through Mar. 15, 2020. Both the Allergan and the AbbVie share purchases gain similar benefit from the AbbVie share price increase, as both options have similar numbers of AbbVie share entitlements. But once again, the greater number of Allergan shares held results in a larger arbitrage gain and more dividend receipts compared to Scenario 1.4.

Scenario 2.5 assumes a 5.8% decrease in the AbbVie share price through Mar. 15, 2020. Obviously, this results in a loss for the AbbVie share option. The Allergan share option also incurs a similar loss on the AbbVie share component, but the arbitrage profit and dividends received are sufficient to completely offset, resulting in break-even for this option.

Allergan Versus AbbVie: Summary And Conclusions

The question of whether to hold Allergan or AbbVie shares raises the question of the intentions of investors and their individual circumstances. Investors wanting only to make an arbitrage gain from buying Allergan shares, and with no interest otherwise in receiving AbbVie shares, are in a different situation to investors whose intent is to acquire AbbVie shares at a lower net price through buying shares in Allergan. How much cash individual investors have available for investment at any point in time will also impact investment decisions.

Investors buying Allergan purely for arbitrage gain

Obviously, the only way to do this is to buy Allergan shares. That creates a risk (and opportunity) in relation to the AbbVie share entitlement that comes with the Allergan shares. AbbVie share price could go up or down or remain flat while waiting for the transaction to close. Depending on individual investor's concerns, some form of hedging strategy could be put in place, provided the cost is not prohibitive.

Investors buying Allergan purely for the AbbVie share entitlement at a more favorable price

For investors whose over-riding objective is buying AbbVie shares for medium to long-term investment, the path is clear, provided they have sufficient and available idle cash not intended for other investment. The need for the additional idle cash is due to around two and a half times the amount of cash being required to buy sufficient Allergan shares to end up with the same number of shares as buying AbbVie shares outright. By taking this course, the arbitrage gain is not subject to any of the risk of losses on the AbbVie share entitlement. If otherwise idle cash is used for the increased funds required to buy Allergan versus AbbVie, there is no opportunity cost associated with those funds. In respect of risks associated with the AbbVie shares, the risk from holding the AbbVie shares is similar, whether the same number of AbbVie shares are acquired direct or through the Allergan entitlement.

Investors already holding AbbVie shares and with access to idle cash or low cost short-term funding

Similar to investors buying Allergan shares to secure an AbbVie shareholding, it would be possible for investors already holding AbbVie shares to sell, add some cash, and buy sufficient Allergan shares to provide entitlement to the same number of AbbVie shares previously held. This approach would be subject to individual investor's taxation and other considerations.

Amounts Required To Effect These Strategies

The examples above are based on investing $10,000 in AbbVie shares. These strategies could be of interest to a range of investors managing smaller amounts or hundreds of thousands of dollars for fund managers. The results expressed in dollar amounts are generally scaleable by multiplying or dividing by 10 or any other factor, as required to match the desired investment amount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer, or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment, or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.