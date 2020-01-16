Sangamo 2020: Gene Therapy Plus Optionality Equals Opportunity

The market sell-off during 2018-2019 was driven by insufficient efficacy for gene editing indications. The revaluation dropped these programs to about 2% of the total company valuation.

Sangamo earned $25 million, the first of $300 million available, in December by completing the SB 525 transfer to Pfizer. This program alone is worth more than the market cap.

Sangamo Image

Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) suffered through a second year of price declines prompted by ineffective clinical responses to their lead clinical gene editing or GE therapies. The company responded by placing all three GE clinical programs on hold as they work to increase dosing safely to levels needed for efficacy. This dropped by my estimated valuation mix for GE from about 34% to just 2% (Table 1).

Author graphic

Despite this setback, the overall valuation increased substantially led by the success of SB 525, a gene therapy or GT for hemophilia A partnered with Pfizer (PFE). This program transitioned to Phase 3 in December which earned Sangamo a $25 million milestone payment. A comprehensive sum of the parts or SOTP valuation is included below as Exhibit 4. Table 1 shows the valuation shift from gene editing to GT assets which are far more tractable. The GT valuation is predicated by SB 525 (see Exhibit 3) showing best-in-class preliminary data and an increased probability of approval or PoA for Phase 3 assets. So far, SB 525 has shown a better safety profile than Spark (ONCE), with both faster kinetics and a more predictable dose response than BioMarin (BMRN). The current valuation dislocation may continue until comparable durability data is disclosed starting in mid-2020. If Sangamo continues to report no waning, it is highly likely the Valrox time-to-market advantage will become muted with patients waiting for SB 525 to be approved.

Table 1: Author estimated sum of the parts component valuations

Sangamo has multiple cell therapy or CT, gene regulation or GR and GE programs. As depicted in Exhibit 1, these programs are progressing but remain minimally valued based upon the PoA associated with early stage clinical assets, which also minimizes any platform valuation effect. The investment thesis for Sangamo in 2020 is clear: GT alone is worth more than the current market cap with all other assets providing valuable optionality. GR has the potential to eventually leapfrog GT as the most valuable property but requires several years of development and program progress.

SB 525 GT for hemophilia A

We're not that far behind. Patients will be watching the Sangamo results and deciding whether they jump early to BioMarin. Only time will tell the durability of this product. The time that is most important is 12 to 18 months, when the competitor's factor levels faded. Sandy Macrae interview We're very confident that we're going to hit on all cylinders, and we're looking to accelerate this in a manner that would put us into an even more competitive time window versus the BioMarin program. Bob Smith Pfizer Head of GT

Sangamo Image

BioMarin and Sangamo took different paths to the clinic for hemophilia A (see Exhibit 2). BioMarin chose not to take the time to first develop a cDNA platform. They licensed the adeno associated virus or AAV used for BMN 270 from the University College London in 2013, evaluated it against multiple other candidate vectors, and then quickly moved into IND-enabling studies and the clinic. They appeared to trade vector optimization for clinical lead time. Last year in response to an analyst question, BioMarin stated they intend to optimize their therapy after approval.

Sangamo was also working on hemophilia A in 2013. They opted to build a modular platform to be leveraged for later programs. They took a patient-first optimization approach as disclosed with AAV Factor 8 progress in early 2016. This led to the Pfizer collaboration and trial initiation in 2017. Sangamo traded clinical lead time for an optimized therapy and at least four nonclinical studies which they believe provides a safer, more predictable and more durable patient response. The following slides presented in October 2019 by Kathleen Meyer show some details.

2020 sets up as the year to ascertain whether a more deliberate path to the clinic will lead to a best-in-class treatment benefiting patients who both recognize and wait for it. Having Pfizer in their corner has helped close the gap, but ultimately, the patient will decide. If SB 525 remains a preferred therapy having no prophylactic steroids, quicker kinetics, a more predictable dose response and longer durability, patients guided by hematologists will likely wait for it. If so, Sangamo will benefit both in market share and a validated modular platform to be used for Fabry, PKU and two additional discovery programs just added to their pipeline.

Platform M&A Valuation

Sangamo has built modular platforms for each of their therapeutic modalities, which Barclays valued at $800 million in their 2017 initiation report.

Platforms and intellectual property though are rarely valued by the market, which is one of the reasons for significant M&A premiums. The value of platform technology is tied to proof of concept and a pipeline which leverages it. Now that GT is entering the Phase 3 validation stage, leading eventually to commercial approval, the cDNA platform technology will become significantly ever more valuable to potential acquirers.

Evercore ISI wrote a series of high-quality research reports in 2019. Their conclusion: gene therapy or Biotech 4.0 will eventually result in mega M&A deals not yet seen.

Evercore concludes the playbook for these deals will be driven by 1) a modular platform validated by 2) a derisked lead asset with 3) multiple follow-on pipeline assets. They also believe that most deals will be after Phase 3 validation occurs. This is consistent with the six companies in my gene therapy tracking group that have been acquired since 2017.

Sangamo GT is approaching Evercore’s “Goldilocks” profile having the highest upside potential. Though Evercore does not believe any have yet closed, they envision this status would be reached by a demonstrated combination of lead assets garnered via a validated modular platform that can act as an engine for further pipeline assets. Two key hurdles that will present in 2020 include:

Durability data beyond 52 weeks. If SB 525 continues to show a preferred durability profile to BioMarin, their time-to-market lead will be muted.

Fabry data needs to prove a platform benefit by showing a consistent safety and efficacy profile to SB 525. Look for this data to be available toward the end of 2020.

Gene Therapy

Gene therapy programs for Hemophilia A and Fabry represent approximately 115% of the current market capitalization for Sangamo. The GT platform, IP and 2 recently added discovery programs are incremental to that total, though would likely require M&A to realize. The following graphic shows the details from the SOTP model in Exhibit 3.

Other Modalities

Sangamo has 7 disclosed CT clinical or preclinical programs including 4 under collaboration agreements. The Gilead (GILD) allogeneic and solid tumor oncology collaboration has produced two preclinical programs and represents approximately 35% of the total. The first CAR Treg program for solid organ transplants was approved for the clinic during 2019. The Sanofi (SNY) collaboration has two hemoglobinopathy assets. Sangamo is running the Phase 2 beta thalassemia trial with Sanofi running the Phase 1 sickle cell program. The overall valuation mix of CT is around 10%, primarily due to the early stage of this pipeline.

Gene regulation may become the most valuable approach with time. CNS and immune diseases are pharma high interest areas because of market size and a lack of existing treatments (Exhibit 5). Sangamo added several new programs to their preclinic pipeline in December, when they also reviewed the status of a 2.5-year AAV delivery project nearing completion (Exhibit 6). Despite the long-term opportunity and number of programs, GR remains a valuation rounding error due to PoA risk and delivery constraints.

Gene editing is not ready for prime time but remains a key to curative medicines. Exhibit 7 shows the treatment progression for hemophilia A. Despite the benefits of GT and SB 525, the fact remains: These are treatments not cures. That will take another step up the therapeutic ladder to gene editing.

Summary

The investment key in 2020 is GT led by SB 525 durability followed by Fabry preliminary data. If the Phase 2 data continue to show preferred durability and Pfizer delivers a successful Phase 3, the valuation response should be compelling. This plus good Fabry preliminary data would increase the probability of an M&A exit in 2021-2022 at a Goldilocks premium. If durability data begins to show waning factor activity after 52 weeks, the time spent to optimize will likely benefit BioMarin in the form of higher adoption rates. The other modalities are worth watching as they evolve but the story this year will be written on the back of GT.

Exhibits

Exhibit 1 Pipeline Progression and Forecast Assumptions

Exhibit 2 Sangamo Hemophilia A Slide

Exhibit 3 Author SB 525 Valuation Model

Exhibit 4 Author SOTP Recap

Exhibit 5 Sangamo December 2019 Prevalence Slide

Exhibit 6 Sangamo AAV Leads

Exhibit 7 Sangamo Hemophilia A Evolution

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGMO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.